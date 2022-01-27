[These are writers whose work I found credible in early 2022. I no longer find many of them credible, as of January 2024. Readers advised to use discernment. Additional update as of Sept. 2025 - I left Gab several years ago.]

Substack Writers

Non-Substack Sources

If Substack folds to censorship demands, please find me on Gab.

Substack’s infrastructure platform is Amazon Web Services (AWS) which is the same platform Parler relied on, which is why Parler could be shut down overnight in January 2021 by the tech overlords, at the direction of Democratic government officials, using Section 230 threats, as a way to pretend it’s private companies, and not the government, engaging in censorship of First Amendment free speech. Overview here.

Gab

Gab, headed by Andrew Torba, has its own infrastructure, because the tech overlords and Democratic government officials have been trying for many years to kill the company, which forced Gab to create its own platform just to survive.

I highly recommend Gab. I’ve been on it since March 2021, and it is the real deal for free speech. You can tell, because you will be exposed to things you don’t agree with.

I post links to the news reports and analytical essays I’ve been reading, podcasts I’ve listened to, or videos I’ve watched.

I post a lot at Gab: at least a dozen links per day.

(That’s the source for the occasional “what I’ve been reading” lists published here at Substack.)

Wordpress

I also have a Wordpress site, mostly used as a backup in recent years. Wordpress also sits on big tech platforms and is equally susceptible to instant deletion.

Dreamwidth

And I have a Dreamwidth site. I don’t know what platform Dreamwidth uses, or how susceptible the company will be to government-directed censorship as the ghettoization of independent thought continues. It’s just a placeholder for now.

Some of my recent reading…

COVID-19: Democratic Voters Support Harsh Measures Against Unvaccinated. Rasmussen. Jan. 13, 2022

Fifty-nine percent (59%) of Democratic voters would favor a government policy requiring that citizens remain confined to their homes at all times, except for emergencies, if they refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Such a proposal is opposed by 61% of all likely voters, including 79% of Republicans and 71% of unaffiliated voters.

Covid Predators: Our next black legend. Remnant Newspaper. Jan. 13, 2022

“[The Church's response in the United States to the clerical sex abuse crises] Virtus undoubtedly failed to prepare Catholics for covid grooming. We were first told that we were very, very vulnerable. We were then isolated from family, friends, and work. We were next subjected to a physical touch, the mask, which was often unwanted. During the entire process, we were conditioned to accept the eventual penetration of our bodies for injection of genetic material. One injection is not enough, of course, so we must be penetrated again and again. And we are told that refusing any of these steps, especially the injections, will mean punishment.”

The Latin Mass: Viganò Remembers What Francis Wants Us to Forget. Remnant Newspaper, Jan. 14, 2022

“There is another aspect of the traditional Holy Mass that I would like to emphasize, and that unites us to the Saints and Martyrs of the past. Since the times of the catacombs up until the most recent persecutions, wherever a priest celebrates the Holy Sacrifice, even in an attic or a cellar, in the woods or in a barn, or even in a van, he is mystically in communion with that host of heroic witnesses of the Faith, and the gaze of the Most Holy Trinity rests on that improvised altar; before it all the angelic hosts genuflect adoringly; all of the souls in purgatory gaze toward it. In this too, especially in this, each of us understands how the Tradition creates an indissoluble link between the centuries, not only in the jealous custody of that treasure, but also in facing the trials that it entails, even unto death.”

Brilliant agitprop appears in Washington DC. Conservative Treehouse. Jan. 15, 2022.

Deaths among male Teens increased by 53% following Covid-19 Vaccination in 2021 and the Death spikes correlate perfectly with the uptake of dose 1, 2 & 3. Daily Expose. Jan. 15, 2022

The godless agenda: from Davos to the Vatican. Michael Matt, Remnant Newspaper. Jan. 16, 2022

“Looking at the political elite's war on God, Michael asks the question: How much worse does it have to get before mainstream Catholics realize that if civilization is to survive, every practicing Catholic must become a Traditionalist, just as every God-fearing patriot must become a true Conservative?”

how to generate a societal immune system. El Gato Malo, Substack. Jan. 17, 2022

covid was too much, too fast, too visibly, too soon.



they had to adapt and play a real time game that would show results in weeks and months, not decades. they should NEVER have tried to play for such high stakes and rapid gains...it not only revealed to us who they all were, but what they were.



the technocratic wunderkinds failed to live up to billing and the failure was unmistakable.

New England Journal of Medicine Puts Lipstick on a [CDC] Pig, Again. Darby Shaw, Substack, Jan. 17, 2022