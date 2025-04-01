Marc Girardot posed a question about Sasha Latypova’s views.

Sasha wrote, in her MAHA bravely fights Big Soda post:

…The absolute risk of poisoning by direct injections into the blood stream of proteins, metals, chemicals, aborted fetal cells, animal cells and other components of “safe vaccines”, will be ALWAYS far greater than the risk of consuming/being exposed to some agent externally. The ingestion/exposure routes are “surface” (the digestive tract is technically an outer surface of the body which is folded over it). Our surface has numerous protections and clearance mechanisms against assault by dangerous materials. However, once those materials are inside the blood compartment - all bets are off. In a Titanic analogy, avoiding the damage caused by Big Vaccines and prioritizing Big Anything But Vaccines is the classic rearrangement of the deck chairs while ignoring the giant gaping hole that is rapidly sinking the entire ship…

Girardot commented:

Is Sasha adopting the Bolus Theory?

Summary of Girardot’s bolus theory at his website book synopsis page: The Needle’s Secret.

My reply:

I can’t speak for Sasha.

I don’t think the introduction of biological agents and toxic chemicals into the bloodstream through vaccination is accidental or inadvertent.

I think it’s intentional and that those who promote vaccination have understood that it serves as a vehicle for many mechanisms of injury, for a very long time.

I think Sasha’s summary paragraph is an expression of her understanding of Charles Richet’s and Milton Rosenau’s anaphylaxis work, which is related to Ignaz Semmelweis’ blood poisoning work and is also related to the earliest observations by humans of blood poisoning by snake, insect and other animal bites, and by humans using poison-tipped knives and arrows to kill each other and to hunt animals.

Semmelweis observed that introduction of foreign biological material into natural wounds — breaks in the skin during childbirth — through the delivery system or vector of the hands of physicians coming directly from dissection of human and animal corpses to attending women giving birth, resulted in childbed fever and higher maternal and infant mortality in Vienna hospitals in the 1840s, when compared to maternal and infant mortality among women attended by midwives who were not engaged in dissection of human and animal corpses.

Richet and Rosenau’s work (late 1800s, early 1900s) was about introducing foreign biological matter through artificial wounds made by the delivery systems of glass points and needle-tipped syringes, observing the harms caused to dogs, mice and other animals, and also developing the psychological delivery system or vector (building on the work of Edward Jenner, Robert Koch, Paul Ehrlich, Louis Pasteur and their peers) of lying to people to persuade them that poisoning their own blood and the blood of infants and children (‘vaccination’) would strengthen their bodily health.