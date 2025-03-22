Sharing a useful cautionary essay by Jessica Hockett and Jonathan Engler.

March 21, 2025 - On dividing a resistance, the existence of viruses, 'the COVID response', & spreading-non-deadly threats. Preventing pandemic re-runs (Jessica Hockett and Jonathan Engler) - “… The virus/origins of the virus don’t matter, some say, what matters is the RESPONSE. This position may appear well-meaning, yet it is flawed. It absolutely matters whether a novel coronavirus was "spreading," because this was the terminology used to scare the populace, shut down schools and places of worship, hurt industries, and justify deployment of a dedicated shot. For both of us, the biggest lie told by governing authorities wasn’t there is a virus or there is a novel virus. It was something is spreading…”

This morning (in a different email thread) I had an opportunity to summarize my views on the “roots” of what happened under SARS-CoV-2/Covid pretenses and will continue to happen under any other pretense presented by HHS Secretaries and their colleagues in the whole-of-government system.

On the legal and military side, the roots lie in the 1902 virus-toxin law and the 1944 PHSA.

On the science and medicine side, the roots lie in the falsification of bench science, medical diagnosis and statistical data starting with Louis Pasteur, Robert Koch, Paul Ehrlich and Rudolph Virchow, to enable the projection of illusions of communicable diseases as threats, which enable the projection of undefined and indefinable viruses, toxins, serums and vaccines as prophylactics and treatments for the illusory communicable diseases, and enable the projection of legal and military preparedness and responses as justifiable.

Mike Yeadon comment on Hockett-Engler essay:

I don’t know of anyone who has looked at a lot of evidence used to underwrite claims for a new virus, which they called “SARS-Cov-2” says “viruses don’t exist”.

The scientific method is NOT able to yield evidence of non-existence of anything.

A more precise and more correct statement, which the scientific method can yield information on the basis of which to express an opinion, is “There is no scientific evidence for the existence of viruses”.

That’s the position I’ve reached. Initially, it seemed an absurd notion, because of the horrifying implications (which include organised fraud over several decades on “viruses” themselves as well as meaning many diseases were misattributed, that contagion must also be fraudulent and have alternative explanations & finally that all vaccines with the possible exception of those against bacterial toxins, such as Tetanus, are also wholly fraudulent.

It’s not necessary to be a scientist in order to understand the evidence that led me to my current opinion.

The claim for their existence rests upon several techniques which could be termed “pillars”.

These are routinely used & have become widely accepted as “the kind of information that’s needed to validate the existence of a new virus”.

Pillars include “isolation” in which oddly enough, no separation whatsoever is involved. On the contrary, isolation in virology involves adding a sample purporting to contain the claimed pathogen to cells in culture and watching these calls die, described as a “cytopathic effect” (CPE).

What you’re never told is that the cells have had their culture conditions altered in several ways, such as starvation of essential nutrients and addition of drugs, claimed to be required to prevent bacterial infection of the culture, which however are directly toxic to the starving cells. We know this because control experiments are never conducted, in which all steps except adding the claimed virus are done. The results of such control experiments are simply missing from every paper, or its stated they were done yet nothing happened to the cells, so it MUST be die to the new virus!

The scientific method has been breached since 1956 in the fake discipline called Virology. The key journals must be controlled by those in on the fraud, because everyone I know who had ever been a peer reviewer would decline to consider the manuscript on the basis of failings of the most serious kind.

There are a handful of other pillars, such as claimed visual identification using a special kind of microscopy, called “Electron Microscopy” (EM).

The objects, if they existed, are claimed to be so tiny that they remain invisible to the human eye, even magnified to the optical limits inherent in “Light Microscopy”, the kind you might have peered down at college. The most important thing to know about the results of EM, which are images assembled by computers from beams of electrons fired at the prepared sample, which has been distorted beyond recognition by being coated with platinum, gold or other materials, are simply declared as “a virus” by the investigator.

There is no evidence linking the objects visualised by EM and a disease, or a genetic sequence or anything at all. Some call this “the point and declare” school of virology. Because nobody has ever really “isolated a virus”, using techniques that pass muster using the scientific method, there is simply no basis to claim that anything seen on an EM images is a particular thing.

Genomic methods make up at least two other “pillars”, and in here we find PCR, a method for amplifying the amount of a gene sequence (the method originally invented by Kary Mullis). It is not valid to use this method to then declare that a sample “contains virus X”. It’s circular logic. Recognise we cannot know what the genetic sequence of a novel thing is. Yet “probes” are designed in order to amplify particular sequences on the grounds that “the new virus is thought to be related to a previous family of viruses called “virus A”, “virus B” and “virus C”. Since neither A, nor B, nor C have ever been isolated, I hope you can immediately see the circularity of this.

The PCR method in any case picks out only 2 or 3 tiny pieces of the claimed “full length genetic sequence” of the purported virus. Further sequencing is done on all the other pieces sitting, it is claimed, between the pieces that were claimed to have been identified by the PCR method.

What you end up with are hundreds of thousands or short pieces which could have derived from anything including the animal or human from which the original sample was taken, or from bacteria or fungi present in that sample.

It’s impossible to assemble this molecular jigsaw & what is now introduced is computer trickery called Next Generation Sequencing, which assembles all the huge number of short pieces in every conceivable manner by means of common ends to the short pieces, a technique of assembling “Contigs” (potentially overlapping or contiguous endings).

The permutations & combinations that this software can yield are nonsensical unless you constrain the “full length sequence” in some ways.

As soon as you apply limiters (such as conditions, requirements and exclusions) you’re not discovering anything, you’re MAKING it up.

Contagion or transmission is another “pillar”. Clinical symptomatic transmission has never been demonstrated for any claimed “viral illness”. Not one.

I could go on but here’s the key point:

Anyone familiar with the absolute minimal requirements of the discipline of the scientific method for examining the physical world soon realises that EVERY single one of the evidential “pillars” is not only invalid nonsense but it’s knowing fakery.

The person doing it knows key controls are missing.

The reviewer knows that none of the lodged genetic sequences have valid connections to anything in the real world & the journal editors must be in on this long lived, systematic fraud.

I will have missed some “pillars” but I hope you’ve at least understood my realisation that these are not of stone but pretend supports of papier mache, assembled to create an illusory world.

I don’t want anyone to “believe me.” Science doesn’t care about my or your beliefs. You can however verify any or all of what I’ve said here.

I recommend anyone who understands the scientific method well enough to review the evidence for themselves.

I put it to you that, having done so, you realise that the answers to many other questions become completely obvious: all claims made by the authorities about viruses, illnesses claimed to be caused by them, their transmission, their treatment and all vaccines are definitely, unambiguously, deliberately lies.