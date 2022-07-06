Exploring the Disturbingly Similar Roles of Bergoglio and Biden.

Robert Morrison, writing at The Remnant:

…Overall, every step Bergoglio and Biden take serves to destroy the institutions they purportedly serve.

They may sincerely believe that the world needs to overcome the Catholic Church and the United States to reach the "sustainable future” envisioned by the globalists.

Whatever their motivations, though, they try to make us think we are delusional to believe in tradition, or else that we have already lost.

But they would not be trying to demoralize us if we did not represent a genuine threat to their wicked designs.

If nothing else, this should tell us that we must keep fighting…

Although we still find people who vigorously deny reality as if their lives depended upon it, most faithful Catholics now know that we are living through something that requires us to reevaluate our role in the battle raging around us. First and foremost, we must do all we can to cooperate with God’s graces, both for our own salvation and to help our families, communities, and nations…

We must also recognize that God has deigned to make the Blessed Virgin Mary especially important at this time. As St. Louis de Montfort described in his Treatise on the True Devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary, she is the one who will lead God’s faithful servants in battle…

Satan knows he has little time left, so he uses every weapon he has against God’s faithful servants. That being the case, why would we ever think of relying on our own feeble powers instead of doing God’s will and turning to Him through the Blessed Virgin Mary?…

Bergoglio and Biden have their roles and we must consider ours as well. Even if we were confused about the changes since Vatican II, God has allowed it to become perfectly obvious now. Satan and the globalists will continue to use Bergoglio and Biden to advance their aims. Because they know that genuine Christian virtue is the only thing standing in their way, they will do all they can to distract us from doing all we can to serve God.

But God knew from all eternity that He would create us for these times and He gives us all the graces we need to serve Him valiantly. That is our role, if we choose to embrace it…