Another section of the next installment of a series:

Common law: disease causation and vaccination as method to prevent spread as matters of "common belief"

In 1905, the US Supreme Court issued a ruling in Jacobson v. Massachusetts, 197 US 11, quoting from a New York Court of Appeals decision, Viemeister v. White, 179 N. Y. 235 (1904), which upheld a school board's smallpox vaccination requirement for a child's school attendance:

"...The appellant claims that vaccination does not tend to prevent smallpox, but tends to bring about other diseases, and that it does much harm with no good. It must be conceded that some laymen, both learned and unlearned, and some physicians of great skill and repute, do not believe that vaccination is a preventive of smallpox. The common belief, however, is that it has a decided tendency to prevent the spread of this fearful disease and to render it less dangerous to those who contract it. While not accepted by all, it is accepted by the mass of the people as well as by most members of the medical profession. It has been general in our state and in most civilized nations for generations. It is generally accepted in theory and generally applied in practice, both by the voluntary action of the people and in obedience to the command of law. A common belief, like common knowledge, does not require evidence to establish its existence, but may be acted upon without proof by the legislature and the courts. While the power to take judicial notice is to be exercised with caution and due care taken to see that the subject comes within the limits of common knowledge, still, when according to the memory and conscience of the judge, instructed by recourse to such sources of information as he deems trustworthy, the matter is clearly within those limits, the power may be exercised by treating the fact as proved without allegation or proof..." Viemeister v. White, 179 NY 235

In 1974, the Supreme Court issued a ruling in Marshall v. US (414 U. S. 417), a case about whether a thrice-convicted felon should be eligible for an experimental narcotics treatment program. The Marshall court cited a 1968 case (Powell v. Texas, 392 US 514), to point out “...the inescapable fact is that there is no agreement among members of the medical profession about what it means to say that "alcoholism" is a "disease." One of the principal works in this field [E. Jellinek, The Disease Concept of Alcoholism (1960)] states that 'alcoholism has too many definitions and disease has practically none.'…"

The Marshall court continued:

The holding in Powell was a candid acknowledgment that the medical uncertainties afford little basis for judicial responses in absolute terms. When Congress undertakes to act in areas fraught with medical and scientific uncertainties, legislative options must be especially broad and courts should be cautious not to rewrite legislation, even assuming, arguendo, that judges with more direct exposure to the problem might make wiser choices. Marshall v. US, 414 U. S. 417, 427

In 2020, the US Supreme Court issued a ruling in South Bay United Pentecostal Church v. Newsom (590 U. S. ____ (2020), No. 19A1044.) Chief Justice John Roberts cited Jacobson in holding that:

The precise question of when restrictions on particular social activities should be lifted during the pandemic is a dynamic and fact-intensive matter subject to reasonable disagreement. Our Constitution principally entrusts “[t]he safety and the health of the people” to the politically accountable officials of the States “to guard and protect.” Jacobson v. Massachusetts, 197 U. S. 11, 38 (1905).

Justice Roberts cited Marshall in holding that

"...When those officials “undertake[ ] to act in areas fraught with medical and scientific uncertainties,” their latitude “must be especially broad.” Marshall v. United States, 414 U. S. 417, 427 (1974).

Justice Roberts cited a 1985 case (Garcia v. San Antonio Metropolitan Transit Authority, 469 US 528) in holding that:

Where those broad limits are not exceeded, they should not be subject to second-guessing by an “unelected federal judiciary,” which lacks the background, competence, and expertise to assess public health and is not accountable to the people. See Garcia v. San Antonio Metropolitan Transit Authority, 469 U. S. 528, 545 (1985).

Statutory law and administrative law: designation of "communicable diseases" by Presidential executive order

In 1944, when enacting 42 USC 262 (regulation of biological products "applicable to diseases of man") and 42 USC 264 (communicable disease control) through the Public Health Service Act (PL 78-410), Congress did not define the term "disease" and did not direct the PHS Surgeon General or FSA Administrator to prescribe regulations defining the term "disease."

Congress authorized the President to designate "such communicable diseases as may be specified from time to time" by Executive order, and authorized the Surgeon General with the approval of the FSA Administrators at the time (HEW and HHS Secretary subsequently, after reorganizations) to "make and enforce such regulations as in his judgment are necessary to prevent the introduction, transmission, or spread of communicable diseases from foreign countries into the States or possessions, or from one State or possession into any other State or possession" and "provide for such inspection, fumigation, disinfection, sanitation, pest extermination, destruction of animals or articles found to be so infected or contaminated as to be sources of dangerous infection to human beings and other measures, as in his judgment may be necessary."

In 1944, Congress did not require the President, Surgeon General, FSA Administrator (later HEW Secretary, currently HHS Secretary) to present physico-chemical evidence supporting the legal classification of a disease as caused by a communicable, transmissible, infectious or contagious agent, nor to present physico-chemical evidence supporting assertions that any agent could be extracted from a living organism in stable form or readily passed from one living person or animal to another.

At no point since 1944 have Congress, Presidents or any federal agencies or officers required or presented physico-chemical evidence for any physico-chemically unique, identifiable, stable biological agent having the capacity to cause disease, or to transmit from one living organism to another, in a one-to-one, reproducible, predictable, preventable, cause-and-effect manner.

In 1946, President Truman issued the first Presidential executive order (EO 9708) specifying quarantinable communicable diseases under 42 USC 264(b), including anthrax, chancroid, cholera, dengue, diphtheria, favus, gonorrhea, granuloma inguinale, infectious encephalitis, leprosy, lymphogranuloma venereum, meningococcus meningitis, plague, poliomyelitis, psittacosis, ringworm of the scalp, scarlet fever, smallpox, streptococcic sore throat, syphilis, trachoma, tuberculosis, typhoid fever, typhus and yellow fever.

In 1954, President Eisenhower issued Executive Order 10532, adding relapsing fever (louse-borne) to the list. In 1962, President Kennedy issued Executive Order 11070, adding chickenpox and replacing scarlet fever and streptococcic sore throat with hemolytic streptococcal infections.

In 1983, President Reagan issued Executive Order 12452, revoking Executive Orders 9708, 10532 and 11070 and providing a new list: cholera or suspected cholera; diphtheria; infectious tuberculosis; plague; suspected smallpox; yellow fever; suspected viral hemorrhagic fevers (Lassa, Marburg, Ebola, Congo-Crimean and others not yet isolated or named).

In 2003, President Bush issued Executive Order 13295, revoking EO 12452 and providing a new list: cholera; diphtheria; infectious tuberculosis; plague; smallpox; yellow fever; viral hemorrhagic fevers (Lassa, Marburg, Ebola, Crimean-Congo, South American, and others not yet isolated or named), and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), defined as "a disease associated with fever and signs and symptoms of pneumonia or other respiratory illness, is transmitted from person to person predominantly by the aerosolized or droplet route, and, if spread in the population, would have severe public health consequences."

EO 13295 ordered that the HHS Secretary: "in the Secretary’s discretion, shall determine whether a particular condition constitutes a communicable disease of the type specified" and assigned "the functions of the President" under 42 U.S.C. 265 [suspension of entries and imports from designated places to prevent spread of communicable diseases] and 267(a)) [quarantine stations, grounds, and anchorages - control and management] to the HHS Secretary.

In 2005, President Bush issued Executive Order 13375, adding "influenza caused by novel or reemergent influenza viruses that are causing, or have the potential to cause, a pandemic."

In 2014, President Obama issued Executive Order 13674, amending the 2003 Bush EO, to replace the SARS section with a new version: “Severe acute respiratory syndromes, which are diseases that are associated with fever and signs and symptoms of pneumonia or other respiratory illness, are capable of being transmitted from person to person, and that either are causing, or have the potential to cause, a pandemic, or, upon infection, are highly likely to cause mortality or serious morbidity if not properly controlled. This subsection does not apply to influenza."

In 2021, President Biden issued Executive Order 14047, adding Measles.

As of 2025, the list of communicable diseases subject to regulatory control by the HHS Secretary, defined solely Presidential Executive Order, includes cholera; diphtheria; infectious tuberculosis; measles; plague; smallpox; yellow fever; viral hemorrhagic fevers (Lassa, Marburg, Ebola, Crimean-Congo, South American, and others not yet isolated or named); "Severe acute respiratory syndromes [SARS], which are diseases that are associated with fever and signs and symptoms of pneumonia or other respiratory illness, are capable of being transmitted from person to person, and that either are causing, or have the potential to cause, a pandemic, or, upon infection, are highly likely to cause mortality or serious morbidity if not properly controlled;" and "influenza caused by novel or reemergent influenza viruses that are causing, or have the potential to cause, a pandemic."

Statutory and administrative law: Administrative Procedure Act of 1946; exclusion of judicial review

In 1966 (PL 89-554), Congress revised, codified, and enacted, as Title 5 of the United States Code, provisions relating to "the organization of the Government of the United States and to its civilian officers and employees."

The 1966 codification incorporated sections of the Administrative Procedure Act of 1946 (PL 79-404), which set forth procedures through which executive agencies adopt and publish agency rules and regulations.

In the 1946 law, Congress provided for judicial review "except so far as (1) statutes preclude judicial review or (2) agency action is by law committed to agency discretion." APA, PL 79-404, Section 10.

In the 1966 law, Congress codified this provision at 5 USC 701: "(a) This chapter applies, according to the provisions thereof, except to the extent that (1) statutes preclude judicial review; or (2) agency action is committed to agency discretion by law." 5 USC 701(a)

Administrative agency definitions for "communicable disease" and related terms

Layered atop the absence of any legal definition of the basic term 'disease' apart from lists of purported specific diseases established by Presidential executive order without physico-chemical evidentiary foundations, are circular definitions promulgated for adjectival forms such as communicable disease, infectious disease, quarantinable disease, vaccine-preventable disease, and disease "in a communicable stage," "in a precommunicable stage," and "in a qualifying stage."

As of 1988 and amended in 1999, for purposes of 21 CFR 312 (drugs intended to treat life-threatening and severely-debilitating illnesses), HHS defined the term “life-threatening” to mean "diseases or conditions where the likelihood of death is high unless the course of the disease is interrupted; and diseases or conditions with potentially fatal outcomes, where the end point of clinical trial analysis is survival" and HHS defined the term “severely debilitating” to mean "diseases or conditions that cause major irreversible morbidity." 21 CFR 312.81 (53 FR 41523; 64 FR 401)

In 2000, HHS issued a Final Rule under the authority of 42 USC 264, addressing control of communicable diseases; apprehension and detention of persons with specific diseases; and transfer of regulations from 21 CFR 1240 to 42 CFR 70.

HHS defined "communicable diseases" to mean "illnesses due to infectious agents or their toxic products, which may be transmitted from a reservoir to a susceptible host either directly as from an infected person or animal or indirectly through the agency of an intermediate plant or animal host, vector, or the inanimate environment." 42 CFR 70 (65 FR 49908)

In 2002, Congress defined the term "qualifying stage with respect to a communicable disease" to mean "that such disease is in a communicable stage; or is in a precommunicable stage, if the disease would be likely to cause a public health emergency if transmitted to other individuals." 42 USC 264(d)(2) (PL 107-188)

World Health Organization, International Health Regulations (2005) defined "disease" to mean "an illness or medical condition irrespective of origin or source that presents or could present significant harm to humans" and noted, among the "innovations" of the WHO-IHR (2005): "scope not limited to any specific disease or manner of transmission."

Wikipedia defines "notifiable diseases," also known as "reportable diseases," as "any disease that is required by law to be reported to government authorities," and cites the WHO-IHR (2005), describing notification as based on the identification within a State Party’s territory of an "event that may constitute a public health emergency of international concern." In the United States, notifiable diseases are defined by case definitions for each alleged disease, through lists maintained by the CDC National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System.

In 2006, Congress defined the term “infectious disease” to mean "a disease potentially caused by a pathogenic organism (including a bacteria, virus, fungus, or parasite) that is acquired by a person and that reproduces in that person." 42 USC 247d-6a(a)(2)(B) (PL 109-417)

As of 2009, under provisions for "expanded access to investigational drugs for treatment use," HHS defined "immediately life-threatening disease or condition" to mean "a stage of disease in which there is reasonable likelihood that death will occur within a matter of months or in which premature death is likely without early treatment." 21 CFR 312.300 (74 FR 40943)

HHS defined "serious disease or condition" to mean "a disease or condition associated with morbidity that has substantial impact on day-to-day functioning. Short-lived and self-limiting morbidity will usually not be sufficient, but the morbidity need not be irreversible, provided it is persistent or recurrent. Whether a disease or condition is serious is a matter of clinical judgment, based on its impact on such factors as survival, day-to-day functioning, or the likelihood that the disease, if left untreated, will progress from a less severe condition to a more serious one." 21 CFR 312.300 (74 FR 40943)

As of 2012, HHS defined "quarantinable communicable disease" to mean "any of the communicable diseases listed in an Executive Order, as provided under section 361 of the Public Health Service Act, [42 USC 264] Executive Order 13295, of April 4, 2003, as amended by Executive Order 13375 of April 1, 2005 and any subsequent Executive Orders." 42 CFR 70.1 (77 FR 75880 and 75885)

As of 2017, HHS defined "qualifying stage" of a quarantinable disease as "statutorily defined (42 U.S.C. 264(d)(2))" [as of 2002, PL 107-188] "to mean: (1) The communicable stage of a quarantinable communicable disease; or (2) The precommunicable stage of the quarantinable communicable disease, but only if the quarantinable communicable disease would be likely to cause a public health emergency if transmitted to other individuals." 42 CFR 70.1 (82 FR 6970)

As of 2017, HHS defined "communicable stage" to mean "the stage during which an infectious agent may be transmitted either directly or indirectly from an infected individual to another individual." 42 CFR 70.1 (82 FR 6969).

As of 2017, HHS defined "precommunicable stage" to mean "the stage beginning upon an individual’s earliest opportunity for exposure to an infectious agent and ending upon the individual entering or reentering the communicable stage of the disease or, if the individual does not enter the communicable stage, the latest date at which the individual could reasonably be expected to have the potential to enter or reenter the communicable stage." 42 CFR 70.1 (82 FR 6969)

As of 2017, HHS defined "non-quarantinable communicable diseases of public health concern" as "those diseases that because of their potential for spread, particularly during travel, may require a public health intervention." HHS presented this definition, not as part of a Final Rule establishing a definition under a regulation, but simply as a paragraph in a Federal Register notice. (82 FR 6892)

A 2019 Congressional Research Service report, Global Vaccination: Trends and U.S. Role. (R45975), defined "vaccine-preventable disease" as "an infectious disease for which an effective preventive vaccine exists," citing as source "(CDC), Vaccines and Preventable Diseases, https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/vpd/index.html" [As of August 2025, this link redirects to a page listing "Vaccines By Disease."]

Discussion

The 1905 Jacobson ruling and the 2020 South Bay Pentecostal ruling reinforce the principle of judicial non-review of scientific, medical and public "common beliefs" and executive and administrative agency acts predicated on those "common" beliefs, even if the beliefs are wholly false, and known to be false yet intentionally promoted for public belief by deceitful actors positioned and motivated to suppress contradicting evidence.

The principle of judicial non-review is also reinforced by provisions of the 1946 Administrative Procedure Act, as codified in 1966, and provisions of vaccination and public health emergency laws through which Congress has explicitly committed agency acts to agency discretion. 21 USC 360bbb-3(i), for example, commits to agency discretion actions taken by the HHS Secretary, DHS Secretary and Secretary of Defense to "determine" whether an emergency exists, and actions taken by the HHS Secretary to "conclude" that "an agent...can cause a serious or life-threatening disease or condition" and that a product "may be effective in diagnosing, treating, or preventing such disease or condition."

The more uncertain the scientific or medical basis for a government biomedical policy, program or product, the less judicial review is brought to bear on legislative and executive governmental acts.

At the extreme end of the spectrum, scientific and medical bases for government policies, programs and products are completely fraudulent for communicable disease classification and case diagnosis, for infectious agent classification, and for vaccination as a method to prevent alleged infection and alleged transmission.

Disease is presumed to be "an illness caused by an agent or toxin," as reflected in 7 USC 8401(a)(1)(B)(i)(III) and (IV) under "criteria" for determining whether to include an agent or toxin on the agricultural BSAT list.

A virus "is a product containing the minute living cause of an infectious disease" according to the first US regulatory definition published in 1919, and is currently "interpreted to be a product containing the minute living cause of an infectious disease and includes but is not limited to filterable viruses, bacteria, rickettsia, fungi, and protozoa." 21 CFR 600.3(h)(1)

There are no required or feasible physico-chemical definitions, claim validation methods or evidentiary review procedures for events, conditions, substances or causation.

Scope for judicial review of government biomedical policies, programs and products approaches zero.