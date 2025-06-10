Video at Freedom Hub platforms: Rumble, BitChute.
Introduction by Charles Frohman starts at about 5:15; presentation 6:50 to 34:00; Q&A 34:00 to 1:05:00.
Slide deck (PDF)
Thank you to Charles Frohman and Jim Grapek of Freedom Hub, and to James Roguski for the invitation to present information about federal laws Congress and US Presidents have enacted, and US agency secretaries have used, to camouflage psychological, chemical and biological warfare as communicable disease control, pandemic preparedness and response, and vaccination programs.
Response to a reader who asked about my use of the word “airborne” twice in my False binaries post, and whether “biological” as a modifier is redundant when discussing “organisms.”
I think I used the word airborne twice because of the current status of my thinking about "viruses" as dynamic (not stable) biological organisms, traces of which can be found in or on animals and humans and other creatures, with or without the experience of disease or illness, and because I'm trying to navigate the relationships between "threats" as events or processes and "pathogens" as substances that may or may not break down in air.
In other words, theoretical airborne processes (transmission) and airborne substances are two different things that bear relationships with one another.
Yes, probably the word "organism" implies "biological," but because of how the wording in the laws always comes back to either "biological agents" or "biological products," and in both cases, refers to dynamic (not stable) mixtures of living organisms, the biochemical compounds they absorb, create and excrete, and decaying bits of living organisms, I'm trying to keep the word "biological" in my writing about these subjects.
Part of the struggle at the moment is simultaneously rebutting intellectual positions coming from several different, wrong-path directions driven by many different motives on the parts of those who espouse them, including:
the argument that understanding the multi-form lies underpinning virology and vaccination don't matter and
the argument that the only lie or mischaracterization that matters about virology and vaccination is whether anyone has physically demonstrated the isolation of any virus in stable form.
I think the truth about viruses, other biological organisms and disease-states in animals and humans and other creatures is far, far more complex.
I think it very possible that scientists using modern equipment and analytical techniques could learn a lot by going back to the knowledge base Semmelweis, Nightingale, Bechamp, Enterlein, Naessens, Papadopulos-Eleopulos and Lanka have tried to develop and then trying to corroborate, correct or deepen that knowledge base.
I'm trying to write in ways that support, or at least don't block, the opening of gaps in the discussion through which such new work might pass.
Video interviews and presentations recorded between June 2022 and June 2025.
June 17, 2022 - U.S. Laws All Secretly Changed to Enable Mass Genocide, Dr. Jane Ruby Show. Jane Ruby, Katherine Watt. (24 min)
June 30, 2022 - Legal Framework for Tyranny. Making Sense of the Madness. Sean Morgan, Alexandra Bruce, Katherine Watt (22 min, timestamp 5:30 to 27:00)
July 31, 2022 - Bioweapon Part IV. After Hours. Sam Sigoloff, Katherine Watt. (44 min)
Nov. 2, 2022 - American Domestic Bioterrorism Program, TrialSiteNews/Team Enigma Due Diligence, Sasha Latypova and Katherine Watt. (50 min) Transcript
Dec. 2, 2022 - Intent to Harm - Evidence of the Conspiracy to Commit Mass Murder by the US DOD, HHS, Pharma Cartel. Team Enigma Due Diligence, Sasha Latypova. (80 min.)
Dec. 10, 2022 - Doctors4Covid Ethics: Symposium 5 - Control Grid, Session 3 (80 min, timestamp 2:34:00 to 3:50:00). Speakers include John Titus, Corey Lynn, Sasha Latypova, Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts and Meryl Nass.
Dec. 2022 - The New Constitution: Living War Crimes. Documentary by JP and Julie Collins, Book of Ours. (46 min)
Jan. 2023 - DoD "vaccine" coverup with FDA Theatre. L4Atv1. Lara Logan, Sasha Latypova, Sam Dube, Glen Macko. (71 min)
Jan. 2023 - Bombshell docs reveal Covid-19 Cover-up goes straight to the top.Redacted. Clayton Morris, Sasha Latypova (17 min)
Jan. 8, 2023 - No doubt it’s a bioweapon, not a vaccine. CDMedia. Christine Dolan, Sasha Latypova, Katherine Watt. (52 min)
Jan. 21, 2023 - COVID-19 countermeasures: Evidence for an intent to harm. Swedish conference presentation, Sasha Latypova. (25 min)
Jan. 24, 2023 - DOD 'Vaccine,' press conference. L4Atv1. Speakers include Katherine Watt (18 p. slide deck, 17-min speed-read), Sasha Latypova, Phillip Altman, Peter Chambers, Sam Dube, Glen Macko. Content starts at about 46 minutes; prior to that, footage is tech/set-up discussions.
Jan. 25, 2023 - C19: Public Health or Defense Operation? TrialSite News. Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, Katherine Watt (18 p. slide deck with discussion, 60 min)
Jan. 27, 2023 - Katherine Watt: In her own words. Clip from Jan. 24, 2023 speed-read of 18 p. slide deck, 16 min, with additional text by JP and Julie Collins, Book of Ours. Transcript.
Feb. 2, 2023 - Enemies of the State. Children’s Health Defense TV. Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, Katherine Watt and Tros Bekker. (20 min, timestamp 6:00 to 26:00)
Feb. 7, 2023 - D4CE presentation video - Doctors4Covid Ethics. Katherine Watt (36 p. slide deck presentation, 75 min); D4CE Q&A video (90 min)
Feb. 9, 2023 - Legal Walls of the Covid-19 Killbox presentation and Q&A - Children’s Health Defense. Presentation 30 min. Q&A 45 min. 18 p. slide deck. Transcript.
Feb. 9, 2023 - Military Countermeasures. Making Sense of the Madness. Sean Morgan, Sasha Latypova, Katherine Watt (60 min)
Feb. 10, 2023 - Global Covid Crime. Last American Vagabond. Sasha Latypova, Taylor Hudak (56 min)
Feb. 13, 2023 - Worldwide, US Military-Led Medical Martial Law Operation to Kill Off Humans, Exposed. ZeeeMedia.com. Maria Zeee, Katherine Watt (60 min)
Feb. 18, 2023 - Preparing Nuremberg 2.0 vs. US Presidents, HHS and DOD Secretaries for domestic bioterrorism. China Rising. James Bradley, Jeff Brown, Katherine Watt. (30 min). Transcript.
March 15, 2023 - Militarized Healthcare with Sasha Latypova. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Sasha Latypova (60 min). Transcript.
March 22, 2023 - Why the Biomedical Tyranny Is More of a Military Campaign Than Public Health. Daniel Horowitz, Katherine Watt (60 min total: KW participation from approx. 13:00 to 43:00)
March 27, 2023 - Kill Box. SGT Report. Todd Callender, Katherine Watt, Sean/SGT report (42 min.)
April 3, 2023 - US Government Takeover Threatening Liberty - Part 1. Jane Ruby, Katherine Watt (22 min); April 5, 2023 - Part 2. (20 min); April 7, 2023 - Part 3. (20 min)
April 11, 2023 - Legal Walls of the Covid-19 Kill Box. (60 min.) QuantumNurse, Freedom International Livestream. Grace Asagra, Roy Coughlan, Hartmut Schumacher, John Katsavos, Katherine Watt.
April 12, 2023 - Brook Jackson v. Pfizer Case Dismissed. What Next? TrialSite News. Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, Sasha Latypova, Katherine Watt (27 min). Rumble. Transcript.
April 24, 2023 - On the Intertwining of Military, Public Health and International Moneyed Interests. In the News. Mike Dakkak, Katherine Watt. (37 min)
April 24, 2023 - Panel: What are they planning for your next public health emergency? StopVaxPassports.org. Sasha Latypova (13:00 to 32:30), Katherine Watt (32:30 to 46:45). Slide deck for KW segment: Language and Law Presentation (12 p.). Clip annotated by Julie and JP Collins, Book of Ours: Katherine Watt: Say true things. (14 min). Same annotated clip on Rumble. Transcript.
May 2, 2023 - COVID Was A Military Operation & The Shots Are Bio-Weapons (77 min). Sasha Latypova, Shannon Joy.
May 2023 - Pfizer Trial Contained Fraud. (28 min) Planet Lockdown. Brook Jackson, James Patrick.
June 14, 2023 - Public health emergencies are camouflaged power grabs. (30 min) Katherine Watt. Abstract. Slide deck.
June 15, 2023 - Make murder a crime again. (20 min) Katherine Watt. Slide deck.
June 17, 2023 - Exposing the Vaccine ‘Military Machinery’ behind the Global COVID-19 Response. (52 min) Sasha Latypova, Jan Jekielik. Epoch Times, American Thought Leaders. Transcript.
July 23, 2023 - The Military Authorized the Jabs. (45 min) Planet Lockdown. Sasha Latypova, James Patrick.
July 28, 2023 - Sabotaging Healthcare to Introduce AI; and Noncompliance to Reveal the Enemy. (48 min). After-talk: You are in a military kill box but there’s still time. (17 min). Jane Ruby, Katherine Watt.
Aug. 8, 2023 - Stay out-of-date on the CDC-recommended biochemical weapons. (60 min). QuantumNurse, Freedom International Livestream. Grace Asagra, Roy Coughlan, Katherine Watt.
Oct. 4, 2023 - Let the science speak. Conference held in Reykjavik, Iceland. (3 hours, YouTube). Speakers include Pierre Kory, Sasha Latypova, Katherine Watt, Vibeke Manniche, Max Schmeling, Philipp Kruse. Slide deck (KW): Intentional killing. Legal frameworks for State-sponsored biochemical warfare. Video, Latypova and Watt segments: Weaponized "Healthcare" for Global Population Control and Enslavement (Latypova); Intentional killing. legal frameworks for State-sponsored biochemical warfare (Watt) - (53 min; Dave Ratcliffe’s Odysee account). Video, Watt segment: Intentional killing. Legal frameworks for State-sponsored biochemical warfare. (30 min, Rumble). PDF: Annotated, link-referenced slide contents (annotated by Dave Ratcliffe; Ratical.org).
Oct. 31, 2023 - Katherine Watt interviewed by James Delingpole. (90 min, Rumble)
Nov. 7, 2023 - Sasha Latypova and Katherine Watt discussing non-regulation of non-medicines known as 'vaccines,' and other US military biochemical weapons. (40 min, Rumble)
Nov. 18, 2023 - Katherine Watt on Worldstage with Bruce de Torres (55 min, TNT Radio/Podbean). Also on: Spotify;Amazon; Apple; Google
Nov. 25, 2023 - FDA flooded the market with illegal drugs. (42 min, WillDoFreedom.) Sasha Latypova, Willem Engel. Also on Rumble.
Jan. 5, 2024 - The FDA's Sham Support of Poisoning the American Public. (1 hour, Breggin Pulse on America Out Loud and other podcast platforms). Speakers: Dr. Peter Breggin, Ginger Breggin, Katherine Watt. (Transcript, excerpted.)
Jan. 10, 2024 - Are They Planning Marburg in 2024? US Government Raises Alarm. (51 min., Rumble and other platforms). Speakers: Maria Zeee and Katherine Watt. Follow-up post to emphasize and expand on some points made in the interview.
Jan. 10, 2024 - The UN, the WHO, and the US Health and Human Services attack on humanity (42 min., Substack). Speakers: Reinette Senum and Katherine Watt.
Jan. 22, 2024 - Militarization of Medicine. (30 min segment starts at 30:15, Making Sense of the Madness on American Media Periscope.) Speakers: Jason Bermas and Katherine Watt. Also on Rumble.
Feb. 19, 2024 - Lead me in your truth (1 hr. 25 min.) Speakers: Sasha Latypova and Elizabeth, Refuge of Sinners interviewer)
Feb. 27, 2024 - Woe to those who make unjust laws (1 hr. 25 min) Speakers: Katherine Watt and Elizabeth, Refuge of Sinners interviewer.
March 17, 2025 - History of Public Health Laws as a Method of Control. (30 min) Speakers: Mike Dakkak, Katherine Watt. ITN, Rumble, Bitchute.
April 3, 2025 - The PREP Act: An act of treason. (1 hr.) Speakers: Stephanie Weidle, Sasha Latypova, Katherine Watt. Video at Feds for Freedom platforms: Substack; Rumble; YouTube.
April 21, 2025 - Overview of biological product non-regulation history (1 hr.) Katherine Watt. Substack. Slide deck.
June 5, 2025 - The Surprising Law Changes Needed to End Govt’s War on Humanity. (1 hr.) Speakers: Charles Frohman, Jim Grapek, James Roguski, Katherine Watt, others. Slide deck. Video at Freedom Hub platforms: Rumble, BitChute.