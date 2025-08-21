In January 2025, lawyers for three people injured by "Covid-19 mRNA" vaccines administered in the Netherlands, contacted me to discuss my possible testimony before the District Court of North Netherlands in Leeuwarden as an expert witness alongside other nominated witnesses including Sasha Latypova, Mike Yeadon, Catherine Austin Fitts and Joseph Sansone. Francis A. Boyle was also asked to testify, agreed to testify, and reportedly died Jan. 30, 2025.

The attorneys — Peter Stassen and Arno van Kessel — asked me to testify regarding my legal research about relevant US law and legal history (statutes, regulations, case law, executive orders, contracts) and international legal instruments.

Since March 2025, I have been drafting a written memo in support of the Netherlands litigation, and publishing segments of the memo as a Bailiwick series. Work is ongoing; links to the series installments published so far are provided below this report.

The three injured individuals are considering joining a case filed in July 2023 by seven other injured persons, or filing their own case.

Stassen and van Kessel filed the July 2023 case on behalf of seven plaintiffs against Everhardus Ite Hofstra (member of National Institute for Safety and the Environment, Centre of Infectious Disease Control, Outbreak Management Team and related organizations); Mark Rutte (former Prime Minister of the Netherlands), Albert Bourla (CEO of Pfizer), William Gates (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, GAVI) and 13 other defendants serving in government, non-governmental and media leadership positions.

In March 2025, Stassen and van Kessel filed an application for provisional evidence proceedings on behalf of the three petitioners.

The March 2025 Cover letter, Application for Provisional Evidence Proceedings submitted by Stassen and van Kessel on behalf of three petitioners, outlined the two main questions presented as:

Whether the Covid-19 mRNA injections, which according to the respondents [defendants] are safe and effective, qualify as bioweapons with which genocide is currently being committed.

Whether a Great Reset (which is dismissed by those asked as merely a possible future scenario) is underway and what it means.

The March 2025 Application for Provisional Evidence Proceedings (on behalf of three petitioners) submitted by Stassen and van Kessel outlined the questions to be presented to the nominated witnesses, including questions for Sasha Latypova:

1. Can mRNA/DNA technology be used as a bioweapon? 2. Have Covid-19 mRNA injections been marketed as regulated medical products? 3. Are there legal requirements under US law for the use of scientifically validated substances and methods for the purpose of promoting (Covid-19) mRNA injections as safe and effective? 4. When the Covid-19 mRNA injections were administered to millions of people in the European Union, did these injections meet the requirements and guarantees that consumers may expect from pharmaceutical products? 5. Were the Covid-19 mRNA injections purchased, financed, delivered and administered as pharmaceutical products in accordance with the safety guarantees that a consumer may expect? 6. Were the Covid-19 mRNA injections falsely promoted by falsely labeling them? Can the Covid-19 mRNA injections be qualified as bioweapons? 7. Did individuals who prescribed, purchased and/or administered the Covid-19 (mRNA) injections participate in war crimes and/or genocide?

and questions to be presented to Katherine Watt:

1. What are the legal frameworks governing the development, production, labeling, distribution, and use of viruses and vaccines under U.S. law? 2. What are the legal frameworks governing the research, development, transfer, and deployment of biological and bacteriological weapons under U.S. law? 3. On what basis are viruses, vaccines, gene therapy, and other biological products distinguished from biological and bacteriological weapons under U.S. law? 4. Are there legal requirements under U.S. law for the use of scientifically validated substances and methods for the purpose of promoting viruses, vaccines, gene therapy, and other biological products as safe and effective? 5. What is the relationship between the regulatory functions and decisions of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (US-FDA) regarding international trade in viruses, gene therapies, and other biological products, and other regulatory authorities outside the United States, particularly in Europe? 6. Did individuals who prescribed, purchased and/or administered the Covid-19 (mRNA) injections participate in war crimes and/or genocide?

A hearing on the application for provisional evidence proceedings was held on July 9, 2025 before Judge J.A. Werkema.

In early June 2025, a few weeks before the hearing, Dutch authorities arrested Arno van Kessel. At the July 9, 2025 hearing, Stassen presented the case for the three petitioners alone. For more information on the two cases (seven plaintiffs in one case, three petitioners in the second), the July 9, 2025 hearing and the arrest and detention of Arno van Kessel, see reporting by Ido Dijkstra and others at De Andere Krant.

On Aug. 20, 2025, Judge Werkema denied the petitioners' request.

Additional documents related to the three-petitioners' application for provisional evidence proceedings can be found at the RechtOprecht website.

Aug. 20, 2025 - Press Release by Attorney Peter Stassen, Excerpts

Regarding the application procedure at the Leeuwarden District Court with reference number C/17/199273 / HARK 25-17) On behalf of three clients who suffered serious physical and non-material harm as a result of receiving Covid-19 mRNA injections, the undersigned initiated a petition procedure at the District Court of Noord-Nederland, Leeuwarden location. The request to the court is to hear five international expert witnesses whose opinions differ from the official Covid- 19 narrative (a request for preliminary evidence). My clients, like many who realize that Covid-19 is not a disease but a project, have pressing questions of great social importance. A social or scientific debate on these questions cannot occur without judicial intervention. For this reason, it is of the utmost importance that experts are heard in court, before the judge and with the opportunity for a public procedural debate and second opinions. This allows my clients — and others — to determine their legal position based on this information. The questions in the petition proceedings concern, among other things, whether the Covid-19 mRNA injections constitute a bioweapon used by the defendants, as executors of the Covid-19: The Great Reset project, to commit genocide. The experts nominated in this context are Catherine Austin Fitts, Michael Yeadon, Sasha Latypova, Katherine Watt, and Joseph Sansone. For details of the petition and the CVs of these expert witnesses, please refer to the court documents published on the website of the RechtOprecht Foundation, which facilitates these proceedings (www.RechtOprecht.online). On the aforementioned website, you will also find the complete procedural documents in a substantive proceeding (summons proceedings) I am initiating on behalf of seven other clients – one of whom has since died as a result of the Covid-19 mRNA injections. These substantive proceedings contain extensive evidence supporting the claim that the Covid-19 injections are a bioweapon used by the defendants as a group to commit genocide. These substantive proceedings are also being facilitated by the Stichting RechtOprecht (RightOprecht Foundation). An oral hearing will still be required in these substantive proceedings before the Leeuwarden District Court can issue an (interim) judgment. No date has yet been set for this hearing. Given the similarity in subject matter, both proceedings are of great public importance... Shortly before the oral hearing of the request on July 9th, a new press guideline was introduced in the Netherlands, which stipulates that only so-called "accredited journalists" are authorized to make video recordings of hearings. Despite the fact that the judge is not bound by this press guideline and my urgent request to the judge to allow video recordings by the many journalists present, the hearing was censored. The accredited journalists were conspicuous by their absence… There was no cogent defense against the request to hear experts during the oral hearing on July 9th. During this hearing, I extensively discussed the enormous public interest. The judge, who heard the case, also stated at the hearing that she recognized the public interest in the request...I concluded my plea by noting that if the judge were to reject the request, she would have the same blood on her hands as the defendants, and I wished the judge much wisdom in her decision. Today's decision makes it clear that the judge lacked the much-needed wisdom to keep her hands clean in this case. An edited audio recording of the hearing, authorized by the court, will only be available at the same time as the verdict... This blundering ruling by this court of first instance will be appealed to the Court of Appeal in Leeuwarden. The defendants still have a lot to face procedurally…Regarding the aforementioned substantive proceedings, the media, and in particular the press (journalists), are reminded…that further evidence will be introduced in the substantive proceedings in the foreseeable future. This evidence makes it abundantly clear that the Covid-19 mRNA injections qualify as a bioweapon used to commit genocide. This also demonstrates that the public continues to be completely misled by the perception that the Covid-19 mRNA injections are a vaccine developed and produced with safety guarantees...

Related

June 2, 2025 - There cannot be product liability exposure for manufacturers of products for which no physical, objective standards exist.

"[P]rovisions that help make clear that vaccines are pesticides in a form useful for baiting human beings are 42 USC 262a(g)(2) enacted by Congress and President Bush in 2002 (PL 107-188), implemented by Secretary of Health and Human Services through 42 CFR 73.5(c) and 42 CFR 73.6(c) in 2005 (70 FR 13316)... [I]f it were not true that pesticides, animal vaccines, human vaccines and drugs are, by physical composition and physiological effects, “biological agents” meaning “any microorganism (including, but not limited to, bacteria, viruses, fungi, rickettsiae, or protozoa), or infectious substance, or any naturally occurring, bioengineered, or synthesized component of any such microorganism or infectious substance, capable of causing death, disease, or other biological malfunction in a human, an animal, a plant, or another living organism” and “toxins” meaning “the toxic material or product of plants, animals, microorganisms (including, but not limited to, bacteria, viruses, fungi, rickettsiae, or protozoa), or infectious substances, or a recombinant or synthesized molecule, whatever their origin and method of production, and includes any poisonous substance or biological product that may be engineered as a result of biotechnology, produced by a living organism; or any poisonous isomer or biological product, homolog, or derivative of such a substance” [definitions at 42 CFR 73.1] then it would not have been necessary or useful for Congress to carve out — by default classification “unless” overridden by unilateral HHS Secretary order — those four categories as exempt from BSAT laws. It is true that pesticides, animal vaccines, human vaccines and drugs are, by physical composition and physiological effects, biological agents and toxins. That’s why the exemptions are written into the laws, and in the form that they’re written…

Spring/Summer 2025 series (so far) collecting history of Congressional lawmaking acts related to biological product non-regulation, purported control of “biological select agents and toxins” [BSATs] and other elements of deceit-based federal communicable disease control, vaccination, biodefense and pandemic preparedness programs:

2022-2025 reporting collections, selected posts organized by subject:

I don't have a publisher or printing service. Readers interested in having printed books can print PDF documents (8.5 x 11 format) on home printers, or download PDF files and upload, email or take them on a flash-drive to commercial print shops that offer printing services.