As noted last week, Lydia Hazel and I have been assembling collections of reports into printable format.

The first book contains the 1798-1972 series, some posts about scientific and mathematical frauds (virus 'isolation,' antibodies, probability units) and posts from a series about FDA-directed biological product non-regulation acts and omissions since 1972.

The second book contains reporting on federal PREP Act, public health emergency and EUA countermeasure law.

Subsequent books are planned to contain reporting on federal quarantine and communicable disease control law (42 USC 264, 42 CFR 70, 42 CFR 71); US state public health emergency law (i.e. Model State Emergency Health Powers Act); Other Transaction Authority law (10 USC 2371b, renumbered to 10 USC 4022); biological agents, biological select agents and toxins (BSAT), chemical and biological weapon law (42 USC 262a, 18 USC 175, 18 USC 229, 22 USC 6701-6771, 50 USC 1511-1528, 42 CFR 73); and international law — product sale/supply contracts, European Union regulations, trade agreements (Mutual Recognition Agreements) and treaties.

I don't have a publisher or printing service.

Readers can download PDF files and email them or take them on a flashdrive to Staples or another printing company, and they can bind the printed pages to make books.