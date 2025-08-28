Part 4 of series documenting Congressional development of the US government’s deception and cover-up systems pertaining to disease threats, vaccines and vaccination. I plan to assemble the material into a PDF memo after I finish writing the last part.

1938 - 21 USC 355(i) [FDCA 505(i)]- Food and Drugs, New drugs, Exemptions of drugs for research

In 1938 (PL 75-717), Congress enacted the Federal Food Drug and Cosmetic Act [FDCA], including provisions governing approval of applications for new drugs to enter into interstate commerce.

Congress authorized the putative regulator (Secretary of Agriculture at the time) to "promulgate regulations for exempting from the operation of this section drugs intended solely for investigational use by experts qualified by scientific training and experience to investigate the safety of drugs." 21 USC 355(i) as of 1938.

1962 - 21 USC 355(i) [FDCA 505(i)- Food and Drugs, New drugs, Exemptions of drugs for research

In 1962, (PL 87-781), Congress amended the exemptions section, to add "and effectiveness" immediately after "safety" and to add four new provisions.

Congress authorized the Secretary of Health, Education and Welfare, "within the discretion of the Secretary" to prescribe regulations conditioning exemptions on sponsors submitting reports on preclinical tests, including tests on animals, "adequate to justify the proposed clinical testing" before any clinical testing.

Congress authorized the HEW Secretary, at his discretion, to condition exemptions on sponsors obtaining a signed agreement from each investigator "that patients to whom the drug is administered will be under his personal supervision...and that he will not supply such drug to any other investigator, or to clinics, for administration to human beings."

Congress authorized the HEW Secretary, at his discretion, to condition exemptions on record-keeping by sponsors, and provision of records to the HEW Secretary, "of data (including but not limited to analytical reports by investigators) obtained as the result of such investigational use of such drug, as the Secretary finds will enable him to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of such drug" in the event of the filing of a new drug application. 21 USC 355(i) as of 1962

Congress directed the HEW Secretary that regulations "shall" condition an exemption on investigation sponsors "requiring that experts using such drugs certify that they will inform humans to whom such drugs or any controls connected therewith are administered, or their representatives, that such drugs are being used for investigational purposes and will obtain the consent of such human beings or their representatives, except where they deem it not feasible or, in their professional judgment, contrary to the best interests of such human beings. Nothing in this subsection shall be construed to require any clinical investigator to submit directly to the Secretary reports on the investigational use of drugs." 21 USC 355(i) as of 1962

1970 - 42 USC 233 [PHSA 223, later renumbered PHSA 224] - Public Health and Welfare, Defense of certain malpractice and negligence suits

In 1970 (PL 91-623) Congress enacted 42 USC 233, Defense of certain malpractice and negligence suits, providing an exclusive remedy under the 1946 Federal Tort Claims Act [28 USC 1346(b) and 28 USC 2672] for "damage for personal injury, including death, resulting from the performance of medical, surgical, dental, or related functions, including the conduct of clinical studies or investigation, by any commissioned officer or employee of the Public Health Service while acting within the scope of his office or employment" and providing for the Attorney General to defend any such action brought in any court against any commissioned officer or employee of the Public Health Service. 42 USC 233(a) through (f)

In 2002 (PL 107-296), Congress added provisions to this section, providing liability protections for use of smallpox "countermeasures." Provisions of 42 USC 233 and other product liability indemnification laws were incorporated into the PREP Act Congress passed in 2005 (PL 109-148).

1989 - 10 USC 2371 - Armed Forces, Advanced research projects: cooperative agreements and other transactions

In 1989 (PL 101-189), Congress added a provision authorizing non-traditional contracting for DARPA research projects, codified at 10 USC 2371.

Congress authorized the Defense Secretary, in carrying out advanced research projects through the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to enter into cooperative agreements and other transactions with "any person, any agency or instrumentality of the United States, any unit of State or local government, any educational institution, and any other entity." 10 USC 2371(a)

Congress authorized clauses in cooperative agreements and other transactions, requiring a party to make payments to the DoD or any other federal agency, as a condition for receiving support under the agreement. 10 USC 2371(b)(1)

Congress authorized the payments received by the federal government to be credited to a new Treasury account and merged with other funds for support of advanced research projects. 10 USC 2371(b)(2); 10 USC 2371(e)

Congress authorized the other transactions authority to be "exercised without regard to" 31 USC 3324, limiting the payment of advances for services or articles to be supplied to the US Government. 10 USC 2371(c)

Congress directed the Defense Secretary to ensure that other transactions would not provide for research that duplicates research conducted under existing DoD programs; that the federal funds provided under each transaction would not exceed the total amount provided by other parties; and that the other transactions authority would be used only when the use of standard contracts or grants is "not feasible or appropriate." 10 USC 2371(d)

Congress directed the Defense Secretary to submit annual reports to congressional committees, providing a general description of the cooperative agreement or other transaction, including the technologies for which advanced research is provided; the potential military and commercial utility of such technologies; reasons for not using a contract or grant; the amount of payments received by the Federal Government, and the amounts credited to the Treasury account. 10 USC 2371(f)

1993 - 10 USC 2371 - Armed Forces, Advanced research projects: cooperative agreements and other transactions; authority of ARPA to carry out certain prototype projects

In 1993 (PL 103-160), Congress added a statutory note to 10 USC 2371, authorizing the Director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency (previously and subsequently known as DARPA) to use the authority under 10 USC 2371 for cooperative agreements and other transactions other than contracts and grants, to "carry out prototype projects that are directly relevant to weapons or weapon systems proposed to be acquired or developed by the Department of Defense."

Congress held, as inapplicable to weapon prototype projects, the original provisions that the government's payments supporting such research and development projects not exceed the other parties' payments, and that the OTA authority only be used when standard contracts or grants are not feasible or appropriate.

1997 - 21 USC 355(i) [FDCA 505(i)] - Food and Drugs, New drugs, Exemptions of drugs for research

In 1997 (PL 105-115), Congress amended the exemptions provisions of pertaining to new drug applications, renumbering the existing provisions and adding three new paragraphs.

Congress authorized manufacturers or sponsors to begin clinical investigation of a new drug 30 days after submitting information to the Secretary of Health and Human Services about the drug and the clinical investigation, including "information on design of the investigation and adequate reports of basic information, certified by the applicant to be accurate reports, necessary to assess the safety of the drug for use in clinical investigation; and adequate information on the chemistry and manufacturing of the drug, controls available for the drug, and primary data tabulations from animal or human studies." 21 USC 355(i)(2) as of 1997

Congress authorized the HHS Secretary to prohibit the sponsor from conducting the investigation (place a "clinical hold") if he determines (and specifies informational basis in writing) that "the drug involved represents an unreasonable risk to the safety of the persons who are the subjects of the clinical investigation, taking into account the qualifications of the clinical investigators, information about the drug, the design of the clinical investigation, the condition for which the drug is to be investigated, and the health status of the subjects involved; or the clinical hold should be issued for such other reasons as the Secretary may by regulation establish (including reasons established by regulation before the date of the enactment" of PL 105-115, Food and Drug Administration Modernization Act of 1997 (FDAMA). Congress authorized sponsors to request that a clinical hold be removed, and required the HHS Secretary to provide a written response within 30 days. 21 USC 355(i)(3) as of 1997

Congress directed the HHS Secretary to prescribe regulations conditioning exemptions "upon the manufacturer, or the sponsor...requiring that experts using such drugs for investigational purposes certify to such manufacturer or sponsor that they will inform any human beings to whom such drugs, or any controls used in connection therewith, are being administered, or their representatives, that such drugs are being used for investigational purposes and will obtain the consent of such human beings or their representatives, except where it is not feasible or it is contrary to the best interests of such human beings. Nothing in this subsection shall be construed to require any clinical investigator to submit directly to the Secretary reports on the investigational use of drugs." 21 USC 355(i)(4) as of 1997

1998 - 10 USC 1107 - Armed Forces, Notice of use of an investigational new drug or a drug unapproved for its applied use

In 1998 (PL 105-261), Congress amended 10 USC 1107, which Congress had passed in 1997 (PL 105-85).

In 1998, Congress struck out the phrase "if practicable, but in no case later than 30 days after the drug is first administered to the member" in section (b). The amended provision read: "The notice required to be provided...shall be provided before the investigational new drug or drug unapproved for its applied use is first administered to the member." 10 USC 1107(b) as of 1998.

In 1998, Congress struck out the phrase, in subsection (c), "unless the Secretary of Defense determines that the use of written notice is impractical because of the number of members receiving the investigational new drug or drug unapproved for its applied use, time constraints, or similar reasons. If the Secretary provides notice...in a form other than in writing, the Secretary shall submit to Congress a report describing the notification method used and the reasons for the use of the alternative method." The amended provision read: "The notice required...shall be provided in writing." 10 USC 1107(c) as of 1998.

In 1998, Congress redesignated the former subsection (f), providing definitions of terms, as subsection (g), and inserted a new subsection (f).

Congress authorized the President (only the President) to waive the requirement, under FDCA 505(i)(4) [21 USC 355(i)(4), New drugs, Exemptions, conditioned on informing human beings administered such drugs, that the drugs are being used for investigational purposes, and on obtaining their consent except where it is not feasible or it is contrary to the best interests of such human beings], that members of the armed forces provide prior consent to receive investigational new drugs or drugs unapproved for their applied uses. Congress authorized the President to grant such waivers "only if the President determines, in writing, that obtaining consent is not in the interests of national security." 10 USC 1107(f)(1)

Congress limited the waiver authority, as not applicable "to any case other than" administration of drugs subject to the investigational new drug requirements of 21 USC 355(i). 10 USC 1107(f)(2)

Congress authorized the Defense Secretary to request the President to waive the prior consent requirement for investigational new drugs or drugs unapproved for their applied use, for members of the armed forces "in connection with the member’s participation in a particular military operation" and held that the Defense Secretary could not delegate the authority to make such requests, and that if the President granted the waiver, the Defense Secretary should submit notifications, the Secretary's justification for the request, and the President's written determination, to congressional defense committees. 10 USC 1107(f)(3)

Congress defined the term "relevant FDA regulations" to mean regulations under FDCA 505(i) [21 USC 355(i), "Exemptions of drugs for research" from prohibition of introduction of new drugs into interstate commerce without an approved new drug application in effect.] 10 USC 1107(f)(4)(A)

Congress defined the term "prior consent requirement" to mean consent requirements under FDCA 505(i)(4) [21 U.S.C. 355(i)(4), requiring manufacturers and sponsors of investigational drugs to inform human beings to whom such drugs are administered that the drugs are investigational, and to obtain consent, "except where it is not feasible or it is contrary to the best interests of such human beings."] 10 USC 1107(f)(4)(B)

2002 - 42 USC 300hh et seq, [PHSA 2801 et seq] Public Health and Welfare, National All-Hazards Preparedness and response planning, coordinating and reporting

In 2002 (PL 107-188), Congress enacted the Public Health and Bioterrorism Preparedness and Response Act (PHBPRA), expanding and revising many of the laws relevant to communicable disease control, biological weapons and vaccination.

One set of provisions established a framework for "national preparedness" planning and response, codified at 42 USC 300hh et seq/PHSA 2801 et seq.

When Congress enacted these provisions, there were four main sections:

National Preparedness Plan (42 USC 300hh), including a statutory note directing the Comptroller General to draft a GAO report on federal preparedness;

Coordination of preparedness for and response to bioterrorism and other public health emergencies, including establishment of a National Disaster Medical System (42 USC 300hh-11);

Strategic National Stockpile (42 USC 300hh-12) along with a statutory note addressing stockpiling of potassium iodide tablets for populations within 20 miles of nuclear power plants; and

Evaluation of new and emerging technologies regarding bioterrorist attack and other public health emergencies (42 USC 300hh-13).

Since 2002, this part of the Public Health Service Act (Chapter 6A, Public Health Service, Subchapter 26, National All-Hazards Preparedness for Public Health Emergencies) has been amended, reorganized and expanded from the original four provisions. As of 2025, the subchapter contains 23 provisions.

The original four provisions are described below.

42 USC 300hh - National Preparedness Plan

In 2002 (PL 107-188), Congress directed the HHS Secretary to "further develop and implement a coordinated strategy" building on the "core public health capabilities" that Congress had directed the Secretary to coordinate and direct in 2000 (PL 106-505) when expanding the Secretary's authority to determine, prepare for and respond to bioterrorism and other public health emergencies. Congress directed the Secretary to draft a National Preparedness Plan. 42 USC 300hh(a)(1)

Congress directed the Secretary to collaborate with the States to ensure that national activities would be coordinated with State and local activities. 42 USC 300hh(a)(2).

Congress directed the Secretary to set benchmarks for evaluating the progress of the federal, State and local governments, toward achieving the goals of the plan. 42 USC 300hh(a)(3).

Congress directed the Secretary to include provisions in the National Preparedness Plan addressing: assistance to State and local governments; ensuring that State and local governments have "appropriate capacity to detect and respond effectively," including surveillance and reporting mechanisms at the State and local levels; laboratory readiness; trained and equipped emergency response, public health and medical personnel; preparation of public health agencies to coordinate services; and participation in communication networks to disseminate information to public and private entities and to the public. 42 USC 300hh(b)(1) and (2)

Congress directed the Secretary's plan to include provisions for "developing and maintaining medical countermeasures (such as drugs, vaccines and other biological products, medical devices, and other supplies) against biological agents and toxins that may be involved in such emergencies." 42 USC 300hh(b)(3)

Congress directed the Secretary's plan to ensure coordination and minimize duplication of Federal, State and local planning, "including during the investigation of a suspicious disease outbreak or other potential public health emergency" and to "enhance the readiness of hospitals and other health care facilities." 42 USC 300hh(b)(4) and (5).

Congress directed the Secretary to submit biennial reports to Congressional committees, including "progress toward achieving the goals" listed in the prior section, and recommendations concerning "any additional legislative authority that the Secretary determines is necessary" for fully implementing the National Preparedness Plan and "to protect the public health in the event of an emergency" described in 42 USC 247d (the public health emergencies program). 42 USC 300hh(c).

Through this section, asking the HHS Secretary to recommend "additional legislative authority," Congress provided legal foundation for subsequent amendments to Title 10, Armed Forces, Title 21, Food and Drugs, Title 42, Public Health and Welfare, and other titles, enacted in 2003 (PL 108-136), 2004 (PL 108-276), and 2005 (PL 109-148) addressing "research and development of defense biomedical countermeasures," "expedited procurement authority," "authorization for medical products for use in emergencies," "targeted liability protections for pandemic and epidemic products and security countermeasures," and related provisions.

42 USC 300hh, statutory Note - General Accounting Office Report

In 2002 (PL 107-188), Congress directed the Comptroller General to draft and submit to Congressional committees a report on federal activities related to research on, preparedness for and management of public health and medical consequences of a bioterrorist attack against the civilian population; coordination of those activities; effectiveness of those efforts in preparing national State and local authorities; activities and costs of Civil Support Teams of the National Guard; activities of the Working Group on Preparedness for Acts of Bioterrorism (established in 2000, PL 106-505) and "the ability of private sector contractors to enhance governmental responses to biological threats or attacks."

42 USC 300hh-11 - Coordination of preparedness for and response to bioterrorism and other public health emergencies

In 2002 (PL 107-188), Congress established a new position within the HHS Department: Assistant Secretary for Public Health Emergency Preparedness, to be appointed by the President and report to the HHS Secretary, and directed the HHS Secretary and Assistant Secretary to set up and run a National Disaster Medical System (NDMS).

Since 2002, the Assistant Secretary position has been renamed the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response and the office in which he works has been upgraded to the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response.

Congress directed the Assistant Secretary for Public Health Emergency Preparedness to carry out duties "with respect to bioterrorism and other public health emergencies" including coordinating interagency "interfaces" with other federal departments, agencies and offices, and with State and local emergency preparedness entities; coordinating operations of the National Disaster Medical System; and coordinating HHS efforts to "bolster" State and local emergency preparedness and evaluate their progress in meeting the benchmarks established through the National Preparedness Plan. 42 USC 300hh-11(a)

Congress directed the HHS Secretary to set up and operate a National Disaster Medical System, to be led by the Assistant Secretary for Public Health Emergency Preparedness. 42 USC 300hh-11(b)(1)

Congress described the NDMS as " a coordinated effort" by federal agencies including HHS, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Defense and Department of Veterans Affairs, in collaboration with States and other public or private entities, to carry out several purposes. 42 USC 300hh-11(b)(2)

Congress described the purpose of the NDMS as being "to provide health services, health-related social services...and auxiliary services...to respond to the needs of victims of a public health emergency (whether or not determined to be a public health emergency under section 319" [42 USC 247d] or "to be present at locations, and for limited periods of time, specified by the Secretary on the basis that the Secretary has determined that a location is at risk of a public health emergency during the time specified." 42 USC 300hh-11(b)(3)(A)

Congress authorized the NDMS to carry out "ongoing activities as may be necessary to provide for" the emergency services during emergencies. 42 USC 300hh-11(b)(3)(B)

Congress directed the HHS Secretary to "conduct an exercise to test the capability and timeliness" of the NDMS "to mobilize and otherwise respond effectively to a bioterrorist attack or other public health emergency that affects two or more geographic locations concurrently" within a year of the Congressional act's enactment (June 2002) and to conduct similar exercises thereafter. 42 USC 300hh-11(b)(3)(C)

Congress directed the HHS Secretary to "establish criteria for the operation" of the NDMS, but provided no further detail or physical definitions or standards to be required for activation and operation of the system. 42 USC 300hh-11(c)(1)

Congress directed the HHS Secretary to "establish criteria regarding the participation of States and private entities" in the NDMS, including criteria for agreements for such participation, to include provisions addressing custody and use of Federal personal property "on a reimbursable basis" and provisions addressing priorities in circumstances when an individual or entity has agreements with the NDMS and another entity for emergency services. 42 USC 300hh-(c)(2)

Congress authorized the HHS Secretary to appoint "intermittent disaster-response personnel" to operate the NDMS; directed that such personnel be "considered to be an employee of the Public Health Service performing medical, surgical, dental or related functions" under 42 USC 233 (civil claims against PHS officers or employees) and the Federal Tort Claims Act; and addressed other employment issues for intermittent appointees and PHS commissioned officers of the Regular or Reserve Corps assigned to serve with the NDMS. 42 USC 300hh-11(d) to (f).

Congress defined "auxiliary services" to include mortuary services, veterinary services and other services determined by the HHS Secretary to be appropriate for operating the National Disaster Medical System. 42 USC 300hh-11(g)

Congress authorized "such sums as may be necessary" for fiscal years 2002 through 2006, for the Assistant Secretary for Public Health Emergency Preparedness to set up and run the NDMS, and added as a "sense of Congress" note that the HHS Secretary should provide "sufficient resources...for reimbursement of expenses, operations, purchase and maintenance of equipment, training and other funds expended in furtherance of the National Disaster Medical System." 42 USC 300hh-11(h)

42 USC 300hh-12 - Strategic National Stockpile

In 1998 (PL 105-277), had Congress had authorized $51,000,000 for the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund, to be used "for pharmaceutical and vaccine stockpiling activities at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention." This collection of products was originally called the National Pharmaceutical Stockpile.

In 2002 (PL 107-188) Congress developed the stockpile program further, naming it the Strategic National Stockpile, and directing the HHS Secretary to coordinate with the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to "maintain a stockpile or stockpiles of drugs, vaccines and other biological products, medical devices, and other supplies in such numbers, types, and amounts as are determined by the Secretary to be appropriate and practicable, taking into account other available sources, to provide for the emergency health security of the United States, including the emergency health security of children and other vulnerable populations, in the event of a bioterrorist attack or other public health emergency." 42 USC 300hh-12(a)(1).

Congress defined the term "stockpile" to include "a physical accumulation (at one or more locations)" of supplies (drugs, vaccines and other biological products, medical devices and other supplies) or "a contractual agreement between the Secretary and a vendor or vendors under which such vendor or vendors agree to provide to the Secretary" such supplies. 42 USC 300hh-12(d).

Congress directed the HHS Secretary to manage the stockpile, including consulting with the Working Group on Preparedness for Acts of Bioterrorism [established in 2000, PL 106-505; codified at 42 USC 247d-6(a)/PHSA Section 319F(a)]; manage inventory and ensure physical security; consult with Federal, State and local officials about the "timing and location of special events;" review and revise the contents of the stockpile "to ensure that emerging threats, advanced technologies, and new countermeasures are adequately considered;" and plan for supply chain management in consultation with Federal, State and local agencies and "the public and private health care infrastructure." 42 USC 300hh-12(a)(2)

Congress directed the HHS Secretary to award contracts and enter into cooperative agreements to ensure that the stockpile includes "an amount of vaccine against smallpox as determined by the Secretary to be sufficient to meet the health security needs of the United States." 42 USC 300hh-12(b)

Congress prohibited Federal agencies from disclosing "any information identifying the locations at which materials in the [Strategic National Stockpile] are stored." 42 USC 300hh-12(c)

Congress authorized $640 million for the Strategic National Stockpile for FY2002; $509 million for smallpox vaccine development for FY 2002; and "such sums as may be necessary" for each of the two programs for 2003 through 2006. 42 USC 300hh-12(e)

Later in 2002 (PL 107-296), when establishing the Department of Homeland Security, Congress transferred the "functions, personnel, assets and liabilities" of several entities to the DHS Secretary, including transferring the Strategic National Stockpile from HHS to DHS. Homeland Security Act Sec. 503, codified at 6 USC 313.

In 2004, Congress numbered the Strategic National Stockpile to PHSA Section 319F-2, moved it, within the US Code, from 42 USC 300hh-12 to 42 USC 247d-6b, and directed the HHS Secretary to manage the stockpile in coordination with the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

In 2006, Congress struck the provision (Homeland Security Act Sec. 503/6 USC 313) assigning Strategic National Stockpile management and control to DHS (PL 109-295).

300hh-13 - Evaluation of new and emerging technologies regarding bioterrorist attack and other public health emergencies

In 2002 (PL 107-188), Congress directed the HHS Secretary to "carry out a program to periodically evaluate new and emerging technologies that, in the determination of the Secretary, are designed to improve or enhance the ability of public health or safety officials to conduct public health surveillance activities relating to a bioterrorist attack or other public health emergency." 42 USC 300hh-13(a)

Congress directed the HHS Secretary to "survey" existing federally-funded technology programs for potentially useful technologies; issue requests for information from non-Federal public and private entities; develop criteria for evaluation; and evaluate the technologies in consultation with the Working Group on Preparedness for Acts of Bioterrorism [established in 2000, PL 106-505; codified at 42 USC 247d-6(a)/PHSA Section 319F(a)] and other public, nonprofit and private entities. 42 USC 300hh-13(b) and (c)

Congress directed the HHS Secretary to submit reports to Congressional committees on the evaluation of technologies for public health surveillance. 42 USC 300hh-13(d)

42 USC 300hh et seq - Changes since 2002

In 2004, Congress moved and renumbered the Strategic National Stockpile provisions from 42 USC 300hh-12 to 42 USC 247d-6b.

In 2006, Congress amended and renumbered the 2002 section titled "coordination of preparedness for and response to bioterrorism and other public health emergencies" (42 USC 300hh-11 as of 2002) and retitled the section "Coordination of preparedness for and response to all-hazards public health emergencies" (42 USC 300hh-10 as of 2006).

In 2006, Congress also amended and renumbered the 2002 section establishing the NDMS (42 USC 300hh-11(b) as of 2002 and retitled the section "National Disaster Medical System" (42 USC 300hh-11 as of 2006).

As of 2025, there are three parts to the National All-Hazards Preparedness for Public Health Emergencies (Part A covering "planning coordinating and reporting," Part B covering "preparedness and response," and Part C covering "public health surveillance systems") comprised of 23 sections, most of which have been amended and expanded several times since.

Sections added since 2002 under Part A include National Health Security Strategy (42 USC 300hh-1, added 2006); enhancing medical surge capacity (42 USC 300hh-2, added 2006); and Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy (42 USC 300hh-3, added 2022).

Sections added since 2002 under Part B include Public Health Emergency Medical Countermeasures Enterprise (42 USC 300-10a, added 2019), although the PHEMCE had been set up by HHS and operational since 2006 (71 FR 38403); National Advisory Committee on Children and Disasters (42 USC 300hh-10a, added 2013); National Advisory Committee on Seniors and Disasters (42 USC 300hh-10b, added 2019); National Advisory Committee on Individuals with Disabilities and Disasters (42 USC 300hh-10c, added 2019); Advisory Committee Coordination (42 USC 300hh-10e, added 2019); protection of health and safety during disasters (42 USC 300hh-14, added 2006); Volunteer Medical Reserve Corps (42 USC 300hh-15, added 2006); At-risk individuals (42 USC 300hh-16, added 2006); and Emergency response coordination of primary care providers (42 USC 300hh-17, added 2008).

Sections added since 2002 under Part C include Epidemiology-laboratory capacity grants (42 USC 300hh-31, added 2010); Enhanced support to assist health departments in addressing vector-borne diseases (42 USC 300hh-32, added 2019); Public health data system modernization (42 USC 300hh-33, added 2020); Genomic sequencing, analytics, and public health surveillance of pathogens program (42 USC 300hh-34, added 2022); Epidemic forecasting and outbreak analytics (42 USC 300hh-35, added 2022); Leadership exchange pilot for public health and medical preparedness and response positions at the Department of Health and Human Services (42 USC 300hh-36, added 2022); One Health framework as related to "prevention, detection, control and response for zoonotic disease" and related programs (42 USC 300hh-37, added 2022)

2002 - 42 USC 247d et seq - Public Health and Welfare, Public health emergencies

In 2002 (PL 107-188) Congress amended and expanded several programs under the public health emergencies section of the Public Health Service Act [PHSA 319] that Congress had enacted in 1983 (PL 98-49) and significantly expanded in 2000 (PL 106-505).

42 USC 247d(a) [PHSA 319(a)] - Public health emergencies

As of 2000 (PL 106-505), Congress provided that: "If the [HHS] Secretary determines, after consultation with [NIH Director, ADAMHA Administrator, FDA Commissioner or CDC Director] that— (1) a disease or disorder presents a public health emergency, or (2) a public health emergency otherwise exists and the Secretary has the authority to take action with respect to such emergency, the Secretary, acting through such Director, Administrator, or Com- missioner, may take such action as may be appropriate to respond to the public health emergency, including making grants and entering into contracts and conducting and supporting investigations into the cause, treatment, or prevention of a disease or disorder described in paragraph (1)."

In 2002 (PL 107-188), Congress added provisions appearing to establish conditions for termination of an HHS Secretary's public health emergency determination 90 days after the date of issuance, but authorizing unlimited renewals:

"Any such determination of a public health emergency terminates upon the Secretary declaring that the emergency no longer exists, or upon the expiration of the 90-day period beginning on the date on which the determination is made by the Secretary, whichever occurs first. Determinations that terminate under the preceding sentence may be renewed by the Secretary (on the basis of the same or additional facts), and the preceding sentence applies to each such renewal. Not later than 48 hours after making a determination under this subsection of a public health emergency (including a renewal), the Secretary shall submit to the Congress written notification of the determination."

Congress also added a provision authorizing the HHS Secretary to grant extensions to reporting deadlines and waive sanctions otherwise applicable, "in any case in which the Secretary determines that, wholly or partially as a result of a public health emergency...individuals or public or private entities are unable to comply with deadlines." Congress directed the HHS Secretary to notify the Congress and publish notices in the Federal Register before or shortly after granting extensions or waivers. 42 U.S.C. 247d(d)

42 USC 247d-3a [PHSA 319C-1] - Grants to improve state, local and hospital preparedness for and response to bioterrorism and other public health emergencies

In 2002 (PL 107-188), Congress added a new section under 42 USC 247d-3 [PHSA 319C, grants to improve state and local public health agencies, enacted 2000], authorizing the HHS Secretary to make grants or enter into cooperative agreements with eligible entities to draft Statewide plans (including a required Bioterrorism and Other Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan) and community-wide plans for responding to bioterrorism and other public health emergencies. 42 USC 247d-3a(a)

Congress directed the State and community recipients of funds to use the money to draft plans "that are coordinated with the capacities of applicable national, State, and local health agencies and health care providers, including poison control centers;" to address deficiencies identified in preparedness assessments [conducted under 42 USC 247d-2/PHSA 319B since enactment in 2000]; to buy or upgrade equipment, including communications equipment, supplies, pharmaceuticals or other priority countermeasures; to conduct exercises testing capabilities; to set up trauma care and burn center care components of State emergency medical services plans; to train public health laboratory employees; to train public health and health care personnel "to detect, provide accurate identification of, and recognize the symptoms and epidemiological characteristics of exposure to a biological agent that may cause a public health emergency" and provide treatment; to improve systems and equipment for disease detection and rapid communication among national, State, and local health agencies, emergency response personnel, and health care providers and facilities; to enhance communication to the public, including through the use of 2–1–1 call centers; to address the health security needs of children and other vulnerable populations; to train for and enhance safety of workers and workplaces; to plan for contamination prevention efforts; to plan for triage and transport management; to train health care professionals to recognize and treat mental health consequences; to train health care professionals to assist in providing appropriate health care for large numbers of exposed individuals; to plan for protecting the health and safety of personnel responding to a biological attack, including health care professionals; to train personnel in surveillance, detection, and response activities, including early warning and surveillance networks that use advanced information technology; and to improve existing telemedicine programs to provide health care information and advice as part of the emergency public health response. 42 USC 247d-3(d)

Congress required entities receiving an award to draft a Bioterrorism and Other Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan within 60 days of receiving the award, and to submit the plan to the HHS Secretary. Congress required States and communities to describe their plans to address deficiencies identified in assessments conducted under 42 USC 247d-2 [PHSA 319B]. 42 USC 247d-3a(c)

Congress designated eligible entities to include States that submitted applications, confirming that the State had completed a "needs assessment" study under the grant program funded in 2000; had prepared, or would have completed within 60 days of award receipt, a "Bioterrorism and Other Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan" in compliance with 42 USC 247d-3a(c), or a political subdivision of a State or a consortium of 2 or more such subdivisions that submitted applications in coordination with their State's Statewide plan. 42 USC 247d-3a(b)

Congress set as priorities, activities to address, in priority order, "bioterrorism or acute outbreaks of infectious diseases" and then "other public health threats and emergencies." Congress authorized the HHS Secretary to determine and modify the degree of priority, based on "the extent to which eligible entities are adequately prepared for responding to "bioterrorism or acute outbreaks of infectious diseases" or if "there has been a significant change in the assessment of risks to the public health posed by...other public health threats and emergencies." Congress authorized the HHS Secretary to "determine areas of emphasis" among "bioterrorism or acute outbreaks of infectious diseases." 42 USC 247d-3a(e).

Congress directed the HHS Secretary to prioritize activities that include State or local government financial commitments; seek to incorporate multiple public health and safety services or diagnostic databases into an integrated public health entity; and cover geographic areas lacking advanced diagnostic and laboratory capabilities. 42 USC 247d-3a(f)

Congress directed grant recipients to coordinate activities with local Metropolitan Medical Response Systems [MMRS grant program established in 1995 by HHS, authorized in general as "domestic preparedness programs" through PL 104-201, placed under DHS control in 2003 through PL 107-296, and authorized specifically in 2006 through PL 109-295]. 42 USC 247d-3a(g)

Congress directed the HHS Secretary to annually notify the FEMA Director, DOJ Office of Justice Director, and Director of the National Domestic Preparedness Office, about grant award amounts, activities and status, and coordinate grant awards with other HHS bioterrorism and public health emergency preparedness programs. 42 USC 247d-3a(h)

Congress authorized funding for the HHS State and local bioterrorism preparedness programs, including for "enhancing the preparedness of hospitals (including children’s hospitals), clinics, health centers, and primary care facilities." 42 USC 247d-3a(j)

42 USC 247d-3b [PHSA 319C-2] - Partnerships for community and hospital preparedness

In 2002 (PL 107-188), Congress added another new section under 42 USC 247d-3 [PHSA 319C, grants to improve state and local public health agencies, enacted 2000] to make grants or enter into cooperative agreements to "improve community and hospital preparedness for bioterrorism and other public health emergencies." 42 USC 247d-3b(a)

Congress designated eligible entities as partnerships of one or more hospitals (including children’s hospitals), clinics, health centers, or primary care facilities and one or more political subdivisions of States; or partnerships of States and political subdivisions of States, that prepared applications to HHS, in consultation with the Chief Executive Officer of the political subdivision in which the hospital or clinic located. 42 USC 247d-3b(b)

Congress directed the HHS Secretary to give preference to applications that, in the determination of the Secretary, will enhance regional coordination among different entities and serve the needs of a defined geographic area. 42 USC 247d-3b(c)

Congress directed award recipients to use the funds consistent with the applicable State Bioterrorism and Other Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan. 42 USC 247d-3b(d)

Congress authorized recipients to use the funds for activities including planning for and administering an award; preparing triage and transport management plans; training health care professionals to recognize symptoms of exposure to a potential bioweapon, diagnose and provide treatment; training health care professionals to recognize and treat mental health consequences of bioterrorism or other public health emergencies; training health care professionals to provide health care for large numbers of exposed individuals; training and planning to protect the health and safety of personnel involved in biological attack response; developing trauma care and burn center care components of the State emergency medical services plans; or conducting activities described under the Statewide grants program for hospitals, children’s hospitals, clinics, health centers, or primary care facilities. 42 USC 247d-3b(e)

Congress set, as priority "hazard" categories, in priority order: "bioterrorism or acute outbreaks of infectious diseases" and then "other public health threats and emergencies;" authorized the HHS Secretary to modify priority classifications and determine areas of emphasis within the two categories; and directed eligible entities to coordinate activities with local Metropolitan Medical Response Systems. 42 USC 247d-3b(g) and (h)

42 USC 247d-4 [PHSA 319D] - Revitalizing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

In 2002 (PL 107-188) Congress amended the provisions of 42 USC 247d-4 on CDC revitalization Congress had added in 2000 (PL 106-505).

Congress maintained its 2000 findings that the CDC "has an essential role in defending against and combatting public health threats and requires secure and modern facilities, and expanded and improved capabilities related to bioterrorism and other public health emergencies." 42 USC 247d-4(a)(1)

Congress authorized the CDC Director to "design, construct, and equip new facilities, renovate existing facilities (including laboratories, laboratory support buildings, scientific communication facilities, transshipment complexes, secured and isolated parking structures, office buildings, and other facilities and infrastructure), and upgrade security of such facilities" and enter in to contracts for such projects. 42 USC 247d-4(a)(2)

Congress directed the HHS Secretary to "expand, enhance, and improve the capabilities of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relating to preparedness for and responding effectively to bioterrorism and other public health emergencies," including activities such as training personnel; improving communications facilities and networks, including delivery of information to rural areas; improving public health surveillance and reporting activities, including an "integrated system of public health alert communications and surveillance networks"; and improving laboratory facilities and the security of such facilities. 42 USC 247d-4(a)(3)

Congress directed the HHS Secretary, under a provision titled "National Communications and Surveillance Networks" to establish an "integrated system...of public health alert communications and surveillance networks...among Federal, State, and local public health officials; public and private health-related laboratories, hospitals, and other health care facilities...and any other entities determined appropriate by the Secretary." Congress authorized the HHS Secretary to set up the system directly or through grants, contracts and cooperative agreements and directed the HHS Secretary to ensure that the networks "allow for the timely sharing and discussion, in a secure manner, of essential information concerning bioterrorism or another public health emergency, or recommended methods for responding to such an attack or emergency." Congress directed the HHS Secretary to establish technical and reporting standards, including standards for "interoperability" and provided funding for set-up of the network and improvement of CDC facilities. 42 USC 247d-4(b) and (c)

42 USC 247d-5 [PHSA 319E] - Antimicrobial resistance

In 2002 (PL 107-188) Congress amended provisions of 42 USC 247d-5, on "antimicrobial resistance" added in 2000 (PL 106-505).

In 2000, Congress had authorized and directed the HHS Secretary and USDA Director of Agricultural Research Services, to "conduct and support research...related to the development of new therapeutics, including vaccines and antimicrobials, against resistant pathogens; the development or testing of medical diagnostics to detect pathogens resistant to antimicrobials; and

the epidemiology, mechanisms, and pathogenesis of antimicrobial resistance; and the sequencing of the genomes of priority pathogens as determined by the [NIH] Director..."

In 2002, Congress replaced "conduct and support" with "directly or through awards of grants or cooperative agreements to public or private entities provide for the conduct of" research related to development of vaccines and other products against "resistant pathogens."

In 2002, Congress replaced the fourth category of research with "the sequencing of the genomes, or other DNA analysis, or other comparative analysis, of priority pathogens" as determined by the NIH Director...in collaboration and coordination with "activities of the Department of Defense and the Joint Genome Institute of the Department of Energy."

In 2002, Congress authorized additional entities to be eligible for federal grants under the program. As of 2000, eligible entities included "hospitals, clinics, institutions of long-term care, professional medical societies, or other public or private nonprofit entities." In 2002, Congress added, "schools or programs that train medical laboratory personnel."

42 USC 247d-6 [PHSA 319F] - Public health countermeasures to a bioterrorist attack

In 2002 (PL 107-188), Congress reorganized, amended and expanded the "public health countermeasures to a bioterrorist attack" section Congress had added in 2000 (PL 106-505).

As of 2000 (PL 106-505), Congress had directed the HHS Secretary and Secretary of Defense to establish a Working Group on Preparedness for Acts of Bioterrorism to coordinate biomedical research and product release [42 USC 247d-6(a)/PHSA 319F(a)]; directed the HHS Secretary, FEMA Director, Attorney General and Secretary of Agriculture to set up a working group on Public Health and Medical Consequences of Bioterrorism to prepare public health institutions, providers of medical care and emergency service personnel to "detect, diagnose and respond" to a bioterrorist attack [42 USC 247d-6(b)/PHSA 319F(b)]; authorized the HHS Secretary to award competitive grants and enter cooperative agreements to increase capacity to detect, diagnose and respond to acts of terrorism and coordinate "rapid communication of data" among national, State, and local health officers [42 USC 247d-6(c)/PHSA 319F(c)]; directed the HHS Secretary to provide HHS assistance to State and local health agencies [42 USC 247d-6(d)/PHSA 319F(d)]; directed the HHS Secretary and the working group on Public Health and Medical Consequences of Bioterrorism to develop educational programs to instruct health care workers to recognize "victims of a bioterrorist attack" and to train laboratory workers to recognize and identify "a potential bioweapon" [42 USC 247d-6(e)/PHSA 319F(e)]; directed the HHS Secretary and the Working Group on Preparedness for Acts of Bioterrorism to conduct research related to "epidemiology and pathogenesis of potential bioweapons... development of new vaccines...[and] development of medical diagnostics to detect potential bioweapons" [42 USC 247d-6(f)/PHSA 319F(f)]; directed the Comptroller General to prepare a GAO report describing federal preparedness for bioterrorist attacks [42 USC 247d-6(g)/PHSA 319F(g)]; directed that funds appropriated under the new section shall "supplement and not supplant" other funds [42 USC 247d-6(h)/PHSA 319F(h)]; and authorized $215 million for the programs for FY2001, and "such sums as may be necessary" through 2006 [42 USC 247d-6(i)/PHSA 319F(i)].

In 2002, Congress made several significant changes to these provisions.

42 USC 247d-6(a) [PHSA 319F(a)]- Working Group on Bioterrorism and Other Public Health Emergencies

In 2002 (Pl 107-188), Congress merged and expanded the responsibilities of two working groups on Preparedness for Acts of Bioterrorism and on Public Health and Medical Consequences of Bioterrorism that had been set up in 2000 (PL 106-505).

Congress directed the HHS Secretary to coordinate with the Secretary of Agriculture (USDA), Attorney General (DOJ), Director of Central Intelligence, Secretary of Defense, Secretary of Energy, Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Secretary of Labor, Secretary of Veterans Affairs (VA), and other similar Federal officials as determined appropriate, to form a working group on the prevention, preparedness, and response to bioterrorism and other public health emergencies. 42 USC 247d-6(a)(1).

Congress directed the expanded/merged working group to meet, consult and make recommendations on responding to a bioterrorist attack, including training and protective measures for medical, emergency service, and other personnel; prioritizing countermeasures required to treat, prevent, or identify exposure to a biological agent or toxin pursuant to [PHSA 351A/42 USC 262a]; award grants, contracts, or cooperative agreements for the development, manufacture, distribution, supply-chain management, and purchase of priority countermeasures; research on pathogens likely to be used in a biological threat or attack on the civilian population; development of shared standards for equipment to detect and to protect against biological agents and toxins; priorities for preparedness of public health institutions, providers of medical care, and other emergency service personnel (including firefighters) to detect, diagnose, and respond (including mental health response) to a biological threat or attack; enhancement of joint planning and training programs that address the public health and medical consequences of a biological threat or attack on the civilian population between local firefighters, ambulance personnel, police and public security officers, other emergency response personnel (including private response contractors); and hospitals, primary care facilities, and public health agencies; strategies for Federal, State, and local agencies to communicate information to the public regarding biological threats or attacks; the health security needs of children and other vulnerable populations; strategies for decontaminating facilities contaminated as a result of a biological attack; clarifying the responsibilities among Federal officials for the investigation of suspicious outbreaks of disease and other potential public health emergencies, and for related revisions of the interagency plan known as the Federal response plan; and (in consultation with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the U.S. Fire Administration) coordination among Federal agencies involved with State, local, and community based emergency medical services, including issuing a report that identifies needs of community-based emergency medical services; and identifies ways to streamline Federal agency support for community-based emergency medical services. 42 USC 247d-6(a)(1)(A) through ((L)

Congress directed the working group to consult with the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, and other appropriate experts. 42 USC 247d-6(a)(2)

Congress provided that "determinations" made by the working group are "matters committed to agency discretion" for purposes of 5 USC 701(a), thus precluding judicial review. 42 USC 247d-6(a)(4)

42 USC 247d-6(b) [PHSA 319F(b)] - Advice to the Federal Government

In 2002 (PL 107-188), Congress directed the HHS Secretary to establish two new advisory committees, both to serve one year and then terminate.

Congress tasked the National Advisory Committee on Children and Terrorism to make recommendations on the preparedness of the health care system (including mental health) to respond to bioterrorism as it relates to children; on changes needed to meet the special needs of children; and on changes needed for the Strategic National Stockpile. Congress directed the committee to include Federal officials and experts in child health, infectious disease, environmental health, toxicology, and other relevant professional disciplines. 42 USC 247d-6(b)(2)

In 2002 (PL 107-188) Congress directed the HHS Secretary to establish an Emergency Public Information and Communications Advisory Committee [EPIC Advisory Committee] to make recommendations on ways to communicate public health information on bioterrorism and other public health emergencies to the public, to be composed of "experts in public health, medicine, communications, behavioral psychology, and other areas determined appropriate by the Secretary." Congress directed the HHS Secretary to review the recommendations of the EPIC committee "and ensure that appropriate information is disseminated to the public." 42 USC 247d-6(b)(3)

In 2013 (PL 113-5), Congress directed the HHS Secretary to establish a National Committee on Children and Disasters, codified at 42 USC 300hh-10a with a sunset clause that Congress later extended. The committee is still authorized as of 2025, now codified at 42 USC 300hh-10b. In 2019, (PL 116-22) Congress directed the HHS Secretary to establish a National Advisory Committee on Seniors and Disasters and National Advisory Committee on Individuals with Disabilities and Disasters, codified at 42 USC 300hh-10c and 10d. Both are still in operation as of 2025.

42 USC 247d-6(c) [PHSA 319F(c)] - Strategy for Communication of Information Regarding Bioterrorism and Other Public Health Emergencies.

In 2002 (PL 107-188), Congress directed the HHS Secretary to develop a strategy (directly or through grants, contracts, or cooperative agreements) for communicating information regarding bioterrorism and other public health emergencies, and means by which to communicate such information. 42 USC 247d-6(c)

42 USC 247d-6(d) [PHSA 319F(d)] - Recommendation of Congress regarding official Federal internet site on bioterrorism.

In 2002 (PL 107-188), Congress recommended that an official Federal Internet site on bioterrorism should be established, either directly or through provision of a grant to an entity that has expertise in bioterrorism and the development of websites. Congress recommended that the website include information relevant to diverse populations (including messages directed at the general public, medical personnel, public safety workers, and agricultural workers) and links to State and local government sites. 42 USC 247d-6(d)

42 USC 247d-6(e) [PHSA 319F(e)] - Grants

In 2002 (PL 107-188), Congress amended a provision enacted in 2000 (PL 106-505) to provide grants to eligible entities to "increase their capacity to detect, diagnose, and respond to acts of bioterrorism." In 2000, the provision was codified at 42 USC 247d-6(c) and designated eligible entities to include "a State, political subdivision of a State, a consortium of two or more States or political subdivisions of States, or a hospital, clinic, or primary care facility."

In 2002 (PL 107-188), Congress renumbered the section as 42 USC 247d-6(e), and added more entities eligible to receive grants, including any "professional organization or society, school or program that trains medical laboratory personnel, private accrediting organization, or other nonprofit private institution or entity meeting criteria established by the [HHS] Secretary." 42 USC 247d-6(e)

42 USC 247d-6(g) - [PHSA 319(e)] - Education; training regarding pediatric issues

In 2002 (PL 107-188), Congress amended a provision added in 2000 (PL 106-505) to "develop educational programs to instruct public health officials, medical professionals, and other personnel working in health care facilities in the recognition and care of victims of a bioterrorist attack; and develop and implement programs to train laboratory personnel in the recognition and identification of a potential bioweapon." In 2000, the education provision was codified at 42 USC 247d-6(e).

In 2002 (PL 107-188), Congress renumbered the section as 42 USC 247d-6(g) and expanded the provisions.

Congress directed the HHS Secretary to work with the Working Group on Bioterrorism and Other Public Health Emergencies and professional organizations to develop a "core curriculum" and materials for teaching public health officials, medical professionals, emergency physicians and other emergency department staff, laboratory personnel, and other health care personnel (including poison control centers) the "recognition and identification of potential bioweapons and other agents that may create a public health emergency," and for the care of victims of such emergencies, including special needs of children and other vulnerable populations. 42 USC 247d-6(g)(1)(A)

Congress directed the HHS Secretary to develop core curricula and materials for community-wide planning by State and local governments, hospitals and other health care facilities, emergency response units, and appropriate public and private sector entities to respond to a bioterrorist attack or other public health emergency. 42 USC 247d-6(g)(1)(B)

Congress directed the HHS Secretary to develop materials for proficiency testing of laboratory workers and other public health personnel "for the recognition and identification of potential bioweapons and other agents that may create a public health emergency." 42 USC 247d-6(g)(1)(C)

Congress directed the HHS Secretary to "provide for dissemination and teaching of the materials" through telemedicine, long-distance learning, or other means. 42 USC 247d-6(g)(1)(D)

Congress designated entities eligible to carry out these education and training activities to include Public Health Preparedness Centers, the Public Health Service’s Noble Training Center, the Emerging Infections Program, the CDC Epidemic Intelligence Service, the Public Health Leadership Institute, multi-State, multi-institutional consortia, other appropriate educational entities, professional organizations and societies, private accrediting organizations, and other nonprofit institutions or entities meeting criteria established by the Secretary. 42 USC 247d-6(g)(2)

Congress authorized the HHS Secretary to conduct the education programs directly; through the award of grants and contracts; and through interagency cooperative agreements with other Federal agencies. 42 USC 247d-6(g)(3)

Congress authorized the HHS Secretary to provide technical assistance to the Attorney General and FEMA Director, about health-related aspects of emergency response personnel training programs carried out by the Department of Justice and FEMA. 42 USC 247d-6(g)(4)

42 USC 247d-6(h) [PHSA 319F(h)] - Accelerated research and development on priority pathogens and countermeasures

In 2002 (PL 107-188), Congress added provisions for "accelerated research and development on priority pathogens and countermeasures."

Congress authorized and directed the HHS Secretary to conduct, and award grants, contracts, or cooperative agreements for, research, investigations, experiments, demonstrations, and studies in the health sciences, "with respect to pathogens of potential use in a bioterrorist attack, and other agents that may cause a public health emergency" in several forms: the "epidemiology and pathogenesis" of such pathogens; the sequencing of the genomes, or other DNA analysis, or other comparative analysis, of "priority pathogens;" the development of "priority countermeasures;" and other relevant areas of research. 42 USC 247d-6(h)(1)(A) through (D)

Congress authorized the NIH Director to "determine" priority pathogens, working with the Working Group on Bioterrorism, the Department of Defense and the Joint Genome Institute of the Department of Energy, and directed the HHS Secretary to give consideration to the needs of children and other vulnerable populations. 42 USC 247d-6(h)(1)(B).

Congress directed the HHS Secretary to give priority to funding research related to priority countermeasures. 42 USC 247d-6(h)(2)

Congress directed the HHS Secretary to consider using the biomedical research and development capabilities of the Department of Veterans Affairs, in conjunction with VA affiliations with health-professions universities, and authorized the HHS Secretary to enter into cooperative agreements with the VA Secretary 42 USC 247d-6(h)(3)

Congress defined the term ‘priority countermeasure’ to mean "a drug, biological product, device, vaccine, vaccine adjuvant, antiviral, or diagnostic test that the Secretary determines to be a priority to treat, identify, or prevent infection by a biological agent or toxin listed pursuant to [42 USC 262a/PHSA 351A], or harm from any other agent that may cause a public health emergency; or a priority to diagnose conditions that may result in adverse health consequences or death and may be caused by the administering of a drug, biological product, device, vaccine, vaccine adjuvant, antiviral, or diagnostic test that is a priority under subparagraph (A)." 42 USC 247d-6(h)(3)

Discussion

Congress defined "priority countermeasures" in relation to the list of "biological select agents and toxins" determined unilaterally by the HHS Secretary under 42 USC 262a, the BSAT program authorized and codified through other sections of the 2002 Congressional act (PL 107-188, Public Health Security and Bioterrorism Preparedness and Response Act).

Congress further defined "priority countermeasures" to include products to be used to diagnose conditions caused by priority countermeasures themselves and resulting in adverse health consequences or death.

As of 2025, due to renumbering, "accelerated countermeasure research and development" provisions under the Public Health Service Act are codified at 42 USC 247d-6(e).

42 USC 247d-6, statutory note - Other reports

In 2002 (PL 107-188), Congress directed the HHS Secretary to submit a report to Congressional committees addressing the findings of the National Advisory Committee on Children and Terrorism, the Emergency Public Information and Communications [EPIC] Advisory Committee, characteristics of rural communities and "medically underserved" communities rendering them "uniquely vulnerable to a biological attack," additional legislative authorities the Secretary "determines" necessary to strengthen those communities, and the "need for and benefits of a National Disaster Response Medical Volunteer Service."

Congress directed the HHS Secretary to conduct a study on "local emergency response methods" addressing services provided by private response contractors and government volunteers, and to submit a report to Congressional committees describing the findings. 42 USC 247d-6, statutory note.

42 USC 247d-6, statutory note, Study regarding communications abilities of public health agencies

In 2002, Congress directed the HHS Secretary to consult with the Federal Communications Commission, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, and other appropriate Federal agencies, to conduct a study to determine whether local public health entities have the ability to maintain communications in the event of a bioterrorist attack or other public health emergency, including "whether redundancies are required in the telecommunications system, particularly with respect to mobile communications, for public health entities to maintain systems operability and connectivity during such emergencies" and "recommendations to industry and public health entities about how to implement such redundancies if necessary."

42 USC 247d-7a [PHSA 319H] - Grants for training health care personnel

In 2002 (PL 107-188), Congress added a provision authorizing the HHS Secretary to award grants and cooperative agreements to public and nonprofit private health or educational entities, including health professions schools and programs, to provide low-interest loans, scholarships and other financial support for education and training of individuals in any category of health professions "for which there is a shortage that the Secretary determines should be alleviated in order to prepare for or respond effectively to bioterrorism and other public health emergencies." 42 USC 247d–7a(a)

42 USC 247d-7b [PHSA 319I] - Emergency system for advance registration of health profession volunteers

In 2002, (PL 107-188) Congress added a provision directing the HHS Secretary to directly, or through the awarding of grants, contracts or cooperative agreements, set up a system for the advance registration of health professionals for the purpose of verifying "credentials, licenses, accreditations, or hospital privileges" when, during public health emergencies, health care professionals volunteer to provide health services, and to provide for an electronic database. 42 USC 247d-7b(a).

Congress directed the HHS Secretary to establish criteria for prompt, efficient collection, storage, updates and dissemination of the information in the database; authorized the HHS Secretary to make grants and provide technical assistance to States and other public or nonprofit private entities for credential verification activities; and authorized the HHS Secretary to "encourage each State to provide legal authority during a public health emergency for health professionals authorized in another State to provide such health services in the State" [recognize credentials across State borders]. 42 USC 247d-7b(b) through (d).

Congress established, as a rule of construction, that the section "may not be construed as authorizing the Secretary to issue requirements regarding the provision by the States of credentials, licenses, accreditations, or hospital privileges." 42 USC 247d-7b(e)

42 USC 247d-7c [PHSA 319J] - Supplies and services in lieu of award funds

In 2002, (PL 107-188), Congress added a provision authorizing the HHS Secretary to provide "supplies, equipment and services" and to detail "any officer or employee" of HHS, in lieu of award funds to recipients of grants for any program under the public health emergencies sections, upon the request of the recipient. 42 USC 247d-7d(a)

Congress authorized the HHS Secretary, in response to a request for personnel and supplies, equipment and services in lieu of funds, to reduce the amount of payments under the grants awarded by the "costs of detailing personnel and the fair market value of any supplies, equipment, or services."

42 USC 247d-7d [PHSA 319K] - Security for countermeasure development and production

In 2002, (PL 107-188) Congress authorized and directed the HHS Secretary to consult with the Attorney General and Secretary of Defense, to "provide technical or other assistance to provide security to persons or facilities that conduct development, production, distribution, or storage of priority countermeasures." 42 USC 247d-7d(a)

Congress authorized the HHS Secretary to provide guidelines for facilities to receive assistance to secure facilities against potential terrorist attack. 42 USC 247d-7d(b)

2002 - 42 USC 262 [PHSA 351] and 21 USC 355 [FDCA 505] - Issuance of Rule on Animal Trials

In 2002 (PL 107-188), Congress ordered the HHS Secretary to issue a final rule authorizing approval of new drugs under 21 CFR 314 and biological products under 21 CFR 601, with reference only to animal studies, for products to be used against lethal or permanently disabling toxic substances, "when efficacy studies in humans ethically cannot be conducted," within 90 days of enactment of PL 107-188 (June 12, 2002).

HHS had published a request for public comment (62 FR 40996, July 31, 1997) and a proposed rule (64 FR 53960, Oct. 5, 1999) on what became known as the Animal Rule.

Through the FDA Commissioner, the HHS Secretary had already issued the final rule May 31, 2002: New Drug and Biological Drug Products; Evidence Needed to Demonstrate Effectiveness of New Drugs When Human Efficacy Studies Are Not Ethical or Feasible (67 FR 37988, May 31, 2002).

2002 - 21 USC 356-1 [FDCA 506] Food and Drugs, Accelerated approval of priority countermeasures

In 2002 (PL 107-188), Congress established a program for "accelerated approval of priority countermeasures" by the Food and Drug Administration, citing to the definition of 'priority countermeasure' under 42 USC 247d-6d(h)(4).

Congress authorized the HHS Secretary to designate a priority countermeasure as a "fast-track product" under 21 USC 356 [FDCA 506, Expedited approval of drugs for serious or life-threatening diseases or conditions, added in 1997 (PL 105-115)], or as a device granted review priority under 21 USC 360e(d)(5) [FDCA 515(d)(5), Action on application for premarket approval, review priority for devices for treatment or diagnosis of life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating human diseases or conditions, added in 1997 (PL 105-115)]. 21 USC 356-1(a)

Congress authorized the HHS Secretary to designate products for "fast-track" approval before a sponsor or applicant submitted a request for such designation, or an application for investigational use under 21 USC 355(i) [FDCA 505(i), New drugs, Exemptions of drugs for research] or 42 USC 262(a)(3) [PHSA 351(a)(3), Regulation of biological products, biologics license, exemptions for biological products undergoing investigation.] 21 USC 356-1(a)

Congress construed the provision as maintaining the right of a product sponsor to decline a fast-track designation. 21 USC 356-1(a)

Congress authorized the HHS Secretary to designate products submitted for approval under 21 USC 355(b) [FDCA 505(b), New drugs, filing application] or 42 USC 262 [PHSA 351, Regulation of biological products], as fast-track "on the basis of evidence of effectiveness that is derived from animal studies" under the "Animal Rule" proposed by the FDA in 1999 as "New Drug and Biological Drug Products; Evidence Needed to Demonstrate Efficacy of New Drugs for Use Against Lethal or Permanently Disabling Toxic Substances When Efficacy Studies in Humans Ethically Cannot be Conducted"[...] because they would necessarily expose healthy subjects to a potentially lethal or permanently disabling substance..." (64 FR 53960). 21 USC 356-1(b)

Congress designated any priority countermeasure that is a drug or biological product as also a "priority" drug or biological product for purposes of "performance goals" for priority drugs or biological products agreed to by the FDA Commissioner. 21 USC 356-1(c)

Congress defined 'priority countermeasure' by citing the definition provided by Congress under 42 USC 247d-6(h)(4):

"a drug, biological product, device, vaccine, vaccine adjuvant, antiviral, or diagnostic test that the [HHS] Secretary determines to be— (A) a priority to treat, identify, or prevent infection by a biological agent or toxin listed pursuant to [42 USC 262a/PHSA 351A], or harm from any other agent that may cause a public health emergency; or (B) a priority to diagnose conditions that may result in adverse health consequences or death and may be caused by the administering of a drug, biological product, device, vaccine, vaccine adjuvant, antiviral, or diagnostic test that is a priority under subparagraph (A)."

Congress defined the term "priority drugs or biological products" to mean "a drug or biological product that is the subject of a drug or biologics application referred to" in [PL 105-115, FDAMA, Sec. 101(4), citing "letters from the Secretary of Health and Human Services to the chairman of the Committee on Commerce of the House of Representatives and the chairman of the Committee on Labor and Human Resources of the Senate, as set forth in the Congressional Record."]

2002 - Sense of Congress note

In 2002 (PL 107-188), Congress noted, in support of HHS grants to university biodefense research: "It is the sense of the Congress that (1) many excellent university-based programs are already functioning and developing important biodefense products and solutions... accelerating the crucial work done at university centers and laboratories will contribute significantly to the United States capacity to defend against any biological threat or attack...maximizing the effectiveness of, and extending the mission of, established university programs would be one appropriate use of the additional resources provided for in this Act and the amendments made by this Act..."

2002 - 42 USC 7257d - Public Health and Welfare, Department of Energy, Expanded research by Secretary of Energy

In 2002 (PL 107-188), Congress directed the Secretary of Energy and the Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration to expand research relevant to the rapid detection and identification of pathogens likely to be used in a bioterrorism attack or other agents that may cause a public health emergency, including, as authorized activities, improving methods for detecting biological agents or toxins of potential use in a biological attack and testing such methods under variable conditions; improvement or pursuit of methods for testing, verifying, and calibrating new detection and surveillance tools and techniques; and other relevant research. in cooperation with the Working Group on Bioterrorism and Other Public Health Emergencies. The provision was codified at 42 USC 7257d.

2002 - Title 7, Agriculture - Biological select agents and toxins; surveillance for zoonotic diseases; other

In 2002, through PL 107-188 and also through PL 107-171 — the Farm Security and Rural Investment Act of 2002 — Congress added or amended several other laws related to national preparedness and response to events presented as actual or potential infectious or communicable disease outbreaks, pandemics, bioterrorist attacks and public health emergencies.

Programs Congress authorized the US Department of Agriculture and Secretary of Agriculture to carry out, in coordination with the Department of Health and Human Services and HHS Secretary, as codified under Title 7, Agriculture, are briefly described here.

7 USC 8401 - Enhancing controls on dangerous biological agents and toxins.

Congress directed the USDA to establish an agricultural BSAT program listing and purporting to control biological agents and toxins affecting plant and animal health, with exemptions for laboratories; for products (classified as exempt not on the basis of their physico-chemical characteristics or physiological effects but only on the basis of licensing/authorization/approval/registration and derivative labeling); and for persons working under "agricultural emergencies."

The USDA BSAT program mirrors provisions of the HHS BSAT program [42 USC 262a/PHSA 351A enacted in 2002 (PL 107-188)] listing and purporting to control agents and toxins affecting human health, with exemptions for laboratories; for products (classified as exempt not on the basis of their physico-chemical characteristics or physiological effects but only on the basis of licensing/authorization/approval/registration and derivative labeling); and for persons working during "public health emergencies."

7 USC 8411 - Interagency coordination

Congress directed interagency coordination regarding "overlap agents and toxins" listed by both HHS and USDA.

7 USC 8301 et seq - Animal Health Protection program.

This provision includes Congressional findings: "that the prevention, detection, control, and eradication of diseases and pests of animals are essential to protect animal health, the health and welfare of the people of the United States; the economic interests of the livestock and related industries...; the environment of the United States; and interstate commerce and foreign commerce of the United States in animals and other articles; [and that] animal diseases and pests are primarily transmitted by animals and articles regulated under this chapter" [Ch. 109].

Congress defined the term "disease" as "has the meaning given the term by the Secretary [of Agriculture]." 7 USC 8302(3)

I have been unable to locate a definition of "disease" listed in Title 9 of the Code of Federal Regulations, Animals and Animal Products, Part 1.1, Definitions (9 CFR 1.1), as promulgated by the Secretary of Agriculture. If it were there, it would appear between "Deputy Administrator" and "dog."

In 2020 (85 FR 18471), USDA published a proposed rule to be codified at 9 CFR 57, ‘Animal diseases, Reporting, and recordkeeping requirements,’ and 9 CFR 161, ‘Reporting and recordkeeping requirements, Veterinarians,’ proposing to establish a National List of Reportable Animal Diseases (NLRAD). USDA published a revised proposed rule in 2023 (88 FR 58524) but has not yet — to my knowledge — published a Final Rule.

The proposed rule does not include a definition for 'disease,' but includes definitions for categories of diseases which contain the undefined term 'disease.'

"Monitored disease" is defined in the 2020 proposed rule as "a disease or condition where occurrence is routinely tracked by APHIS and data are used to monitor changes in a given population and its environment, or to report on disease occurrence.”

"Notifiable disease" is defined in the 2020 proposed rule as “A disease or condition that requires immediate notification to Federal and State veterinary authorities. Notifiable diseases are: (1) Emergency incidents (foreign animal diseases, exotic vectors, and high priority diseases), emerging disease incidents (involving diseases, infections, or infestations with agents that are unknown, newly identified, or previously identified but epidemiologically changed), and regulated disease incidents (involving diseases for which Federal regulations already are in place).”

7 USC 8319 - Surveillance of zoonotic diseases

Congress authorized and directed federal coordination of surveillance of zoonotic diseases to be carried out by the HHS Secretary, FDA Commissioner, CDC Director and the Secretary of Agriculture.

7 USC 8320 - Expansion of Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service [APHIS] activities.

Congress authorized and directed the Secretary of Agriculture to "increase the inspection capacity of the Service at international points of origin; improve surveillance at ports of entry and customs; enhance methods of protecting against the introduction of plant and animal disease organisms by terrorists; develop new and improve existing strategies and technologies for dealing with intentional outbreaks of plant and animal disease arising from acts of terrorism or from unintentional introduction..."

7 USC 3351 - Special authorization for biosecurity planning and response

Congress authorized appropriation of funding through agricultural research, education and extension programs at colleges and universities, “to reduce the vulnerability of the United States food and agricultural system to chemical or biological attack;…to continue partnerships with institutions of higher education and other institutions to help form stable, long-term programs to enhance the biosecurity of the United States, including the coordination of the development, implementation, and enhancement of diverse capabilities for addressing threats to the Nation’s agricultural economy and food supply with special emphasis on planning, training, outreach, and research activities related to vulnerability analyses, incident response, and detection and prevention technologies;…to award competitive grants and cooperative agreements to universities and qualified research institutions for research on counterbioterrorism;…to counter or otherwise respond to chemical or biological attack;…[and] to coordinate the tactical science activities of the Research, Education, and Economics mission area of the Department that protect the integrity, reliability, sustainability, and profitability of the food and agricultural system of the United States against biosecurity threats from pests, diseases, contaminants, and disasters.”

7 USC 3352 - Agriculture research facility expansion and security upgrades

Congress directed the Secretary of Agriculture to provide grants to colleges and universities "to enhance the security of agriculture in the United States against threats posed by bioterrorism."

7 USC 3353 - Agricultural biosecurity

Congress directed the Secretary of Agriculture to provide grants to universities, colleges and food producers, "to review security standards and practices at their facilities in order to protect against bioterrorist attacks."

7 USC 3354 - Agricultural bioterrorism research and development

Congress authorized the Secretary of Agriculture to conduct and support (with grants) "research activities to...enhance the capability...to respond in a timely manner to emerging or existing bioterrorist threats to the food and agricultural system...expand the involvement of the [Agriculture] Secretary with international organizations dealing with plant and animal disease control,... [and fund] research to develop rapid detection field test kits to detect biological threats to plants and animals and to provide such test kits to State and local agencies preparing for or responding to bioterrorism..."

Appropriations for USDA Agricultural Research Service facilities

Congress appropriated $180 million for FY 2002 for upgrades by Agricultural Research Service (ARS) at biosecurity research facilities at Plum Island, NY, (expansion of the Biosafety Level 3 laboratory and animal research facilities); Ames, IA (ARS/APHIS facility); Athens, GA (ARS biocontainment laboratory for poultry research) and Laramie, WY (Arthropod-Borne Animal Disease Laboratory).

2002 - 6 USC 101 et seq - Department of Homeland Security

In 2002 (PL 107-296, Homeland Security Act) Congress established the Department of Homeland Security.

Most provisions of the Homeland Security Act set up new offices and programs or transferred existing programs from other federal departments to DHS; several of the new and transferred programs related to preparedness and response to chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and related weapons.

One section amended a 1970 law [42 USC 233] relating to civil remedies for individuals injured or killed by PHS officers or employees, to address injuries and deaths caused by smallpox "countermeasures."

42 USC 233 [PHSA 224, formerly PHSA 223] - Public Health and Welfare, Civil actions or proceedings against commissioned officers or employees, Administration of smallpox countermeasures by health professionals

In 1970 (PL 91-623), Congress enacted 42 USC 233, 'Defense of certain malpractice and negligence suits,' providing an exclusive remedy under the 1946 Federal Tort Claims Act [28 USC 1346(b) and 28 USC 2672] for "damage for personal injury, including death, resulting from the performance of medical, surgical, dental, or related functions, including the conduct of clinical studies or investigation, by any commissioned officer or employee of the Public Health Service while acting within the scope of his office or employment" and providing for the Attorney General to defend any such action brought in any court against any commissioned officer or employee of the Public Health Service. 42 USC 233(a) through (f)

In 2002 (PL 107-296), Congress enacted another precursor to the PREP Act that Congress passed in December 2005, adding exclusive remedy provisions as a subsection under 42 USC 233 [PHSA 224], governing civil actions against commissioned Public Health Service officers or employees for "administration of countermeasures against smallpox."

Congress provided that "a covered person shall be deemed to be an employee of the Public Health Service with respect to liability arising out of administration of a cov­ered countermeasure against smallpox to an individual during the effective period of a declaration by the Secretary" under the following paragraph. 42 USC 233(p)(1)

Congress authorized the HHS Secretary to issue a declaration, "concluding that an actual or potential bioterrorist incident or other actual or potential public health emergency makes advisable the administration of a covered counter­measure to a category or categories of individuals;" specifying "the substance or sub­stances that shall be considered covered counter­measures," as defined under 42 USC 233(p)(8)(A); specifying the beginning and ending dates of the "effective period" of the declaration (amendments to extend the ending date authorized); and publishing each declaration and amendment in the Federal Register. 42 USC 233(p)(2)(A)

Congress limited liability of the United States, for claims arising out of administration of "covered countermeasure" to an individual, to cases in which the countermeasure was administered by a "qualified person," for a "purpose" specified in 42 USC 233(7)(A)(i), during the effective period of an HH Secretary declaration, to an individual "within a category of individuals covered by the declaration" or if the qualified person "had reasonable grounds to believe that such individual was within such category." 42 USC 233(p)(2)(B)

Congress established rebuttable presumptions in case of "accidental vaccinia inoculation," deeming an individual to have a valid claim for compensation (unless rebutted), if he contracted "vaccinia" even though the "vaccinia vaccine" was not administered to him, during a period of time in which he resided with someone to whom the "vaccinia vaccine" was administered, and if an HHS declaration was in effect for "vaccinia vaccine" at the time, on the presumption that he "contracted vaccinia" from the person to whom the vaccine was administered. 42 USC 233(p)(2)(C)

Congress provided that the remedy "shall be exclusive of any other civil action or proceeding," and that the Attorney General's certification of an action, removing the action from a State court to a Federal District Court, "that the action...is against a covered person and is based upon a claim alleging per­sonal injury or death arising out of the administration of a covered countermeasure...shall conclusively establish such facts for purposes of jurisdiction." 42 USC 233(p)(3) and (4)

Congress directed defendants to cooperate with the United States, in defenses against claims based on the "alleged acts or omissions of such person," and authorized courts to substitute individual defendants for the United States, remand cases to other courts, and release the Attorney General from his obligation to defend, if defendants failed to cooperate. 42 USC 233(p)(5)

Congress authorized the United States to recover any damages awarded, plus interest and litigation costs, for damages "resulting from the failure of any covered person to carry out any obligation or responsibility assumed by such person under a contract with the United States or from any grossly negligent, reckless, or illegal conduct or willful misconduct on the part of such person." 42 USC 233(p)(6)

Congress defined the term ‘covered countermeasure’ or ‘covered countermeasure against smallpox’ to mean "a substance that is used to prevent or treat smallpox (including the vaccinia or another vaccine); or vaccinia immune globulin used to control or treat the adverse effects of vaccinia inoculation; and specified in a declaration" issued by the HHS Secretary. 42 USC 233(p)(7)(A)

Congress defined the term ‘covered person’ when used with respect to the administration of a covered countermeasure, to include "any person who is a manufacturer or distributor of such counter­measure; a health care entity under whose auspices such countermeasure was administered; a qualified person who administered such countermeasure; or an official, agent, or employee of a person described." 42 USC 233(p)(7)(B)

Congress defined the term ‘qualified person,’ when used with respect to the administration of a covered countermeasure, to mean "a licensed health professional or other individual who is authorized to administer such countermeasure under the law of the State in which the countermeasure was administered." 42 USC 233(p)(7)(C)

2002 - 6 USC 101 et seq - Department of Homeland Security

In 2002 (PL 107-296, Homeland Security Act) Congress established the Department of Homeland Security.

Most provisions of the Homeland Security Act set up new offices and programs or transferred existing programs from other federal departments to DHS; several of the new and transferred programs related to preparedness and response to chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and related weapons.

6 USC 121 [HSA 201] - Directorate for Information Analysis and Infrastructure Protection

In 2002 (PL 107-296), Congress established, within the new Department of Homeland Security, a Directorate for Information Analysis and Infrastructure Protection to be headed by the Under Secretary for Information Analysis and Infrastructure Protection appointed by the President with advice and consent of Senate.

Congress included, among responsibilities assigned to the Undersecretary for Information Analysis, "to access...and analyze law enforcement information, intelligence information, and other information from agencies of the Federal Government, State and local government agencies...and private sector entities...to identify...terrorist threats to the homeland...and understand such threats in light of actual and potential vulnerabilities of the homeland" and "to carry out comprehensive assessments of the vulnerabilities of the key resources and critical infrastructure of the United States, including...assess­ments to determine the risks posed by particular types of terrorist attacks within the United States (including an assess­ment of the probability of success of such attacks and the feasibility and potential efficacy of various countermeasures to such attacks)." 6 USC 121(d)(1) and (2)

6 USC 181-182 - [HSA 301-302] - Directorate of Science and Technology

In 2002 (PL 107-296), Congress established, within the new DHS, a Directorate of Science and Technology to be headed by the Under Secretary for Science and Technology. 6 USC 181

Congress directed the Under Secretary for Science and Technology to advise the DHS Secretary regarding research and develop­ment efforts and priorities; develop national policy and strategic plans for iden­tifying and developing countermeasures to chemical, biological, radio­logical, nuclear, and other emerging terrorist threats; support the Under Secretary for Information Anal­ysis and Infrastructure Protection in assessing and testing homeland security vulnerabilities and possible threats; conduct basic and applied research, development, demonstration, testing, and evaluation activities through both intramural and extramural programs, "except that such respon­sibility does not extend to human health-related research and development activities;" direct, fund, and con­duct national research, development, test and evaluation, and procurement of technology and systems for preventing the importation of chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and related weapons and material, and for detecting, preventing, protecting against, and responding to terrorist attacks; establish systems for transferring homeland security developments or technologies to Federal, State, local government, and private sector entities; enter into contracts with the Department of Energy for use of national laboratories; collaborate with the Secretary of Agriculture and the Attorney General to carry out the plant and animal biological select agent and toxin program (7 USC 8401); and collaborate with the Secretary of Health and Human Services and the Attorney General "in determining any new biological agents and toxins to be listed as select agents" under the human biological select agents and toxins program (42 USC. 262a). 6 USC 182

6 USC 183 - [HSA 303] - Transfer of functions

In 2002 (PL 107-296), Congress transferred to the Secretary of the new Department of Homeland Security, the functions, personnel, assets, and liabilities of several departments, (or authorized joint operations).

Transferred programs included Department of Energy chemical and biological national security and supporting programs and nuclear smuggling programs, nuclear assessment programs; "such life sciences activities of the biological and environmental research program related to microbial pathogens as may be designated by the President for transfer" to DHS; the Environmental Measurements Laboratory and the advanced scientific computing research pro­gram and activities at Lawrence Livermore National Lab­oratory; the DoD National Bio-Weapons Defense Analysis Center, and related functions of the Secretary of Defense. 6 USC 183

6 USC 184 - [HSA 304] - Conduct of certain public health related activities

In 2002 (PL 107-296), Congress authorized and directed the HHS Secretary to collaborate with the DHS Secretary to set priorities and policies and develop a coordinated strategy "with respect to civilian human health-related research and development activities relating to countermeasures for chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and other emerging terrorist threats" to be carried out by HHS including the Public Health Service "to ensure consistency with the national policy and strategic plan developed" under 6 USC 182. Congress directed the DHS Secretary and HHS Secretary to develop benchmarks and outcome measurements for evaluating progress toward achieving the prior­ities and goals. 6 USC 184

6 USC 188 - [HSA 308] - Conduct of research, development, testing and evaluation

In 2002 (PL 107-296), Congress directed the Under Secretary for Science and Technology to carry out the DHS programs for "conducting basic and applied research, development, demonstration, testing, and evaluation activities...through both intramural and extramural programs," except for human health-related research and development activities. 6 USC 188(a)

Congress directed the Under Secretary to operate extramural research, development, demonstration, testing, and evaluation programs to ensure that colleges, universities, private research institutes, and companies (and consortia thereof) from as many areas of the United States as practicable participate; ensure that the research funded is of high quality, as determined through merit review processes; and distribute funds through grants, cooperative agree­ments, and contracts. 6 USC 188(b)(1)

Congress directed the Under Secretary to establish university-based center or centers for homeland secu­rity, to set up a coordinated, university-based homeland security system. Congress directed the Under Secretary to select colleges or universities based on demonstrated expertise in the training of first responders; responding to incidents involving weapons of mass destruction and biological warfare; emergency medical services; chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear countermeasures; strong affiliations with animal and plant diag­nostic laboratories; expertise in food safety; affiliation with USDA labs or training centers; expertise in water and waste­ water operations, port and waterway security or multi-modal transportation; nationally recognized programs in information security or engineering; expertise in educational out­reach and technical assistance, border transpor­tation and security, or interdisciplinary public policy research and communication outreach regarding science, technology, and public policy. 6 USC 188(b)(2)

Congress directed the Under Secretary to draw upon the expertise of any laboratory of the Federal Government, whether operated by a contractor or the Government, to carry out his science and technology responsibilities. Congress authorized the Under Secretary to set up a DHS headquarters laboratory and additional laboratory units.

6 USC 190 [HSA 310] - Transfer of Plum Island Animal Disease Center, Department of Agriculture

In 2002 (PL 107-296), Congress directed the Secretary of Agriculture to transfer the Plum Island Animal Disease Center of the Department of Agri­culture, including the assets and liabilities, to the DHS, and to enter into an access agreement to ensure that the USDA "is able to carry out research, diagnostic, and other activities" and that the Agriculture Secretary would continue to direct research, diagnostic, and other activities. Congress directed the President to notify Congress at least 180 days before any change in the biosafety level at Plum Island. 6 USC 190

6 USC 238 [HSA 430] - Directorate of Border and Transportation Security, Office for Domestic Preparedness

In 2002 (PL 107-296), Congress established, within the new DHS, a Directorate of Border and Transportation Security, and under it, an Office for Domestic Preparedness.

Congress tasked the Director of the Office for Domestic Preparedness with primary responsibility within the executive branch for the preparedness of the United States for acts of terrorism, including coordinating preparedness efforts at the Federal level, and working with all State, local, tribal, parish, and private sector emergency response providers on all matters pertaining to combating terrorism, including training, exercises, and equip­ment support; coordinating commu­nications systems relating to homeland security at all levels of government; supervising Federal terrorism preparedness grant programs of the Federal Government (other than HHS programs) for all emergency response providers; providing training for DHS agents and analysts, other agencies, and State and local agencies and international entities; cooperating closely with FEMA for FEMA's primary responsibility of preparing for and mitigating effects of nonterrorist-related disasters; supporting the DHS Secretary in conducting risk analysis and risk management activities of State, local, and tribal governments; and operating the elements of FEMA Office of National Preparedness relating to terrorism, consolidated under the DHS Office for Domestic Preparedness. 6 USC 238

6 USC 231 [HSA 421] - Directorate of Border and Transportation Security; transfer of USDA agricultural inspection functions

In 2002 (PL 107-296), Congress transferred to the DHS Undersecretary for Border and Transportation Security, functions relating to agricultural import and entry inspection activities under a list of animal and plant protection laws, excluding quarantine functions.

The laws included the 1913 Virus-Serum-Toxin Act (animal vaccines and biological products, 21 U.S.C. 151 et seq); Honeybee Act; Title III of the Federal Seed Act (7 U.S.C. 1581 et seq.); Plant Protection Act (7 U.S.C. 7701 et seq.); Animal Health Protection Act (7 U.S.C. 8301 et seq.); Lacey Act Amendments of 1981 (16 U.S.C. 3371 et seq.); and Section 11 of the Endangered Species Act of 1973 (16 U.S.C. 1540).

6 USC 311 [HSA 501] - Directorate of Emergency Preparedness and Response

In 2002 (PL 107-296), Congress established, within the new DHS, a Directorate of Emergency Preparedness and Response, headed by an Under Secretary of Emergency Preparedness and Response. 6 USC 311

Congress tasked the DHS Undersecretary for Emergency Preparedness and Response with helping to ensure the effectiveness of emergency response providers to terrorist attacks, major disasters, and other emergencies; supervising the work of the Nuclear Incident Response Team and providing funds to Department of Energy and EPA for homeland security planning, exercises and training, and equipment; providing the Federal Government’s response to terrorist attacks and major disasters, including managing such response; directing the Domestic Emergency Support Team, the Strategic National Stockpile, the National Disaster Medical System and Nuclear Incident Response Team; overseeing the Metropolitan Medical Response System; coordinating other Federal response resources; aiding the recovery from terrorist attacks and major disasters; building a comprehensive national incident management system [NIMS] with Federal, State, and local government personnel, agencies, and authorities; consolidating existing Federal Government emergency response plans into a single, coordinated national response plan; and developing interoperative communications technology, and ensuring emergency response providers acquire such tech­nology. 6 USC 312

6 USC 313 [HSA 503] - Functions transferred

In 2002 (PL 107-296), when establishing the Department of Homeland Security, Congress transferred the "functions, personnel, assets and liabilities" of several entities to the DHS Secretary, including FEMA; the Integrated Hazard Information System of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, renamed FIRESAT; the FBI National Domestic Preparedness Office; the DOJ Domestic Emergency Support Teams; the HHS Office of Emergency Preparedness, National Disaster Medical System, and Metropolitan Medical Response System including related HHS Secretary and Assistant Secretary for Public Health Emergency Preparedness functions; and the HHS Strategic National Stockpile of the Department of Health and Human Services. Congress assigned the DHS Secretary primary control of the Strategic National Stockpile, "in coordination with" the HHS Secretary and VA Secretary. 6 USC 313; 42 USC 300hh-12.

6 USC 315 [HSA 505] - Conduct of certain public health-related activities

In 2002 (PL 107-188), Congress directed the HHS Secretary to set priorities and preparedness goals for all public health-related, HHS-operated activities to improve State, local, and hospital preparedness and response to chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and other emerging terrorist threats, and to develop a coordinated strategy in collaboration with the DHS Secretary. Congress directed the HHS Secretary and DHS Secretary to develop benchmarks and outcome measurements for evaluating progress toward achieving the prior­ities and goals. 6 USC 315

6 USC 318 [HSA 508] - Use of national private sector networks in emergency response

In 2002 (PL 107-296), Congress directed the DHS Secretary to use national private sector networks and infrastructure for emergency response to chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, or explosive disasters, and other major disasters. 6 USC 318

6 USC 422 [HSA 852] - Procurements for defense against or recovery from terrorism or nuclear, biological, chemical or radiological attack

In 2002 (PL 107-296), Congress authorized the DHS Secretary to use "streamlined acquisition thresholds" and other expedited contracting procedures for "any procure­ment of property or services by or for an executive agency that, as determined by the head of the executive agency, are to be used to facilitate defense against or recovery from terrorism or nuclear, biological, chemical, or radiological attack," provided a solicitation of offers for the procurement issued within one year after the enactment date of the Homeland Security Act (Nov. 25, 2002). 6 USC 422

6 USC 428 [HSA 858] - Identification of new entrants into the federal marketplace

In 2002 (PL 107-296), Congress directed the head of each executive agency to "conduct market research...to identify effectively the capabilities, including the capabilities of small businesses and new entrants into Federal contracting, that are available in the marketplace...in furtherance of defense against or recovery from terrorism or nuclear, biological, chemical, or radiological attack." 6 USC 428

2002 - Role of Department of Defense in supporting homeland security

In 2002, (PL 107-314, Sec. 1404, 116 Stat. 2676), Congress directed the Secretary of Defense to provide a report to Congressional defense committees, "on DoD responsibilities, mission and plans for military support of homeland security...including providing military support to civil authorities, managing the consequences of terrorist attacks, and homeland defense;... the current capability of the DoD to respond to terrorist attacks employing chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, high explosive or cyberterrorism weapons...current deficiencies in that capability, the resources required to achieve that capability, and a long-term plan to reach that capability;...a discussion of how the DoD biological defense research program supports its homeland security mission... An assessment of the need for and feasibility of developing and fielding DoD regional chemical-biological incident response teams across the US, including options for providing the resources and personnel necessary for developing and fielding any such teams...[and] the resource constraints and legal impediments to implementing any of the activities discussed." The section was not codified.

Congress (PL 107-314, Sec. 1405) provided a "sense of Congress" note to 10 USC 12310, "that the Secretary of Defense should, to the extent the Secretary considers appropriate and feasible, provide assistance, in accordance with otherwise applicable provisions of law, to entities that are local first responders for domestic terrorist incidents in order to assist those entities in improving their capabilities to respond to such incidents."