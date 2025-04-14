I’ve been assembling collections of reports, organized by subject, into printable format.

Book 3 includes two reports written by Sasha Latypova about CDC quarantine orders imposed on cruise ship passengers in 2020 and one report written by Conspiracy Sarah about state-level quarantine laws.

Contents

Learning Curve (Oct. 11, 2024)

January 19, 2017 Federal Register: US Health and Human Services final rulemaking, WHO International Health Regulations, and human liberty. (Feb. 2, 2022)

More on the International Health Regulations. Bipartisan Presidential Executive Orders in 2003, 2005, and 2014 authorized the Secretary of Health and Human Services to detain Americans on suspicion of having colds and flus. (Feb. 3, 2022)

Legal Walls of the Covid-19 Kill Box. Report: Attorney Todd Callender's January 30, 2022 interview by Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet. (Feb. 26, 2022)

On the World Health Organization’s current round of pandemic treaty negotiations Preemption doctrine at the global level: America is already under stealth occupation. (March 17, 2022)

On the relationship between the World Health Organization and the US government (May 11, 2022)

On the federal government’s plan to use force against American civilians. (May 21, 2022)

Why do local law enforcement officers side with hospitals and nursing homes in conflicts with patients, patients’ family members and pastoral care providers? (July 23, 2022)

State-level Mini-Me government-run bioterrorism programs. Turning Point Initiative, Model State Emergency Health Powers Act and progeny. (Oct. 5, 2022)

Forced internment on communicable disease and public health emergency pretexts. (Nov. 4, 2022)

On enforcement mechanisms wielded against non-compliant nation-states (April 2023)

On urging county, municipal and regional law enforcement and health officials to defy orders to capture and kill people under public health emergency pretexts. (Sept. 28, 2023)

Texas and Oklahoma v. US Department of Health and Human Services and Xavier Becerra: case documents (Oct. 17, 2023)

There is never going to be another "deadly global pandemic." There have not been any in the past. The Monster has only devised means to produce the illusion of deadly global pandemics. And that's all he will ever be able to do. (Oct. 18, 2023)

Opportunities for US state lawmakers to shield their populations from the next 'public health emergency'-predicated federal assaults. (Nov. 13, 2023)

50 of 50 States Already Have Rules in Place for Not Quarantine Camps. (Conspiracy Sarah, Nov. 30, 2023)

On the historical development and current list of 'quarantinable communicable diseases.' (Jan. 20, 2024)

Repeal state public health emergency, emergency management, and communicable disease control laws. (March 28, 2024)

Grand Princess Quarantine Orders - Discussion with Dr. Jane Ruby. Partial FOIA response has been obtained from HHS by Children's Health Defense. (Sasha Latypova, June 2, 2024)

On habeas corpus, probable cause, warrants, detention and extrajudicial state killing under declared public health emergencies. (Aug. 12, 2024)

Grand Princess Quarantine Orders FOIA, Part 2 (Sasha Latypova, Aug. 19, 2024)

Court-ordered quarantine: involuntary arrest and detention by local health and law enforcement officers. (Aug. 20, 2024)

On ‘non-law enforcement activity’ carried out by law-enforcement officers and law-enforcement methods (Sept. 7, 2024)

Scientifically unsupported and insupportable Presidential designation of quarantinable communicable diseases; habeas corpus petitions. (Sept. 14, 2024)

On homes, neighborhoods, schools, businesses, churches and hospitals as open-air concentration camps. (Nov. 8, 2024)

Notes on Book 3

When I began writing about public health emergencies, communicable disease control, quarantine and biological product law in 2021 and 2022, I still believed that there was a novel illness (COVID-19) that began circulating in 2019 or 2020, and that said disease was caused by a stable, transmissible substance classified as a 'virus' (SARS-CoV-2).

I have since learned that there was not a novel illness and that viruses are not stable, transmissible, disease-causing substances.

Some of the reports collected in this volume were written before I understood the falsity of scientific premises and methods surrounding viruses, diagnostic testing, disease attribution and epidemiology.

I've made minor edits for clarity, and inserted a few update paragraphs, but mostly left the text as it was originally published because I was interpreting the legal information in light of the scientific and medical information as I understood it at the time.

Other books assembled to date

Book 1 contains the 1798-1972 series researched and written with Lydia Hazel; some posts about scientific and mathematical frauds (virus 'isolation,' antibodies, probability units); and posts from a series about FDA-directed biological product non-regulation acts and omissions since 1972.

Book 2 contains reporting on federal PREP Act, public health emergency and EUA countermeasure law.

Subsequent books are planned to contain reporting on US state public health emergency law (i.e. Model State Emergency Health Powers Act); Other Transaction Authority law (10 USC 2371b, renumbered to 10 USC 4022); biological agents, biological select agents and toxins (BSAT), chemical and biological weapon law (42 USC 262a, 18 USC 175, 18 USC 229, 22 USC 6701-6771, 50 USC 1511-1528, 42 CFR 73); and international law — product sale/supply contracts, European Union regulations, trade agreements (Mutual Recognition Agreements) and treaties.

How to get a printed copy

I don't have a publisher or printing service.

Readers can download the PDF files and upload, email or take them on a flash-drive to Staples or another printing company, and they can print and bind the printed pages for you to make physical books for pick-up or delivery.