I’ve added information to the recent post:

This correction and clarification post will be removed in a few days, but the same information will still be available at the July 31, 2024 post.

Original post updated July 31, 2024 with comment from Sasha Latypova:

I can tell you what a typical clinical validation of a diagnostic test might look like. If the test is intended to come with diagnostic claims by the manufacturer (e.g. it can be used directly by a consumer without physician's interpretation), then the validation is similar to a clinical trial program for drug approval. And it could be even more complex, because of (2). In general the following things must be demonstrated: Compliance with cGMP in manufacturing of the test and all its components and raw materials. Clinical validity/predictive value of the biomarker measured by the diagnostic test. If "bird flu" PCR sequence from a human sample is what is being measured, then there must be a trial showing that this sequence above certain threshold of detection is associated with the actual clinical illness with defined symptoms, course and outcomes. This of course has never been done and nobody is planning to do it. Characterization of the false-positive/false-negative rates of diagnosis with a given test. Since (2) is not done, (3) is not going to be done either. Since no diagnostic tests ever test for the full "virus" sequence (they are too large), there also needs to be validation of the primer used in the test, i.e. what part of the alleged virus is tested and what validation exists that this part can uniquely identify the "virus." None of this has been done with covid tests, and we know that papaya, goat, Coca-Cola and many other things test "positive."

Lydia Hazel, the reader who sent the links to the FDA page “Influenza Diagnostic Tests” addressed in the July 31, 2024 post, continued studying the government records and confirmed that there is, in fact, an active emergency use declaration in place for pandemic influenza diagnostic devices.

Hazel wrote:

On the avian flu, it appears the FDA is lying here when FDA says “the FDA would not issue EUAs for such IVDs given that there is no relevant [FDCA] section 564 declaration…” The amended Public Health Emergency determination signed July 18, 2024 by current HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra explicitly states that the emergency use declaration covering in vitro diagnostics originally put into effect as of April 19, 2013, remains in effect: “...Because H7N9 is an influenza A virus with pandemic potential, the declaration issued on April 19, 2013, pursuant to section 564(b)(1) of the FD&C Act that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection of avian influenza A (H7N9) virus, and that is based on the April 19, 2013, determination, remains in effect until that declaration is terminated in accordance with section 564 of the FD&C Act.”

For readers interested in tracking HHS activity for bird flu since 2007, I’ve compiled most of the relevant Federal Register entries and linked them below.

Takeaway message remains the same.

Don’t be afraid.

Don’t take diagnostic tests.

Don’t take vaccines.

The legal structure has been set up only to deceive people into being afraid of non-threats, and taking poisons, thinking they’re medicines that will protect against or treat the non-threat.

Have no FOMO.

It’s a good idea to miss out on being filled with fear and being poisoned.

Pandemic influenza PHE, EUA and PREP Act notices, letters of authorization.