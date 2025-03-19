Playback speed


History of Public Health Laws as a Method of Control - Interview with Mike Dakkak

Katherine Watt
Mar 19, 2025
Transcript

Video available at ITN, Rumble, Bitchute

Interview starts at about 2:00 timestamp.

US federal non-regulation of biological products, 1798 to 1972 (series)

Some documents mentioned:

April 2023 interview with Mike Dakkak

St. Joseph and the Christ Child. Jusepe de Ribera

Bailiwick News
Bailiwick News Podcast
Gen-X Catholic reading aloud about Covid-times law, geopolitics, philosophy and theology.
Appears in episode
Katherine Watt
