Sense Receptor posted a partial transcript of an interview of Debbie Lerman, a 2023 Brownstone Fellow and retired science writer, from a UKColumn interview with Jerm Warfare posted to Odysee on June 5, 2025.

Lerman:

"The whole point of my book and my research and everything, the message that I'm trying to get across is it doesn't matter what the virus was. It could have been real, it could have been fake. It could have been from a lab. It could have been from a raccoon dog. Whatever it was, the virus didn't kill the world. The response killed the world. So the lockdown-until-vaccine response, which is a military response, it is not a public health response, killed the world. It killed millions of people who were injured and killed from the vaccines. It also killed people in hospitals. It killed people who were isolated. You know what it did? It deprived children of their ability to develop normally and of socializing, and it increased every kind of disease and depression that you could possibly imagine. But that means what? That means if we say the virus didn't kill the world, it doesn't matter whether there was or wasn't a virus, because the response would have been the same. Okay? There would have been the same. So we have to look for the origins of the response. We can't look for the origins of the virus. We can argue all day long. Do viruses exist? Do they not exist? We can argue. Did it come from a lab or did it not? Was it Fauci's lab? Was it Baric's lab? Was it China? Doesn't matter."

I disagree with the false binary Lerman presents: that the deception-based biodefense and pandemic preparedness/communicable disease control framework is comprised of two separate parts, for shorthand “the virus” and “the response,” one of which “matters” and the other doesn’t.

In my view, the biodefense deception system is comprised of projection of several simultaneous, interlocking illusions, the most important three of which are:

1) that there are airborne threats posed by stable, unique, specific-disease-causing, airborne, transmissible biological organisms (known as “viruses”); 2) that such threats justify societal and government-directed “preparation,” “responses” or “countermeasures;” and 3) that “vaccines” are useful responses because (so the deception runs) vaccines protect people from the threats in a pathogen-specific manner.

I think sidelining the threat-deception (No. 1 above) as if it doesn’t matter, serves to maintain the false justification for the biodefense response deception and the false scientific premises for the vaccine deception.

I also think it’s a false binary to separate the military character of the response to the events known as Covid-19, from the public health character of responses to the events known as Covid-19 and all prior alleged communicable disease outbreaks or threats in the United States.

In my view, the public health system, including the entire communicable disease control and vaccination system, is a component of the US military: more formally authorized as such since the Congressional enactment of the Public Health Service Act of 1944, and deployed nationwide as such since the 1955 polio campaign. The polio campaign was the military-public health seed from which grew the monstrous childhood immunization and adult poisoning schedules now recommended by the HHS-CDC.

To the extent interlocking deception systems as used in the recent past and for many decades prior, remain invisible to or poorly understood by targets, the same interlocking deception systems and programs will be used again in the future.

Pray the Rosary.

Stop taking vaccines.

Stop vaccinating babies and children.