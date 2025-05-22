A reader asked for my views on solutions that could be proposed to public leaders in petitions for redress of wrongs committed under pandemic-preparedness and biodefense pretexts.

Having been at this for several years now, I no longer think about the prospects for earthly legal reform and justice for the perpetrators the same way I did when I started working with the information.

I think the most useful things that public leaders, such as legislators, prosecutors and other government officials (the people to whom petitions are submitted) can do is to openly, publicly urge people in their countries to understand the illegitimacy of the international conventions and treaties, and the illegitimacy of the national implementing laws, and the intentionality of the harms being committed; and to civilly disobey those treaties and laws and publicly express their contempt for those illegitimate treaties and laws.

This would take the form of urging people not to believe anything that the government health and military authorities say about communicable diseases and communicable disease outbreaks, and about "gain-of-function" research, and about vaccine manufacturing regulation and vaccine safety and efficacy — because it's all lies.

It would also include urging people not to personally perform any of the acts urged by government health and military authorities.

Don't talk or write about the latest so-called outbreaks as if they were physically real and dangerous. They are neither.

Don't take so-called diagnostic tests or participate in contact tracing and disease surveillance programs.

Don't wear masks, or participate in social distancing, isolation or quarantine.

Don't consume any products (drugs, vaccines) claimed to be treatments or preventatives for the so-called communicable disease pathogens that, in physical reality, are not disease-causing and are not communicable.

Helping people to stop contributing their own daily participatory acts to the theatrical performances of pandemics and biodefense makes the theatrical performances much less persuasive to others who are also asked, daily, through thousands of government and media prompts, to contribute their own participatory acts.

The more people stop participating, the weaker the projected illusion becomes.

I no longer think that those who have orchestrated the illusions for the past several decades and are orchestrating them currently will face any earthly consequences for their crimes, because the things they did and are doing are not crimes under existing human law.

I do think they will answer to God at their judgment, for how they abused the earthly authority He allowed them to hold during their lives.

I think that there may come a point in time when the laws disintegrate due to widespread public contempt and civil disobedience and disuse. Perhaps some may be repealed or nullified, so that anyone who attempts to orchestrate similar illusions after the date of repeal, would be subject to criminal prosecution under human law. But I don't know if or when such things might happen.

For the time being, I think the most effective responses for individuals, within their own families and small communities (neighborhoods, schools, churches, businesses, civic associations, hospitals, nursing homes) are to stop committing daily participatory acts.

And the most effective things that public leaders can do are to speak and write in ways that encourage individual, family and community acts of civil disobedience and attitudes of contempt toward pandemic fear-mongering and the biodefense legislative-industrial complex.