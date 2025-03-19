History of Public Health Laws as a Method of Control - Interview with Mike Dakkak

Video available at ITN, Rumble, Bitchute
Interview starts at about 2:00 timestamp.
US federal non-regulation of biological products, 1798 to 1972 (series)
Aug. 5, 2024 - Part 1 - Federal communicable disease control, quarantine and biological product law, 1798 to 1972: orientation through founding of Marine Hospital Service. (Lydia Hazel and Katherine Watt)
Aug. 12, 2024 - Part 2 - US federal quarantine and biological product law: Marine-Hospital Service (1798); National Quarantine Act (1878); Laboratory of Hygiene (1887) (Lydia Hazel and Katherine Watt)
Sept. 10, 2024 - Part 3 - 1901-1910: Federal government licensing of virus and toxin propagation establishments; criminalization of traffic in adulterated or misbranded drugs. (Lydia Hazel and Katherine Watt)
Oct. 9, 2024 - Part 4 - 1911-1943: Continued non-existence of legal provisions directing federal agencies to establish and enforce biological product definitions and standards. (Lydia Hazel and Katherine Watt)
Feb. 28, 2025 - Part 5 - 1944-1972: Law and public policy imbued with scientific misconduct to better induce irrational fear of disease and irrational trust in vaccination. (Lydia Hazel and Katherine Watt)
Some documents mentioned:
1969 Pittsburgh Pediatric Society meeting, Richard Day lecture, transcripts of 1988 audio recordings of Lawrence Dunegan recollections.
April 2023 interview with Mike Dakkak
April 24, 2023 - On the Intertwining of Military, Public Health and International Moneyed Interests. In the News. Mike Dakkak, Katherine Watt. (37 min)