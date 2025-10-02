I’ve been working on revising PDF collections of my work, including the transcript of an overview video presentation I recorded April 21, 2025.

The overview can be used as a short introduction to the detailed material laid out in written form in the St. Benedict Memo and in the five-part Legal History of Biologics Nonregulation series I co-wrote with Lydia Hazel, especially Part 5, covering 1944-1972 developments.

(When I recorded the video, I was planning to put together more tutorial videos on biologics law, but I’ve decided not to record more videos because the material is available in written form, and because I’ve decided to work on other subjects.)

Transcript

Hello, this is Katherine Watt. I’m recording a tutorial video on April 21st, 2025. I’m doing it with the camera off because I get very distracted when it’s on. This series that I’m doing, I’m hoping will have a number of different presentations. This is the first one, which has outlines and overviews.

The general topic is trying to lay out in spoken form, some of the information that is provided in the long written form reports that Lydia Hazel and I wrote together between August 2024 and February 2025 about non-regulation of biological products in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration and its precursor agencies, mostly the National Institutes of Health.

The title of this particular slide deck, which has 17 slides, I think, is “Biodefense and Pandemic Preparedness and Response,” which is, “Government, media, and drug companies working together to instill a false sense of insecurity, ruin human lives, and centralize political control.”

The first thing I want to talk about is why is it useful to even understand this legal history. I do know that it’s really long and boring in a lot of ways to go back.

We started it from about 1798. It really picked up complexity in 1902 with the congressional passage of the Virus Toxin law, which is also known as the Biologics Control Act. Then it picked up another level of complexity and intensity with the 1944 Public Health Service Act.

So it is long, the history, and a lot of it is boring. And it’s very confusing on purpose. So why is it useful to even try to understand? The reason why I think it’s important to try to understand is that the people who are doing what I see as mass murder worldwide using vaccines, which is governments working together with drug companies and using vaccines as a delivery system to make people sick, to make people infertile, to cause abortions, to cause people to die earlier than they would otherwise die. They started projecting illusions about disease, communicable disease, and about vaccination many, many decades ago.

One of their goals with the Covid-19 events from 2020 is to take the false information that they had pushed into people’s minds a long, long time ago and root it more deeply, so that people would have a more deep, more reinforced fear of communicable disease and a more reinforced false trust in testing and vaccination, testing for communicable disease infection, which is false, false testing, and a false trust in vaccination as a response or a preventative medical process.

Because they want it to be embedded more deeply in people’s minds, anything that can be done to block or thwart their goals, involves helping people to look back on that history that goes back to 1798, goes back very specifically to 1902 for the regulatory, congressional component, and see and understand how the false fear and false trust system was pushed into targets in the past, so that people can consciously reject it now and reject it in the future.

Just putting that another way, if you thought before and still think that vaccination made sense in the past, it’s harder to see and it’s harder to avoid falling into the current and future deception campaigns.

But if you understand that vaccination never made sense, if you can break down the illusion that’s been projected into your mind, then it’s easier to see and avoid falling into the current and future deception campaigns.

I also know that this is really hard. This is really hard for me personally, because I was vaccinated by pediatricians in the 1970s. I took vaccines as an adult. I vaccinated or allowed pediatricians and pediatric nurses to vaccinate my kids.

I can see the injuries now in retrospect among my kids, among other people’s kids that I know, families that I know. So to look back and realize that I was deceived into hurting my own kids, and my mother and father were deceived into hurting me and my siblings, and that that tragedy has been amplified by millions and millions of people in the United States and all around the world, is very, very hard to think about.

I think it’s still important to think about it because breaking through that and admitting or recognizing that I was deceived, other people were deceived, my parents were deceived, other people’s parents were deceived, is part of the process of not being deceived anymore and helping to make sure that other people now who can still make the choices not to take vaccines themselves if they’re adults and not to vaccinate babies and children if they’re parents, anything that we can do that can be done to help people now not fall for the same illusions that were pushed on those of us who had to make the decisions in prior years is a good thing to do.

I know there were lots of people who figured out many pieces of this long ago and didn’t vaccinate their children or didn’t take vaccines themselves. And that’s great. Their knowledge was suppressed and their ability to get other people to understand what they were seeing was suppressed. So anything that can be done now to break through that suppression process is also a useful thing to do.

That’s why Lydia and I have worked for a long time to get the legal history figured out and written down and published. And that’s why I think it’s worth the time for other people to read the stuff that we’ve written, read the stuff that other people have written, and understand how these illusions are being pushed into your mind and made more firm, reinforced there over time.

Now we’re going to move on to the third slide, which is an outline of what’s in this slide deck presentation. It starts with a few key points.

Then there’s a little bit of discussion about the general way of looking at it as legal magic tricks or illusions projected into people’s minds. There’s a little bit about the American Domestic Bioterrorism Program, which is what I worked on mostly between 2020 and I’m still occasionally adding bits and pieces to it.

Then a little bit about the series that Lydia Hazel and I wrote covering the period from 1798 to 1972. Then I’m going to emphasize that I focus on the role of the US Department of Health and Human Services, which includes the National Institutes of Health, the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control, the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response and BARDA, which is the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority. I’ll talk a little bit about why I focus on those actors, those organizations, government offices, and what they do.

There are several different ways to break down the information. You can break it down chronologically. You can break it down by the types of legal instruments that are used. You can break it down by the different sections in biological product non-regulations, which I call non-regulations because they don’t actually regulate anything, even though they are called regulations when they’re presented in legal documents.

You can also break it down by listing the American federal laws that it would be good if Congress repealed.

I also suggest that people try as much as possible to focus on omissions, things that are missing in terms, in definitions, in things like standards and criteria by which you can measure something or assess something, omissions in procedures and methods, and omissions in legal duties and obligations.

I’ll talk about that a little bit more later. Then it wraps up with a slide about how I understand agency functions now, which is different from how I understood them before 2020, before I understood this biological product, non-regulation, vaccination, intentional sickening, project that’s been going on since the early 1900s.

The key points I want to emphasize are: do as much as you can to avoid sources of poisoning, sources of spiritual poisoning, sources of cognitive poisoning, psychological, emotional and physical. It’s important to understand that there are people who do actually want to demoralize you and sicken you and render you infertile and kill people. And they are doing that to centralize their own political control and wealth, as a sort of natural temporal reason why they’re doing it, and also there are supernatural reasons why they’re doing it.

They’re doing it because they want to block the development of each human person as a member of Christ. I don’t talk about that in detail in this slide deck, but I do think it’s important to understand there are natural and supernatural elements of what’s happening.

The second specific key point is to stop consuming the projected illusions that are being projected through media and through public PR press releases and statements by government officers and statements by corporate executives. Those illusions include things like the idea that viruses are something stable, something threatening, something that can cause a specific disease.

The illusions also include the illusion that diagnostic tests are evidence of infection with a specific disease. And ways to do this, to stop consuming these illusions, is to shut off the information drips. Don’t listen to public health agencies. Don’t listen to mainstream media. Don’t watch internet panic videos. Get off of social media. Throw out smartphones.

Because all of those are vehicles or delivery systems by which this poisonous information in support of physical poisoning is getting into your mind. Stop consuming the projected illusion that vaccines are something that will protect health. Stop consuming the illusion that they are something that’s a substance specific to one disease vector. Stop taking vaccines. Stop vaccinating babies and children. If you’re a vaccinator, don’t do it anymore. Don’t sign up for digital ID or digital currency. Those are or will soon be connected to these kinds of medical, pseudo-medical, actual poisoning products. And understand, like I said in the first, why is it important to understand this stuff?

The US government and the World Health Organization do have goals and their goals include promoting irrational fear of disease, promoting irrational fear of population, meaning births of babies. They want you to be afraid that there’s too many people. There are not too many people. They want you to be afraid of death, death from these diseases.

They also want you to irrationally trust in vaccines and in the people who promote them. And so the counter-goal, which is what I’m working on with writing and with presentations like this, is to demonstrate so that more people can understand the non-credibility of the U.S. government, World Health Organization position, understand the non-credibility of vaccination, understand the non-credibility of vaccine proponents.

All of these different public health disease control and biodefense offices and agencies, they need to be shut down, and vaccination programs need to be shut down. And from a supernatural goal or perspective, my goal is to promote rational trust in God’s Providence, in the bodily and spiritual integrity that He has made us with, trust in marriage, trust in having babies and raising children and trust in sound money.

I will eventually, I hope, be writing more about those things. I’m trying to make a shift from the biological product writing to writing more about Catholic teaching about law and the relationship between the Catholic Church and governments. I’m not quite there yet, but I am working towards writing about that more.

If you want more information on how scientists from about the 1850s until now and still are projecting these false illusions about viruses, I recommend the work of Stefan Lanka, Jamie Andrews, and Mike Yeadon. I will put links to Stefan Lanka’s papers under this video.

If you want more information on mechanisms of fraud in disease epidemiology, I recommend the work of Jessica Hockett and Jonathan Engler.

If you want more information on mechanisms through which injected foreign biological material and toxic chemicals, which is basically what vaccines are, cause harm, I recommend the work of Sasha Latypova on anaphylaxis.

If you want more information on avoiding digital commerce prisons, I recommend the work by Catherine Austin Fitts and the people that she works with through her company Solari.

Moving on to slide five, when I started working on understanding the laws around vaccines and public health emergencies, which is what I write about at my Substack called Bailiwick News, I described the project as “structural analysis of really big lies.”

I still look at it that way, that there are legal magic tricks being played on people.

There is an audience and there are performers and the performers are causing shared optical illusions or hallucinations among the audience. I think about it sometimes in terms of what Penn and Teller used to do, maybe still do. They are a comedy and magician duo who their shtick is, basically, they do magic tricks and then they explain how they did the magic trick.

One example of that, I put the link up here to a YouTube video. I remember seeing this video sometime in the 90s, probably. And it involves a semi truck that Penn is driving and Teller is lying on the ground and the tires go right over Teller, but he jumps up and is totally fine afterwards. And they invite the audience to guess, like, “What did we do? How did we make this trick work?”

Then they show you. This video is about two minutes long. The second half of it is Penn with the camera going around to the other side of the semi-truck showing that there are very, very heavy counterweights over there, pulling all of the weight of the truck over to the passenger side, so away from where Teller is lying down the ground. And one of the tires, the ones that go right over Teller’s body, have been replaced with foam. So there’s no weight on those tires anyway, and they’re made of a squishy material so that it looks like he’s getting compressed under them, but he’s not.

The legal tricks are tricks in the same way. They’re projected illusions, and it’s possible to understand how it’s done. It’s done with deceptive words, it’s done with ambiguities, it’s done with omissions, as I mentioned.

The legal tricks go hand in hand with tricks in scientific method and scientific publishing that have been going on also since the 1850s, if not before. It’s important to understand that science side in broad form. Like I said previously, I recommend Stefan Lanka, Jamie Andrews, and Mike Yeadon. There are other people working on this, to try to unpack what was done and how the deception was carried out. Those are just three that I have found their written work and their oral presentations of their work to be more clear than some others. So that’s why I recommend them.

Between 2020 and now, like I said, I’m still working sometimes on this aspect of things. It’s the main subject of the main work product I had produced, before the series that I wrote with Lydia Hazel, called the American Domestic Bioterrorism Program.

That project was to try to understand the whole-of-government treasonous conspiracy that is public health emergency law centered on the PREP Act, which was passed in December of 2005, and the PREP Act declarations and amendments that have been issued since 2020 and are in effect through 2029 at this time.

The PREP Act can be repealed by Congress, and James Roguski and Sasha Latypova are working on a campaign to get Congress to repeal the PREP Act.

The PREP Act declarations can be terminated by the HHS secretary, which is currently Robert F. Kennedy Jr. That would not require any action by Congress. Kennedy could just do that as a Federal Register notice saying “That’s it, the PREP Act declarations are terminated” and they would be terminated effective whatever date he set.

Those laws, and there are many of them, the PREP Act is just one, amount to a license to deceive, a license to mutilate people, and a license to kill people under emergency conditions using toxic products that are presented as medical products but are actually just poisons.

The emergency is declared by the HHS Secretary. He does not have to present any evidence in support of making that declaration. There are no standards of evidence he has to meet. There is no judicial oversight or legislative oversight or state oversight of those declarations. There is no forum for adversarial evidence presentation or evidence testing or evidence review.

And the reason why none of those things are in the laws, those are all things that are omitted from the laws, is because if evidence were required or there were any way for people to challenge presented evidence, the evidence would not hold up because of all the material that people are starting to understand about the fraud of viruses as causes of disease, and as transmissible causes of disease.

So again, to understand that better, I recommend Stefan Lanka’s work, Jamie Andrew’s work, and Mike Yeadon’s work.

But the point for the legal connection is, there’s no evidence required in these laws, because there can’t be evidence that would meet any standards. The evidence is all garbage, essentially.

As I was researching what I had been studying about the emergency conditions, I also came across information which led me to the conclusion that there was prior to Covid and prior to the PREP Act, a more all-encompassing whole-of-government treasonous conspiracy related to communicable disease control and poisoning programs that operated under routine conditions and still does operate under routine conditions.

That set of programs is the childhood vaccine schedules and adult vaccine schedules.

Lydia and I wrote a series of five reports covering how that system was built between 1798 and 1972. And the reason we use 1972 as a sort of turning point is because that is the year the biological product non-regulation system was moved from the National Institutes of Health to the Food and Drug Administration.

It made very little difference to what was actually happening because all of it was and still is fraud. It just put it under a different institutional department. It went from NIH to FDA.

The pieces of the routine biological product non-regulation system include the 1902 virus toxin law and the 1944 Public Health Service Act, which took the 1902 law and expanded it a little bit and formalized it more, combined with the NIH/FDA performance that is not substantive, but looks like it’s substantive, around licensing of vaccine manufacturing establishments.

What those things and the related laws that go into them equal is a license to deceive people and mutilate and kill people under routine conditions.

There doesn’t have to be an emergency declaration. The companies can put anything that the FDA or other government agencies want to have in vaccine containers into the vaccine containers.

They can be used by pediatricians and pharmacists.

There is no amount of adulteration or contamination or toxicity that will stop that program under the laws because there are no actual standards for what goes in the containers and what it does.

I suggest focusing on the role of the Department of Health and Human Services and its sub-agencies that are most involved in this program because they are, I believe, at the core of the 120-year fraud of biological product non-regulation.

I do agree with Sasha Latypova and Debbie Lerman that the U.S. Department of Defense is, and its sub-agencies and national security agencies and the Public Health Emergency Medical Countermeasures Enterprise are, full partners.

I do think it’s a whole-of-government, and it’s described that way by DOD representatives in their presentations. It’s described that way by health officers.

But I focus on the FDA because all of the roads specific to vaccines and fake tests and the other countermeasures lead to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, Office of Vaccine Research and Review, from all the other countries’ regulators, specific to vaccines and to tests, but the CBER Office of Vaccine Research and Review is specific to vaccines, through legal instruments called Mutual Recognition Agreements, or MRAs.

These are part of a project for what they call “international harmonization,” which is coordinated by the World Health Organization and trade organizations to essentially make the FDA the single regulator for the whole world by way of trade agreements that are used by regulators in other countries to defer to the FDA decisions.

Because I see FDA as a single centralized world regulator, to the extent that the FDA can be demonstrated as a non-credible organization, and reliance on FDA announcements, reliance on the CDC decisions of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, and all other US federal public health, disease control, biodefense officers, to the extent that people stop seeing those as credible sources of information, that helps shut down vaccination programs in the United States and all the way around the world.

Again, this is in direct opposition to the goal that the US government and the World Health Organization have, which is to promote irrational fear of disease and promote irrational trust in vaccines.

As I’ve been working with this material for the last few years, and the more time that I spend with it, I’ve realized that there’s several different ways you can break down the information. Since people process information differently, it’s helpful to provide different ways of fitting the pieces together.

You can look at it chronologically. That’s how the American Domestic Bioterrorism Program timeline is written. It’s also how the series about the 1798 to 1972 biological product law is written.

You can look at it in terms of legal instruments, which includes international things like treaties and trade agreements, federal laws, federal regulations, state laws in the United States, like Pennsylvania and Illinois state laws, all 50 states have laws on these issue, and from the point of view of commercial contracts.

You can look at it through the lens of the different sections of biologics regulations.

You can look at it from the point of view of congressional acts that were passed at specific dates by specific voting members of Congress.

You can look at it by subject areas such as biological product manufacturing; communicable disease control and quarantine; emergency powers; biological agents.

And you can look at it through the lens of the terms and the phrases and the definitions in the regulations that are used to denote living, dynamic, unstable biological organisms and their fluctuating active subparts.

So any one of those, and hopefully as the series of videos continues, I will be able to approach it from more than one of these directions in the hope that different people will find different approaches more useful for them. For the first few videos, I’m probably going to stick with chronological explanations, probably focused on Congress, the Public Health Service, the NIH, and the FDA.

Very, very broadly speaking, that can be broken down into a period of time from 1902 to 1944 when establishment licenses were used and the non-regulations were published by the Public Health Service and later it was called the NIH.

Then there was a period of time, roughly speaking, from 1944 to about 1999, when the establishment license application and product license application systems, which were both fake anyway, prior to 1944, and the NIH-FDA non-regulations, including things like fake “additional standards” and a fake lot-release system, those were pretend in place between 1944 and about 1999.

Then they were eliminated entirely. In about 1999, the new system, also fake, came into play. That is called the Biologics License Application process, which includes CMC packages, which is chemistry, manufacturing, and controls. The BLA replaced the ELA and PLA that had been in place before.

What they replaced them with is Guidance for Industry going out from FDA to the companies and Letters of Approval going out from FDA to the companies. The thing that came into FDA from the companies was called the Biologics License Application with the CMC package. All of it fake. All of it not founded on actual evidence or data or sound scientific methods or sound production methods or quality control methods, just different names for these fake activities.

Then from 2004, roughly, to now, companies could use the BLA process and the EUA, emergency use authorization process. And both of those are still the same kind of thing. The company receives Guidance for Industry documents from the FDA, which the FDA publishes through the Federal Register and through information distributed to companies and to universities and to non-governmental organizations. Then the company puts together the application package based on the fake methods that are listed in the Guidance for Industry documents and sends that package to the FDA and then the FDA issues Letters of Approval saying, “Sure, go ahead.”

I have the idea of using an empty box as a visual aid. The box is empty. You can think of it as empty or you can think of it as full of words that have no substance because there are lots and lots of words in the regulations and in the Guidance for Industry documents. And in the letters. But they don’t have a substantive meaning because the science is all garbage. So the box is sort of just passed back and forth in front of the audience’s eyes, the audience being the public, by the company representatives at the drug companies and the FDA officials in the US government to suggest that there is some kind of regulation going on and that there are some kind of standards going on or in place, some kind of quality control methods that work, when none of that is true.

The thing that has changed over the last 120 years is the speed at which the deception cycle happens. From the 1950s to the 2000s, roughly speaking, it would take years. Same fake thing, but it would take a while. They would move the box across your field of vision over a period of years.

Then in 2020, it happened in a period of months, from when they announced the fake threat in the beginning of 2020 to when they announced the fake protective vaccine in December of 2020.

Now as we’re moving into 2025, they talk about that, they are claiming the process can unfold over weeks or days.

The other main change that’s happened over that time period is the expansion of access to target populations. In the early 1900s, most of the people targeted for vaccination and for communicable disease fear campaigns were soldiers in the US military and other militaries. The populations of schoolchildren at the city and state level, like regional or local, it would be run by a health department. The health department would make its own products or contract with the drug companies to make the products. Then they would go through in schools generally and inject children.

The other main target population during the early decades was islanders, US territory island populations. They would, they would go there because it was a contained population, and sicken and kill lots of people there.

In the 1950s, the target population increased. That was done through the polio fear campaign so that they could have faster access to all babies and children and expectant mothers across the whole country. Not just in one city, not just in one state.

They started with polio. They also made combination products of diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis. That was DTP. Then they added in the 1960s the measles, mumps, and rubella, and they kept adding from there, and they enforced those by state-level school attendance policies, mostly.

In the 1970s, again, they’re trying to get more people into the system, more people thinking that there are threats that threaten them, more people thinking that vaccines are a protective product. The 1970s, especially with the swine flu fear campaign of 1976, they were getting more access to adults, especially elderly and what they call immunocompromised.

This includes things like pneumococcal, which you hear radio advertisements for, [and] annual flu shots. In the 2020s, which is where we are now, through the Covid events, they are working to get more routine access to more adults and children through things like the coronavirus initial series, and then saying there are variants, and then saying that people need to get boosters.

So I don’t see the Covid events as a break with what came before. I see them as a development of what came before. This slide is just to emphasize that they’re faster at getting the deception cycle to pass in front of people’s eyes, and they’ve got more people in their target population for the promotion of irrational fear and the promotion of irrational trust.

This slide is making a few points about how the word virus has been described in scientific literature. I learned this first piece from reading Stefan Lanka’s series that he published between January and April 2020, which again, I will put the links below this video.

In the 1940s to the 1950s, there was a transition from viruses described in scientific literature as submicroscopic stable disease-causing organisms or proteins or enzymes to being a package or a strand of stable disease-causing genetic material or DNA. That happened mostly as a result of the Watson and Crick papers about DNA structure.

Both of those descriptions of what a virus is are false. The Lanka series, I believe, is titled “The Misinterpretation of Virus” [Misconception Called Virus] because he is not, as far as I understand, saying that viruses do not exist. He’s saying viruses are not what they have been presented to the public as being. They are not stable. They are not disease-causing. They are not transmissible.

Then in the 1960s, like I said in the previous slide, they started the routine childhood vaccine schedules with a specific congressional act in October of 1962 to get the schedule started with the DTP and the polio predicated on false virus and vaccine scientific premises and methods.

They got people to believe the false story that diseases were being caused by viruses that were transmissible. Then they got people to believe the false medical principle that a vaccine would prevent infection.

The 1980s to the 1990s was the development of liability indemnification schemes. They actually did that, I think, for the first time in 1976 with the Swine Flu Act. They broadened it out to all of the childhood vaccines in 1986.

And at the same time, on the science side, the analytical methods for things like fragment sequencing of genetic material were coming into wider use that were capable of demonstrating that it’s false to define a virus as a stable disease-causing piece of matter and it’s false to describe a vaccine as a stable, disease-specific, disease-preventive substance.

That is the reason I think that the further deregulation happened, in the mid-1990s until the present, of the previous non-regulation scheme, which was non-regulation throughout, all the way from 1902 to now.

But they changed the form of it a little bit because if those analytical methods had been left to be used, whenever they were used, they very quickly demonstrated that these things claimed to cause disease don’t cause disease. They’re not stable. They’re not transmissible.

And the things claimed to prevent disease, are also not what is claimed about them. They’re mixtures of biological matter. They’re mixtures of toxic chemicals. They’re mixtures of nutrient solutions. They’re always contaminated. They’re always adulterated because they are mixtures of living material and other toxic substances, and they’re always toxic because they’re always foreign to the biological organism that’s receiving them.

Again, for more information on that side of things, I already said, Stefan Lanka, Jamie Andrews, Sasha Latypova has done a lot of work on this, and Mike Yeadon, and other people. But those are the ones that I lean on the most for my own understanding.

I’m going to go through these last few slides fairly quickly. because I will probably come back around and expand on them in future installments of the presentation videos.

As I said, you can break down the information by types of legal instruments. That includes international treaties, such as the World Health Organization International Health Regulations. That includes international trade agreements, like Mutual Recognition Agreements.

It includes international supply and purchase contracts. For example, the sales contract through which the EU and Brazil and many, many other countries purchased vaccine, contracts, from Pfizer.

You can look at US federal supply and purchase contracts. For example, the contracts that are involved in Brook Jackson’s whistleblower case between Pfizer, ATI, and the Department of Defense.

You can look at federal and state statutes. Those are laws passed by Congress and by state legislatures.

You can look at federal and state executive orders, which are issued by presidents and governors.

You can look at federal executive agency determinations and declarations, things like PREP Act declarations.

You can look at federal inter-agency memoranda of understanding [MOUs]. That’s one of the ways that the different agencies coordinate into a whole-of-government system.

You can look at federal regulations. Those are the laws enacted by executive agencies through the Federal Register. That’s where the most intensive level of detail and definition illusions is done.

You can look at federal non-binding Points to Consider and Guidance for Industry documents. As I mentioned, those are written by the FDA, probably written by the drug companies too, but then they’re published by the FDA as if they are things that the drug companies should comply with to comply with the regulations, but it’s all part of the performance. It’s all non-substantive.

You can look at federal biologics license applications, which are the BLA, and emergency use authorization requests, which are the EUA, and the FDA Letters of Approval that go back out.

You can look at federal and state court decisions.

There are six basic sections of the biologics regulations and looking at these subjects through those sections can be helpful. They include definitions, licensing procedures, establishment inspections, establishment standards for things like ventilation and plumbing and record keeping.

They also include the standards for product labels and general standards for products, which later was, to that they later added “additional standards” and then they removed the “additional standards” again. That’s related to the process called lot release, which I will also talk about more in future videos.

This is a list of federal laws it would be good for Congress to repeal. They should repeal the basic law that’s about regulation of biological products. That’s 42 U.S.C. 262 and the ones just after it. They should repeal the quarantine and inspection communicable disease control laws. They should repeal the law authorizing the chemical and biological warfare program research and use on human targets. They should repeal the entire public health emergencies law which includes vaccination tracking and distribution, it includes the liability immunity for vaccine manufacturers and users, that’s the PREP Act stuff. It was originally enacted in 1983, then they repealed the first one and replaced it in 2000 and then they added the PREP Act sections to it in 2005.

Congress should repeal the entire vaccine program, all the liability immunity for vaccine manufacturers and users under non-emergency conditions. They should repeal the EUA medical countermeasures section of the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act, which is the main drug regulation law. They should repeal the National All-Hazards Preparedness for Public Health Emergencies, this is again related to the public health emergencies complex of laws, repeal the national biodefense strategy, repeal the Chemical Weapons Convention Implementation law.

The reason for that is that that Chemical Weapons Convention Implementation Act is a place through which they made loopholes allowing use of toxic chemicals and biological agents because they classify them as being for prophylactic or protective or research purposes. The law itself is the loophole for the use of the products that people think the law is there to prohibit.

They should, Congress should also repeal International Pandemic Preparedness laws, which have been put under the population planning and health programs section of the US Code. They should repeal the National Preparedness System and Global Catastrophic Risk Management system.

The reason for repealing all of these things is because they are just cover, they’re cover for running programs to irrationally frighten people about things that are not actually threats and they’re cover for getting people to irrationally trust in vaccines and other medical countermeasures, PCR tests, the whole complex of things.

Because people are afraid of the threat that is not a real threat. So they comply with the remedies that are not real remedies, but are actually just poisons.

Just to repeat, as we go through this slide deck and the future ones, focus on omissions, focus on circularity and non-specificity in terms of omissions and definitions, no standards, no criteria, no procedures or methods that have any scientific foundation, and omissions of duties and legal obligations.

I have just a couple examples in here about how they did define virus. In the law between 1919 and 1961, a virus was defined as “a product containing the minute living cause of an infectious disease.” They didn’t have to provide any evidence that a virus as a stable object could be identified, could be isolated, could be shown to cause anything. They just said it. And that was that, because there was no requirement for any evidence.

In 1961, they changed the definition under the regulations to “a virus is interpreted to be,” which is a phrase that I still, I’ve seen it a couple places. It’s not really a definition. It just says it’s “interpreted to be.” It doesn’t say who interprets it to be that or in what context. Setting that aside, “a virus is interpreted to be a product containing a minute living cause of an infectious disease and includes but is not limited to filterable viruses, bacteria, rickettsia, fungi, and protozoa.”

So basically, this definition says “a virus is a virus and a bacteria and these other things.” That’s a circular, nonspecific definition, and it does not require any evidence.

There is no physical definition of the word vaccine in biologics law. The word vaccine was added to the statute for the first time in 1970. And the word vaccine has been defined so far in the tax code only, since 1987, as “any substance designed to be administered to human being for the prevention of one or more diseases.” Again, no evidence is required to support that assertion.

There are omitted or absent identity standards and testing methods and duties.

There are omitted or absent safety standards and testing methods and duties.

There are omitted and absent efficacy standards and testing methods and duties.

When you look at labels, there is a great deal of information that is not required to be put on labels and therefore is not provided on labels, such that a label doesn’t actually give you much information at all about what is in the container.

Then a little bit about omitted and absent lot-release testing methods and duties.

This is the last slide. This is how I understand each agency now, which is not how I understood them before 2020. Congress enacts the laws to enable and fund federally directed communicable disease surveillance, vaccination and countermeasure deception, mutilation and murder programs. That’s their job under this system.

The US president signs the legislation and also signs executive orders to direct execution of the programs.

The HHS Secretary signs and publishes regulations, notices, determinations and declarations to carry out the programs and also to delegate authority to lower down entities like other federal public health officers, also delegate legal immunity to them and delegate the authority and the legal immunities to drug companies, to state and local governments, to hospitals, nursing homes, nurses, pharmacists, everybody that’s involved in the whole supply chain and use chain.

The Department of Defense Secretary, and delegates in the DOD, coordinates the manufacturing and distribution of the biological agents and toxic chemicals, things like tests and vaccines and drugs and “delivery systems.” The delivery system includes things like promotional campaigns and mechanical delivery systems like syringes to use in the programs.

The Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response coordinates projecting the illusion of biological threats and coordinates the multi-agency response programs.

The CDC coordinates collection and publication of false disease surveillance data to protect the illusion of the threats, and also directs the Strategic National Stockpile, which is basically a weapons depot of test kits, vaccines and drugs.

The FDA coordinates projection of the illusion that products are standardized and that regulatory compliance is enforced.

The NIH coordinates the illusion that the federal government is looking for causes and treatments for organ damages and diseases that are either exacerbated or directly caused by vaccination — things like cancer, heart failure, autoimmune disorders, infertility, neurological disorders, many more — and also coordinates suppressing research on vaccination as the primary cause of those things or the primary exacerbating factor.

I want to say I’m not saying that every program that the NIH runs and every institution that gets NIH funding is involved directly in this illusion. As with many other features of this, it’s helpful to the people who are carrying it out if some of the activity that people can see is actually authentic so that the fraud pieces are kind of hidden under or behind that cover story. This also plays out, I think, on the FDA side. I do not know for sure because I have not looked and I don’t have time to look. I think that much of the FDA drug regulation and device regulation may be authentic because the products that are being regulated can be standardized and can be purified. And within that, they hide this biological products subsection so that it enjoys the shield of credibility provided by the other activities of the FDA. And I think the same thing goes on at the NIH.

Then the last two agencies or entities on this slide are the NIH National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases. I think that is the division that coordinates the illusion that it’s investigating allergies and infectious diseases as cover for research to increase the toxicity of vaccines, so that vaccines over time are more effective at exacerbating vulnerability to disease and causing disease directly.

And the media, which copies and further projects all of these illusions to the public through written audio and visual means like the internet, newspapers, magazines, television, and films.