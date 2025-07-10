A collection of some international legal instruments legalizing the production, stockpiling and use of biological and chemical weapons, by exempting (from prohibitions) products and uses deemed — without supporting physical evidence, instead solely on the basis of deceitful container labels — to be intended for medical, prophylactic, prevention of disease or other peaceful purposes.

1907 - Hague Convention IV, Respecting the Laws and Customs of War on Land; Annex - Section II, Hostilities; Chapter I, Means of Injuring the Enemy, Sieges, and bombardments

Article 23. In addition to the prohibitions provided by special Conventions, it is especially forbidden- To employ poison or poisoned weapons; To kill or wound treacherously individuals belonging to the hostile nation or army; To kill or wound an enemy who, having laid down his arms, or having no longer means of defence, has surrendered at discretion; To declare that no quarter will be given; To employ arms, projectiles, or material calculated to cause unnecessary suffering; To make improper use of a flag of truce, of the national flag or of the military insignia and uniform of the enemy, as well as the distinctive badges of the Geneva Convention [of 1864]; To destroy or seize the enemy's property, unless such destruction or seizure be imperatively demanded by the necessities of war; To declare abolished, suspended, or inadmissible in a court of law the rights and actions of the nationals of the hostile party. A belligerent is likewise forbidden to compel the nationals of the hostile party to take part in the operations of war directed against their own country, even if they were in the belligerent's service before the commencement of the war.

1925 - Geneva Protocol for the Prohibition of the Use of Asphyxiating, Poisonous or Other Gases, and of Bacteriological Methods of Warfare

Wikipedia:

The Protocol for the Prohibition of the Use in War of Asphyxiating, Poisonous or other Gases, and of Bacteriological Methods of Warfare, usually called the Geneva Protocol, is a treaty prohibiting the use of chemical and biological weapons in international armed conflicts. It was signed at Geneva on 17 June 1925 and entered into force on 8 February 1928. It was registered in League of Nations Treaty Series on 7 September 1929. The Geneva Protocol is a protocol to the Convention for the Supervision of the International Trade in Arms and Ammunition and in Implements of War signed on the same date, and followed the Hague Conventions of 1899 and 1907. It prohibits the use of "asphyxiating, poisonous or other gases, and of all analogous liquids, materials or devices" and "bacteriological methods of warfare." This is now understood to be a general prohibition on chemical weapons and biological weapons, but has nothing to say about production, storage or transfer. Later treaties did cover these aspects – the 1972 Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) and the 1993 Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC).

Geneva Protocol, relevant text

...Whereas the use in war of asphyxiating, poisonous or other gases, and of all analogous liquids, materials or devices, has been justly condemned by the general opinion of the civilized world; and Whereas the prohibition of such use has been declared in Treaties to which the majority of Powers of the world are Parties; and To the end that this prohibition shall be universally accepted as a part of International Law, binding alike the conscience and the practice of nations; Declare: That the High Contracting Parties, so far as they are not already Parties to Treaties prohibiting such use, accept this prohibition, agree to extend this prohibition to the use of bacteriological methods of warfare and agree to be bound as between themselves according to the terms of this declaration...

Comment: The Geneva Protocol addressed use of chemical and bacteriological materials in "war" only. The Geneva Protocol was silent on the use of chemical and bacteriological materials in medical research, experimentation and treatment, scientific experimentation and research, agriculture, industry, and for law enforcement and military purposes not deemed elements of warfare.

1949 Geneva Conventions

Wikipedia:

The Geneva Conventions are international humanitarian laws consisting of four treaties and three additional protocols that establish international legal standards for humanitarian treatment in war. The singular term Geneva Convention colloquially denotes the agreements of 1949, negotiated in the aftermath of the Second World War (1939–1945), which updated the terms of the two 1929 treaties and added two new conventions. The Geneva Conventions extensively define the basic rights of wartime prisoners, civilians and military personnel; establish protections for the wounded and sick; and provide protections for the civilians in and around a war-zone. The Geneva Conventions define the rights and protections afforded to those non-combatants who fulfill the criteria of being 'protected persons.' The treaties of 1949 were ratified, in their entirety or with reservations, by 196 countries. The Geneva Conventions concern only protected non-combatants in war. The use of wartime conventional weapons is addressed by the Hague Conventions of 1899 and 1907 and the 1980 Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons, while the biological and chemical warfare in international armed conflicts is addressed by the 1925 Geneva Protocol.

Comments:

The First Geneva Convention provided "for the amelioration of the condition of the wounded and sick in armed forces in the field." The Second Geneva Convention provided "for the amelioration of the condition of wounded, sick and shipwrecked members of armed forces at sea." The Third Geneva Convention addressed acts and omissions "relative to the treatment of prisoners of war." The Fourth Geneva Convention addressed acts and omissions "relative to the protection of civilian persons."

Several articles are included in each of the four Geneva Conventions, called "common articles."

Provisions relevant to use of poisonous substances on human targets include the following.

Common Article 3. —

In the case of armed conflict not of an international character occurring in the territory of one of the High Contracting Parties, each Party to the conflict shall be bound to apply, as a minimum, the following provisions: 1) Persons taking no active part in the hostilities, including members of armed forces who have laid down their arms and those placed hors de combat [out of action] by sickness, wounds, detention, or any other cause, shall in all circumstances be treated humanely, without any adverse distinction founded on race, colour, religion or faith, sex, birth or wealth, or any other similar criteria. To this end, the following acts are and shall remain prohibited at any time and in any place whatsoever with respect to the above-mentioned persons: a) violence to life and person, in particular murder of all kinds, mutilation, cruel treatment and torture; b) taking of hostages; c) outrages upon personal dignity, in particular humiliating and degrading treatment; d) the passing of sentences and the carrying out of executions without previous judgment pronounced by a regularly constituted court, affording all the judicial guarantees which are recognized as indispensable by civilized peoples.

First Geneva Convention (regarding members of armed forces in the field), Article 12 - Wounded and sick, protection and care

Article 12 — Members of the armed forces and other persons mentioned in the following Article, who are wounded or sick, shall be respected and protected in all circumstances. They shall be treated humanely and cared for by the Party to the conflict in whose power they may be, without any adverse distinction founded on sex, race, nationality, religion, political opinions, or any other similar criteria. Any attempts upon their lives, or violence to their persons, shall be strictly prohibited; in particular, they shall not be murdered or exterminated, subjected to torture or to biological experiments; they shall not wilfully be left without medical assistance and care, nor shall conditions exposing them to contagion or infection be created...

First Geneva Convention, Article 50 - Repression of Abuses and Infractions; Grave breaches

Article 50 — Grave breaches to which the preceding Article relates shall be those involving any of the following acts, if committed against persons or property protected by the Convention: wilful killing, torture or inhuman treatment, including biological experiments, wilfully causing great suffering or serious injury to body or health, and extensive destruction and appropriation of property, not justified by military necessity and carried out unlawfully and wantonly.

Second Geneva Convention (regarding members of armed forces at sea), Article 12 - Wounded, sick and shipwrecked, protection and care

Article 12 — Members of the armed forces and other persons mentioned in the following Article, who are at sea and who are wounded, sick or shipwrecked, shall be respected and protected in all circumstances, it being understood that the term “shipwreck” means shipwreck from any cause and includes forced landings at sea by or from aircraft. Such persons shall be treated humanely and cared for by the Parties to the conflict in whose power they may be, without any adverse distinction founded on sex, race, nationality, religion, political opinions, or any other similar criteria. Any attempts upon their lives, or violence to their persons, shall be strictly prohibited; in particular, they shall not be murdered or exterminated, subjected to torture or to biological experiments; they shall not wilfully be left without medical assistance and care, nor shall conditions exposing them to contagion or infection be created...

Second Geneva Convention, Article 51 - Repression of Abuses and Infractions; penal sanctions; grave breaches

Article 51 — Grave breaches to which the preceding Article relates shall be those involving any of the following acts, if committed against persons or property protected by the Convention: wilful killing, torture or inhuman treatment, including biological experiments, wilfully causing great suffering or serious injury to body or health, and extensive destruction and appropriation of property, not justified by military necessity and carried out unlawfully and wantonly.

Third Geneva Convention, (regarding prisoners of war), Article 13 - Humane treatment of prisoners

Article 13 — Prisoners of war must at all times be humanely treated. Any unlawful act or omission by the Detaining Power causing death or seriously endangering the health of a prisoner of war in its custody is prohibited, and will be regarded as a serious breach of the present Convention. In particular, no prisoner of war may be subjected to physical mutilation or to medical or scientific experiments of any kind which are not justified by the medical, dental or hospital treatment of the prisoner concerned and carried out in his interest. Likewise, prisoners of war must at all times be protected, particularly against acts of violence or intimidation and against insults and public curiosity. Measures of reprisal against prisoners of war are prohibited.

Fourth Geneva Convention, (regarding civilian persons) Article 32 - Prohibition on corporal punishment, torture, etc.

Article 13 — The High Contracting Parties specifically agree that each of them is prohibited from taking any measure of such a character as to cause the physical suffering or extermination of protected persons in their hands. This prohibition applies not only to murder, torture, corporal punishment, mutilation and medical or scientific experiments not necessitated by the medical treatment of a protected person, but also to any other measures of brutality whether applied by civilian or military agents.

Fourth Geneva Convention, (regarding civilian persons) Article 146. — Execution of the Convention; Penal sanctions

Article 146 - The High Contracting Parties undertake to enact any legislation necessary to provide effective penal sanctions for persons committing, or ordering to be committed, any of the grave breaches of the present Convention defined in the following Article. Each High Contracting Party shall be under the obligation to search for persons alleged to have committed, or to have ordered to be committed, such grave breaches, and shall bring such persons, regardless of their nationality, before its own courts. It may also, if it prefers, and in accordance with the provisions of its own legislation, hand such persons over for trial to another High Contracting Party concerned, provided such High Contracting Party has made out a prima facie case. Each High Contracting Party shall take measures necessary for the suppression of all acts contrary to the provisions of the present Convention other than the grave breaches defined in the following Article. In all circumstances, the accused persons shall benefit by safeguards of proper trial and defence, which shall not be less favourable than those provided by Article 105 and those following of the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War of August 12, 1949.

Fourth Geneva Convention, (regarding civilian persons) Article 147. — Execution of the Convention; grave breaches

Article 147 — Grave breaches

Grave breaches to which the preceding Article relates shall be those involving any of the following acts, if committed against persons or property protected by the present Convention: wilful killing, torture or inhuman treatment, including biological experiments, wilfully causing great suffering or serious injury to body or health, unlawful deportation or transfer or unlawful confinement of a protected person, compelling a protected person to serve in the forces of a hostile Power, or wilfully depriving a protected person of the rights of fair and regular trial prescribed in the present Convention, taking of hostages and extensive destruction and appropriation of property, not justified by military necessity and carried out unlawfully and wantonly.

1972 UN Convention on Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons

The UN Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on their Destruction, opened for signatures 1972 and entered into force in 1975.

Article I. Each State Party to this Convention undertakes never in any circumstances to develop, produce, stockpile or otherwise acquire or retain: 1. microbial or other biological agents, or toxins whatever their origin or method of production, of types and in quantities that have no justification for prophylactic, protective or other peaceful purposes; 2. weapons, equipment or means of delivery designed to use such agents or toxins for hostile purposes or in armed conflict... Article II. Each State Party to this Convention undertakes to destroy, or to divert to peaceful purposes, as soon as possible but not later than nine months after the entry into force of the Convention, all agents, toxins, weapons, equipment and means of delivery specified in Article I of the Convention, which are in its possession or under its jurisdiction or control. Article X 1. The State Parties to this Convention undertake to facilitate, and have the right to participate in, the fullest possible exchange of equipment, materials and scientific and technological information for the use of bacteriological (biological) agents and toxins for peaceful purposes. Parties to the Convention in a position to do so shall also co-operate in contributing individually or together with other States or international organisations to the further development and application of scientific discoveries in the field of bacteriology (biology) for the prevention of disease, or for other peaceful purposes. 2. This Convention shall be implemented in a manner designed to avoid hampering the economic or technological development of States Parties to the Convention or international co-operation in the field of peaceful bacteriological (biological) activities, including the international exchange of bacteriological (biological) agents and toxins and equipment for the processing, use or production of bacteriological (biological) agents and toxins for peaceful purposes in accordance with the provisions of the Convention.

Comments:

The 1972 UN Convention did not prohibit use of biological and toxin weapons, only development, production, stockpiling, acquisition and retention.

The 1972 UN convention on biological, bacteriological and toxin weapons did not prohibit all biological agents, only those "of types and in quantities that have no justification for prophylactic, protective or other peaceful purposes."

The convention only prohibited weapons, equipment or delivery systems related to using biological agents or toxins "for hostile purposes or in armed conflict."

The 1972 UN Convention explicitly ratified exchange of "equipment, materials and scientific and technological information" for purposes deemed to be peaceful, such as "prevention of disease."

The 1972 UN Convention did not define the terms prophylactic, protective or peaceful purposes, and did not provide for physical evidence, evidentiary standards or fact-finding procedures or venues to establish or disprove claims that the purpose of any given biological agent was peaceful, prophylactic, protective or capable of contributing to prevention of disease.

These omissions and exclusions were intentional: to preserve the legal, non-prohibited production, stockpiling and use of bottled, refrigerated, hypodermic syringe-delivered biological agents and toxins deceitfully classified as being for prophylactic, protective and peaceful purposes.

1976 UN International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights

Article 7 - No one shall be subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. In particular, no one shall be subjected without his free consent to medical or scientific experimentation.

1977 Additional Protocols to the Geneva Conventions

Additional Protocol I related to “the protection of victims of international armed conflicts." Additional Protocol II related to "the protection of victims of non-international armed conflicts."

Additional Protocol I, Article 11

Article 11 1. The physical or mental health and integrity of persons who are in the power of the adverse Party or who are interned, detained or otherwise deprived of liberty as a result of a situation referred to in Article 1 shall not be endangered by any unjustified act or omission. Accordingly, it is prohibited to subject the persons described in this Article to any medical procedure which is not indicated by the state of health of the person concerned and which is not consistent with generally accepted medical standards which would be applied under similar medical circumstances to persons who are nationals of the Party conducting the procedure and who are in no way deprived of liberty. 2. It is, in particular, prohibited to carry out on such persons, even with their consent: a) physical mutilations;

b) medical or scientific experiments;

c) removal of tissue or organs for transplantation, except where these acts are justified in conformity with the conditions provided for in paragraph 1... 4. Any wilful act or omission which seriously endangers the physical or mental health or integrity of any person who is in the power of a Party other than the one on which he depends and which either violates any of the prohibitions in paragraphs 1 and 2 or fails to comply with the requirements of paragraph 3 shall be a grave breach of this Protocol.

Additional Protocol I, Article 75

Article 75 - Fundamental guarantees... 2. The following acts are and shall remain prohibited at any time and in any place whatsoever, whether committed by civilian or by military agents: a) violence to the life, health, or physical or mental well-being of persons, in particular: i) murder; ii) torture of all kinds, whether physical or mental; iii) corporal punishment; and iv) mutilation...

Additional Protocol II, Article 4 - Fundamental guarantees

4(2) Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, the following acts against the persons referred to in paragraph 1 are and shall remain prohibited at any time and in any place whatsoever: a) violence to the life, health and physical or mental well-being of persons, in particular murder as well as cruel treatment such as torture, mutilation or any form of corporal punishment;

Additional Protocol II, Article 5 - Persons whose liberty has been restricted

Article 5(2) Those who are responsible for the internment or detention of the persons referred to in paragraph 1 shall also, within the limits of their capabilities, respect the following provisions relating to such persons:... (e) their physical or mental health and integrity shall not been dangered by any unjustified act or omission. Accordingly, it is prohibited to subject the persons described in this Article to any medical procedure which is not indicated by the state of health of the person concerned, and which is not consistent with the generally accepted medical standards applied to free persons under similar medical circumstances.

Comment:

The US, under the administration of President Carter, signed Additional Protocol I and Additional Protocol II but the US is not a party to the 1977 protocols, because the Senate has not ratified them.

1988 - UN Body of Principles for the Protection of All Persons under Detention or Imprisonment

Principle 22 - No detained or imprisoned person shall, even with his consent, be subjected to any medical or scientific experimentation which may be detrimental to his health.

1993 UN Chemical Weapons Convention

UN Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction opened for signatures in 1993 and entered into force in 1997.

Article I, General Obligations 1. Each State Party to this Convention undertakes never under any circumstances: (a) To develop, produce, otherwise acquire, stockpile or retain chemical weapons, or transfer, directly or indirectly, chemical weapons to anyone; (b) To use chemical weapons; (c) To engage in any military preparations to use chemical weapons; (d) To assist, encourage or induce, in any way, anyone to engage in any activity prohibited to a State Party under this Convention. 2. Each State Party undertakes to destroy chemical weapons it owns or possesses, or that are located in any place under its jurisdiction or control, in accordance with the provisions of this Convention. 3. Each State Party undertakes to destroy all chemical weapons it abandoned on the territory of another State Party, in accordance with the provisions of this Convention. 4. Each State Party undertakes to destroy any chemical weapons production facilities it owns or possesses, or that are located in any place under its jurisdiction or control, in accordance with the provisions of this Convention. 5. Each State Party undertakes not to use riot control agents as a method of warfare. Article II, Definitions and Criteria For the purposes of this Convention: 1. "Chemical Weapons" means the following, together or separately: (a) Toxic chemicals and their precursors, except where intended for purposes not prohibited under this Convention, as long as the types and quantities are consistent with such purposes; (b) Munitions and devices, specifically designed to cause death or other harm through the toxic properties of those toxic chemicals specified in subparagraph (a), which would be released as a result of the employment of such munitions and devices; (c) Any equipment specifically designed for use directly in connection with the employment of munitions and devices specified in subparagraph (b). 2. "Toxic Chemical" means: Any chemical which through its chemical action on life processes can cause death, temporary incapacitation or permanent harm to humans or animals. This includes all such chemicals, regardless of their origin or of their method of production, and regardless of whether they are produced in facilities, in munitions or elsewhere. (For the purpose of implementing this Convention, toxic chemicals which have been identified for the application of verification measures are listed in Schedules contained in the Annex on Chemicals.) 3. "Precursor" means: Any chemical reactant which takes part at any stage in the production by whatever method of a toxic chemical. This includes any key component of a binary or multicomponent chemical system. (For the purpose of implementing this Convention, precursors which have been identified for the application of verification measures are listed in Schedules contained in the Annex on Chemicals.) 9. "Purposes Not Prohibited Under this Convention" means: (a) Industrial, agricultural, research, medical, pharmaceutical or other peaceful purposes; (b) Protective purposes, namely those purposes directly related to protection against toxic chemicals and to protection against chemical weapons; (c) Military purposes not connected with the use of chemical weapons and not dependent on the use of the toxic properties of chemicals as a method of warfare; (d) Law enforcement including domestic riot control purposes.

Comments:

The terms of the UN Chemical Weapons Convention protected the right of each party "to develop, produce, otherwise acquire, retain, transfer and use toxic chemicals and their precursors for purposes not prohibited under this Convention."

The terms of the convention required each State Party to "make an initial declaration on relevant chemicals and facilities in accordance with the Verification Annex." Article VI(7)

The Annex on Chemicals included guidelines for classification of chemical compounds as Schedule 1, Schedule 2 or Schedule 3, followed by lists of chemicals under each schedule heading.

The Verification Annex to the UN Chemical Weapons Convention defined "discrete organic chemical" to mean "any chemical belonging to the class of chemical compounds consisting of all compounds of carbon except for its oxides, sulfides and metal carbonates, identifiable by chemical name, by structural formula, if known, and by Chemical Abstracts Service registry number, if assigned."

Under a part titled "activities not prohibited under this convention in accordance with Article VI," the Verification Annex required that the initial declaration made by each State Party listing "relevant chemicals and facilities" include

"a list of all plant sites that: (a) Produced by synthesis during the previous calendar year more than 200 tonnes of unscheduled discrete organic chemicals; or (b) Comprise one or more plants which produced by synthesis during the previous calendar year more than 30 tonnes of an unscheduled discrete organic chemical containing the elements phosphorus, sulfur or fluorine (hereinafter referred to as "PSF-plants" and "PSF-chemical"). Verification Annex, Part IX.

Through a May 16, 1997 decision by the Convention of State Parties, the parties expressed the "understanding" that the requirement for declaring all plant sites producing "unscheduled discrete organic chemical" does not "cover" plants producing "unscheduled discrete organic chemicals" in the form of "oligomers and polymers, whether or not containing phosphorus, sulfur or fluorine" nor plants producing "chemicals only containing carbon and metal." UN-OPCW C-I/DEC.39

Oligomers and polymers, as "discrete organic chemicals" exempt from plant disclosures and production prohibitions under the UN Chemical Weapons Convention, include proteins, nucleic acids, and other biological macromolecules formed by living organisms through cell and tissue culture, propagation and fermentation methods used in vaccine production.

1998 - Rome Statutes of the International Criminal Court

Article 8. War crimes 1. The Court shall have jurisdiction in respect of war crimes in particular when committed as part of a plan or policy or as part of a large-scale commission of such crimes. 2. For the purpose of this Statute, “war crimes” means: (a) Grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions of 12 August 1949, namely, any of the following acts against persons or property protected under the provisions of the relevant Geneva Convention: (i) Wilful killing; (ii) Torture or inhuman treatment, including biological experiments; (iii) Wilfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health;... (b) Other serious violations of the laws and customs applicable in international armed conflict, within the established framework of international law, namely, any of the following acts:… (iii) Intentionally directing attacks against personnel, installations, material, units or vehicles involved in a humanitarian assistance or peacekeeping mission in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations, as long as they are entitled to the protection given to civilians or civilian objects under the international law of armed conflict;… (x) Subjecting persons who are in the power of an adverse party to physical mutilation or to medical or scientific experiments of any kind which are neither justified by the medical, dental or hospital treatment of the person concerned nor carried out in his or her interest, and which cause death to or seriously endanger the health of such person or persons;… (xvii) Employing poison or poisoned weapons [inserted Dec. 14, 2017]; (xviii) Employing asphyxiating, poisonous or other gases, and all analogous liquids, materials or devices [inserted Dec. 14, 2017];… (xxvii) Employing weapons, which use microbial or other biological agents, or toxins, whatever their origin or method of production [inserted Dec. 14, 2017]… (e) Other serious violations of the laws and customs applicable in armed conflicts not of an international character, within the established framework of international law, namely, any of the following acts:... (xi) Subjecting persons who are in the power of another party to the conflict to physical mutilation or to medical or scientific experiments of any kind which are neither justified by the medical, dental or hospital treatment of the person concerned nor carried out in his or her interest, and which cause death to or seriously endanger the health of such person or persons; (xiii) Employing poison or poisoned weapons [inserted June 11, 2010]; (xiv) Employing asphyxiating, poisonous or other gases, and all analogous liquids, materials or devices [inserted June 11, 2010];… (xvi) Employing weapons, which use microbial or other biological agents, or toxins, whatever their origin or method of production [inserted Dec. 14, 2017].

Comment:

The United States signed the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court in 1998 but withdrew its signature in 2002.

2005 - International Committee of the Red Cross Customary Rules of International Humanitarian Law

Weapons - General Principles on the Use of Weapons Rule 70. The use of means and methods of warfare which are of a nature to cause superfluous injury or unnecessary suffering is prohibited. [International Armed Conflicts and Non-International Armed Conflicts] Rule 71. The use of weapons which are by nature indiscriminate is prohibited. [IAC/NIAC] Rule 72 - The use of poison or poisoned weapons is prohibited. [IAC/NIAC] Rule 73 - Biological weapons - The use of biological weapons is prohibited. [IAC/NIAC] Rule 74. Chemical weapons - The use of chemical weapons is prohibited. [IAC/NIAC] Rule 75. Chemical weapons - The use of riot-control agents as a method of warfare is prohibited. [IAC/NIAC] Rule 76. Chemical weapons - The use of herbicides as a method of warfare is prohibited if they: (a) are of a nature to be prohibited chemical weapons; (b) are of a nature to be prohibited biological weapons; (c) are aimed at vegetation that is not a military objective; (d) would cause incidental loss of civilian life, injury to civilians, damage to civilian objects, or a combination thereof, which may be expected to be excessive in relation to the concrete and direct military advantage anticipated; or (e) would cause widespread, long-term and severe damage to the natural environment. [IAC/NIAC] Treatment of Civilians and Persons Hors de Combat - Fundamental guarantees Rule 92. Mutilation, medical or scientific experiments or any other medical procedure not indicated by the state of health of the person concerned and not consistent with generally accepted medical standards are prohibited. [IAC/NIAC]

Dec. 24, 2024 - Pesticides and vaccines; microbiology and pathology nomenclature; scientific, medical and legal deceit and deceivers.

May 9, 2025 - Are vaccines biological and chemical weapons? By physical composition and physiological effects, yes. Under deceitful American and international law, no.

…In 1970, the World Health Organization published a report titled "Health Aspects of Chemical and Biological Weapons. At p. 12, the authors provided working definitions. WHO defined chemical agents of warfare as "all substances employed for their toxic effects on man, animals, or plants," but excluding "chemicals now employed in warfare such as high explosives, smoke, and incendiary substances (e.g., napalm, magnesium, and white phosphorus) that exert their primary effects through physical force, fire, air-deprivation or reduced visibility." WHO defined 'biological agents' as including "those that depend for their effects on multiplication within the target organism, and are intended for use in war to cause disease or death in man, animals or plants," and excluding "toxins elaborated by some microbes (e.g., botulinal toxin and staphylococcal enterotoxin) when they are preformed outside the target organism" noting "in some discussions of chemical and biological weapons, such toxins are classified as biological agents because the technology of their production resembles that of biological agents rather than that of chemical agents." WHO defined a 'lethal agent' as "one intended to cause death when man is exposed to concentrations well within the capability of delivery for military purposes," noting "in lower doses, such agents can cause severe and sustained disability and certain of them may act predominantly in this way when employed in combat." WHO defined an 'incapacitating agent' as "one intended to cause temporary disease or to induce temporary mental or physical disability, the duration of which greatly exceeds the period of exposure," noting “No sharp line of demarcation can be drawn between lethal and incapacitating agents used in chemical and biological warfare, because incapacitating agents can be lethal or permanently disabling under certain circumstances (e.g., in the presence of malnutrition or pre-existing disease; in infants or the aged; or when there is exposure to unusually high doses, as in enclosed spaces or in close proximity to functioning chemical or biological weapons). For similar reasons, no sharp demarcation line can be drawn between harassing agents and other anti-personnel chemical agents; furthermore, harassing agents may be used in war in conjunction with high-explosive, fragmentation or other weapons to increase the lethal effectiveness of the latter-as distinct from their employment in riot control in order to reduce injuries and to save lives.” WHO defined a 'harassing agent (or short term incapacitant)' as "one capable of causing a rapid disablement that lasts for little longer than the period of exposure" and referred again to the note about "no sharp line of demarcation." WHO defined 'casualties' as "deaths or disabilities."

June 20, 2025 - On the contents of vaccines as capable of causing death, disease, biological malfunction, temporary incapacitation and permanent harm upon injection into living creatures.

…In American federal biological and chemical weapons laws…biological “agents” are defined… more or less as living or once-living organisms, and their products, that are “capable of causing death, disease, or other biological malfunction in a human, an animal, a plant, or another living organism.” That example is from the 1990 version of the US biological weapons law at 18 USC 178. Toxic chemicals are defined…more or less as chemicals that “can cause death, temporary incapacitation or permanent harm to humans or animals.” That example is from the 1993 UN Chemical Weapons Convention and was adopted by US Congress through 1998 implementing statute codified at 18 USC 229F(8). The contents of vaccines — biological organisms, their products and toxic chemicals (propagated by organisms and/or synthesized to mimic those) — have and always have had the capacity or ability to cause death, disease, biological malfunction, temporary incapacitation and permanent harm to humans and animals. The makers and recommenders of vaccines have always known this, as have the writers of biological product laws and biological and chemical weapons laws.